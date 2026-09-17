Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Bayern Munich will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season when they welcome struggling Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena on Friday.

The Bavarian outfit have collected seven points from their opening three league matches, while Union Berlin have managed just one point and remain without a Bundesliga victory.

Vincent Kompany’s side have made a strong start to the campaign, winning two of their three Bundesliga fixtures and remaining unbeaten. Their latest outing produced a 2-1 victory over newly promoted Elversberg, although the performance was not entirely convincing.

Bayern dominated possession with 72% of the ball and generated 2.83 expected goals, but were forced to work hard after Elversberg levelled in the second half. That victory followed a frustrating 0-0 draw against Schalke, meaning Bayern have not been completely comfortable against either of the newly promoted sides they have faced.

Friday therefore represents an opportunity for Kompany’s team to produce a more authoritative performance. Bayern currently sit fourth with seven points and could move to the top of the Bundesliga with another victory. Union Berlin’s start to the season has been considerably less encouraging and Mauro Lustrinelli’s side have collected only one point from three Bundesliga matches, leaving them 16th in the table.

Their campaign began positively with a 4-2 DFB-Pokal victory over Eintracht Braunschweig, followed by an entertaining 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. Union suffered a 4-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen before losing 3-1 at home to Schalke last time out. That sequence has increased the pressure on Lustrinelli, while Friday’s trip to Munich represents arguably the toughest fixture of the season so far.

Union have not beaten Bayern during the 2020s, although their recent record against the Bavarians is not completely one-sided. The Berlin club have recorded two draws in their last five meetings with Bayern and those results provide at least some encouragement, but reproducing them at the Allianz Arena will be a major challenge.

Union will need to defend far better than they did against Leverkusen and Schalke, particularly against a Bayern attack capable of creating sustained pressure. Bayern should dominate possession and territory, much as they did against Elversberg. Kompany’s side will likely attempt to move the ball quickly around Union’s defensive block, with Kane providing the focal point in the penalty area.

Union’s priority will be defensive compactness. Their best route to a result may be through quick transitions after winning possession, rather than attempting to match Bayern in a possession battle. The visitors will also need to avoid conceding early. The home side’s attacking quality becomes increasingly difficult to contain when opponents are forced to open up. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich head into Friday’s clash with a largely fit squad, with Tarek Buchmann the only notable absentee as he continues his recovery from syndesmosis surgery. Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies providing support from the full-back positions.

Vincent Kompany is expected to retain a 4-2-3-1, with Manuel Neuer behind the back four and Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich operating as the midfield pairing. Further forward, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz should operate behind Harry Kane.

Kane remains the obvious focal point after scoring the decisive goal against Elversberg last weekend. Bayern’s attacking players should have plenty of possession against a Union side that has conceded seven goals across its last two Bundesliga matches. Musiala’s movement between the lines could be particularly important.

If Union defend too narrowly to protect the centre, Olise and Diaz should have opportunities to attack from the flanks. Bayern’s main objective will be to turn their significant possession advantage into a more convincing performance after being held by Schalke and needing a late Kane goal to overcome Elversberg.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Union Berlin

Union Berlin face a much longer injury list than their hosts, with Josip Juranovic, Andrik Markgraf, Marvin Friedrich and Stanley Nsoki all unavailable. Those absences could force Mauro Lustrinelli to make significant changes to his defence. Felix Uduokhai and Leopold Querfeld are expected to form the centre-back pairing, with experienced Christopher Trimmel and Tom Rothe completing the back four.

Union are also short of options in attack. Andrej Ilic and Oliver Burke are ruled out, although Burke is approaching a return from his Achilles problem. Kastriot Imeri is also doubtful with a thigh injury. The visitors should therefore rely on Emmanuel Latte Lath and Jeong Woo-yeong in a 4-4-2, with Michel Aebischer and Livan Burcu providing width.

Rani Khedira and Aljoscha Kemlein are expected to form the central midfield partnership. Their ability to remain disciplined and protect the defence will be crucial against Bayern’s attacking quartet. Union’s depleted defence faces a particularly difficult test against Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, and Harry Kane. The visitors are likely to defend in two compact lines and look for opportunities to counter through Latte Lath’s pace and Jeong’s movement.

Given Union’s recent 4-0 defeat to Leverkusen and 3-1 loss to Schalke, defensive organisation will be the immediate priority. Avoiding an early goal could be crucial if they are to keep Bayern’s attacking players frustrated.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Ronnow; Trimmel, Uduokhai, Querfeld, Rothe; Aebischer, Khedira, Kemlein, Burcu; Lath, Jeong

Key Stats

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their opening three Bundesliga matches.

Bayern Munch have scored in all three league games this season.

Bayern dominated Elversberg with 72% possession and 2.83 expected goals in their most recent Bundesliga victory.

Union Berlin have collected just one point from their first three Bundesliga matches.

Union have conceded seven goals across their last two Bundesliga matches.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

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Kane has already provided the decisive moment in Bayern Munich’s latest Bundesliga victory, scoring the winner in the 2-1 triumph over Elversberg. His ability to find space inside the penalty area and finish under pressure makes him the focal point of Bayern’s attack.

The match-up also presents Kane with plenty of opportunities. Union have conceded seven goals across their last two Bundesliga matches, while their defensive options have been further weakened by injuries to several defenders. With Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, and Luis Diaz expected to supply him from behind and the flanks, Kane should receive plenty of service.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin

Union Berlin’s recent defensive record and lack of a Bundesliga victory make this an extremely difficult assignment. Bayern have not always been at their best against promoted opposition this season, but their home advantage, superior attacking quality and possession dominance should ultimately prove decisive.