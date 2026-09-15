Bayer Leverkusen vs Celje Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Bayer Leverkusen begin their Europa League campaign on Wednesday when they welcome Slovenian champions Celje to the BayArena.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways after a frustrating draw with FC Augsburg, while Celje arrive in Germany amid a difficult run of form and managerial upheaval.

Leverkusen have made a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, but their attacking numbers remain encouraging. Carles Martinez Novell’s side have scored at least twice in each of their last four matches, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Union Berlin and a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win against Wehen Wiesbaden.

Their only Bundesliga defeat came on the opening weekend against Elversberg, but Leverkusen quickly responded by dismantling Union. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Augsburg was more frustrating. Leverkusen surrendered an early advantage before Patrick Schick rescued a point with an 89th-minute equaliser.

The UEFA Europa League provides an opportunity to respond immediately. Their home record should also provide confidence. Leverkusen have suffered just two defeats at the BayArena since January, making Celje’s visit an especially difficult assignment.

Celje could hardly have asked for a more challenging time to visit Germany. The Slovenian champions parted company with manager Vitor Campelos on Monday, following reported disagreements with the club hierarchy. That leaves the visitors preparing for their Europa League opener amid significant uncertainty.

Celje lost 2-1 to NK Bravo on Saturday, their fourth defeat in their last five matches across all competitions. The Counts can point to a slightly better away record, having lost only two of their last five matches on the road while winning two. However, facing an in-form Leverkusen attack at the BayArena represents a significant step up in difficulty.

The biggest difference between these teams is likely to be attacking quality and Leverkusen have demonstrated an ability to score against a variety of opponents, with four consecutive matches producing at least two goals. Their 4-0 victory over Union Berlin, in particular, highlighted the variety available in the final third, with four different players finding the net.

Celje will therefore need to remain compact and avoid giving Leverkusen space around the penalty area. The visitors’ best chance could come through counter-attacks, particularly if Leverkusen commit numbers forward. Leverkusen’s excellent record at the BayArena makes them strong favourites and they have lost only twice at home since January, while Celje have lost four of their last five matches overall.

The managerial uncertainty surrounding the visitors only adds to the challenge. Leverkusen will also be motivated to start their Europa League campaign positively, particularly after dropping points against Augsburg at the weekend. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen will be without several options in central areas. Kennet Eichhorn remains unavailable while dealing with a mitochondrial disorder, while Nathan Tella continues his recovery from a back injury. Eliesse Ben Seghir is also a doubt with a thigh problem, which could lead to Equi Fernandez and Aleix Garcia starting in central midfield behind Ibrahim Maza.

There is some positive news regarding Montrell Culbreath, who is working his way back to full fitness following a foot injury, although he is unlikely to be risked from the start. Jarell Quansah is instead expected to operate on the right side of a four-man defence alongside Facundo Medina, Edmond Tapsoba, and Miguel Gutierrez.

Leverkusen should use a 4-2-3-1, with Mark Flekken in goal and Fernandez and Garcia providing the midfield base. Further forward, Moussa Diaby, Maza, and Afonso Moreira should support Patrik Schick, who will provide the focal point in attack. Leverkusen’s attacking depth remains their biggest strength. They have scored at least twice in each of their last four matches, so Celje’s defensive structure will be severely tested.

Maza’s position between the midfield and attack could be particularly important. His ability to find pockets of space should help Leverkusen break down what is likely to be a compact Celje defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Quansah, Medina, Tapsoba, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Diaby, Maza, Moreira; Schick

Celje

Celje will be without Andrej Kotnik, who is suspended for Wednesday’s Europa League opener. His absence is likely to see Papa Daniel and Mark Zabukovnik form the central midfield pairing, with Svit Seslar operating in the number 10 role. At the back, Darko Hrka and Artemijus Tutyskinas are expected to start at centre-back, with Pijus Sirvys and Milot Avdyli providing width from the full-back positions.

Celje should retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Zan-Luk Leban in goal and Papa Daniel and Mark Zabukovnik protecting the defence. Further forward, Yaya Dukuly, Svit Seslar, and Mario Kvesic should operate behind Armandas Kucys, who is expected to lead the line.

The midfield pairing will have an important defensive responsibility against a Leverkusen side that has scored at least twice in each of its last four matches. Celje cannot afford to leave large spaces between the midfield and defensive lines, particularly with Ibrahim Maza expected to operate in the space behind Patrik Schick.

Seslar could be Celje’s most important creative outlet. His ability to carry the ball forward and connect midfield with Kucys will be vital if the visitors are to threaten Leverkusen on the counter. With Celje arriving after four defeats in their last five matches and without a permanent manager following Vitor Campelos’s departure, maintaining defensive discipline will be their priority.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Luk Leban; Sirvys, Hrka, Tutyskinas, Avdyli; Daniel, Zabukovnik; Dukuly, Seslar, Kvesic; Kucys

Key Stats

Bayer Leverkusen have scored at least twice in each of their last four matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost just twice at the BayArena since January.

Celje have lost four of their last five competitive matches.

Bayer Leverkusen are averaging 2.3 goals per match across their recent five-game sample, compared with 1.4 for Celje.

Celje have conceded in four of their last five matches, while Leverkusen’s recent form includes three games in which they scored at least four goals.

Player to Watch

Patrik Schick

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The Czech striker has been Leverkusen’s leading scorer so far this season, with three goals, and he also scored the late equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Augsburg. Schick’s form makes him particularly dangerous against a Celje side that has lost four of its last five matches and arrives in Germany following a managerial change. Leverkusen have also scored at least twice in each of their last four matches, so Schick should receive plenty of opportunities.

His ability to hold the ball up, link with the attacking midfielders and attack crosses makes him an ideal focal point against Celje’s defensive setup. With Leverkusen looking to start their Europa League campaign with a convincing victory, Schick could be the man to lead the hosts’ attacking charge.

Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Celje

Celje’s away record offers a small reason for optimism, but the gulf in quality is significant. Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking form, home record and greater European experience should allow them to control the contest. If they reproduce the attacking intensity shown against Union Berlin, Celje could face a long evening.