Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Winless Bournemouth will kick-start their UEFA Europa League campaign with an away game against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Real Sociedad and Bournemouth have both endured disappointing starts to the 2026/27 campaign, and they will be eager to get things back on track with a win in their Europa League opener on Thursday night.

The home team are 13th in La Liga with just seven points in their six outings. They have won two, lost three, and played out one draw so far. Real Sociedad are heading into this European fixture on the back of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

While La Real did put up a very strong fight against Diego Simeone’s team, they lost the plot in the final ten minutes and ended up conceding thrice. They will have to ensure they keep their focus intact for the entire 90 minutes, as they eye a win over Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, the visitors are yet to win a game in the Premier League. They are 15th on the table with three points in their four outings (D3 L1). Their only win of the new campaign came against Lincoln City in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Cherries are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Brentford. While they did secure a point, a better defensive display could have given them all three points. Bournemouth will hope for a much improved win performance, as they look to get their season back on track. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Real Sociedad

The home team will be without the services of Alvaro Odriozola (ligament) and Igor Zubeldia (muscle), with the duo still in the treatment room. Meanwhile, Jon Aramburu is suspended for this outing.

Real Sociedad will stick to the 4-4-2 formation, where Unai Marrero will start between the sticks. Hector Fort and Sergio Gomez should feature as the full-backs, while Mamadou Sarr is likely to pair up with Jon Pacheco in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Job Ochieng and Goncalo Guedes will take charge on the flanks. The duo will look to support the full-backs and provide width to their attacks. Meanwhile, Carlos Soler and Yangel Herrera should form the central midfield pairing, with the duo tasked with controlling possession.

In the final third, World Cup winner Mikel Oyarzabal will partner with Luka Sucic. The two forwards will look to combine effectively and put the Bournemouth backline under constant pressure.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Marrero; Fort, Sarr, Pacheco, Gomez; Ochieng, Herrera, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal, Sucic

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without quite a few first-team stars, as Julian Araujo (thigh), Amine Adli (calf), Veljko Milosavljevic (knock), and Eli Junior Kroupi (foot) are all out injured.

Bournemouth are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Djordje Petrovic starting between the sticks. Adam Smith and Adrien Truffert should feature as the full-backs, while Antonio Silva is likely to line up alongside James Hill in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott should form the double pivot. The duo will look to protect the backline while also helping Bournemouth control possession and ensure they have the majority of the ball.

Rayan and Marcus Tavernier will feature on the flanks. The duo will look to stretch the opposition backline and create goal-scoring chances. Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert should take up the number ten role behind Evanilson, who will lead the line for Bournemouth against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Key Stats

Bournemouth are all set to play in a European competition for the first time in their history.

Real Sociedad are yet to win a home game against English opposition (D2 L3).

Bournemouth have failed to win any of their first four Premier League matches.

Real Sociedad have only won one out of their last six La Liga home games.

Bournemouth took the lead in each of their four league games this season, but failed to win any of those games.

Player to Watch

Mikel Oyarzabal

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The 29-year-old World Cup winner has been one of the most important players for Real Sociedad in recent years. Last season, he finished with 18 goals and four assists in his 40 outings across competitions.

While the experienced attacker has yet to score a goal this season, he has made a decent start to the season with two assists in his six outings. Oyarzabal will certainly be eager to get his name on the scoresheet and, more importantly, help his team secure all three points in this home game.

Prediction

Real Sociedad 2-1 Bournemouth

Real Sociedad will have the advantage of playing at home and should be determined to bounce back after their disappointing defeat against Atletico Madrid. They have shown enough quality despite their inconsistent start and should be able to create problems for a Bournemouth side that has struggled to turn promising performances into wins.

The Cherries have taken the lead in all four of their league games but have failed to hold on to any of those advantages. Their defensive issues could once again prove costly, particularly against a Sociedad side with plenty of attacking quality.

The English club should make the contest competitive and could find the back of the net, but the hosts should have enough to secure a narrow victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the home team.