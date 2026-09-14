West Ham United vs Fulham Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

West Ham United will welcome Fulham to the London Stadium on Tuesday for an all-London EFL Cup third-round tie, with the Hammers aiming to continue their remarkable run of form.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have won their last four matches, while Fulham arrive after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield.

West Ham have transformed their fortunes in recent weeks. After relegation from the Premier League last season, the Hammers have responded strongly and currently sit at the top of the Championship. Their momentum continued on Friday when they demolished Wrexham 6-0, recording a fourth consecutive victory. That run has been particularly impressive in front of goal. West Ham have scored 16 goals across their last four matches, highlighting the attacking confidence within Nuno’s squad.

They also impressed in the previous round of the EFL Cup, defeating Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s. Teenager Joshua Ajala scored twice in that victory, while Taty Castellanos and Jarrod Bowen added late goals. With West Ham having lost just once across all competitions this season, confidence should be extremely high heading into Tuesday’s derby.

Fulham’s start under Alvaro Arbeloa has been considerably more difficult and the Cottagers have collected just one Premier League point so far, although their latest result will provide encouragement. Fulham held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday and could arguably have taken all three points had Jeremy Jacquet not produced a crucial goal-line clearance.

That defensive resilience should give Fulham confidence ahead of their cup assignment. They also won comfortably in the previous EFL Cup round, beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0. However, there is one major concern: Fulham have yet to score away from home this season. That attacking problem could prove decisive against a West Ham side currently scoring freely.

Fulham’s best chance may be to replicate the disciplined defensive performance that frustrated Liverpool. If they can keep the match level into the second half, the pressure could gradually shift onto West Ham.

Both managers may rotate their teams, which makes the outcome slightly harder to predict. West Ham have greater depth and are playing with considerable confidence, while Fulham can take heart from their performance at Anfield. Nevertheless, the Hammers’ current attacking momentum and home advantage make them favourites. Fulham will need to produce something significantly better in front of goal than they have managed away from home so far. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

West Ham will be without Joel Veltman, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury. Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to step into the defensive line, alongside Airidas Golambeckis and Max Kilman.

In midfield, Tomas Soucek remains unavailable while recovering from an ankle injury. His absence should see Lewis Orford and Mohamadou Kante continue in central midfield after starting together in the previous EFL Cup round against Southampton.

Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to rotate his squad, but the Hammers still have plenty of attacking quality. Jarrod Bowen should provide experience and creativity from the right, while teenage winger Joshua Ajala will look to build on his impressive cup display against Southampton, when he scored twice. West Ham are expected to use a 4-4-2, with Divine Mukasa operating behind Joel Piroe in attack.

The midfield pairing of Orford and Kante will be important in maintaining control, particularly against a Fulham side that will likely prioritise defensive organisation after frustrating Liverpool at Anfield. With West Ham having scored 16 goals across their last four matches, the hosts should look to maintain their aggressive attacking approach despite the rotation.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Herrick; Walker-Peters, Golambeckis, Kilman, Mayers; Bowen, Orford, Kante, Ajala; Mukasa, Piroe

Fulham

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney, who is expected to remain sidelined until next month after undergoing knee surgery. In midfield, Shea Charles and Harrison Reed are likely to form the double pivot, with Emile Smith Rowe operating in the number 10 role. Their ability to retain possession and connect midfield with attack will be crucial if Fulham are to match West Ham’s intensity.

Benjamin Lecomte could continue in goal after starting the previous EFL Cup round against AFC Wimbledon. He is expected to be protected by Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca and Ryan Sessegnon. Fulham are likely to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kevin and Oscar Bobb providing width around Emile Smith Rowe.

Up front, Rodrigo Muniz is expected to lead the line. His physical presence could offer Fulham an important outlet, particularly if West Ham press aggressively and leave space behind their midfield.

Fulham’s main objective will be to reproduce the defensive discipline shown in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool. However, their lack of attacking production away from home remains a major concern, as they are yet to score on the road this season.

Smith Rowe will therefore have an important creative responsibility. If he can find space between West Ham’s midfield and defence, Fulham may be able to create opportunities despite their recent struggles in front of goal.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lecomte; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Charles, Reed; Bobb, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Muniz

Key Stats

West Ham have won four consecutive matches, including a remarkable 6-0 victory over Wrexham last time out.

The Hammers have scored 16 goals across their last four matches, averaging four goals per game during their current winning run.

West Ham have won seven of their last 10 home meetings with Fulham.

Fulham held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in their most recent match.

West Ham have scored freely throughout their recent run, while Fulham have yet to score away from home this season.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been one of the key figures behind West Ham’s excellent recent run and provides the experience and attacking quality to complement the younger players around him. With the Hammers scoring 16 goals across their last four matches, his movement from the right should pose a major threat to Fulham’s defence.

His ability to cut inside, combine with Joel Piroe and attack the penalty area could be particularly important against a Fulham side expected to sit deeper. With West Ham chasing a fifth consecutive victory, Bowen could once again be the player who makes the difference in the final third.

Prediction

West Ham United 2-0 Fulham

West Ham’s recent scoring record is difficult to ignore, while Fulham’s inability to score on the road is a major concern. Even with rotation, the Hammers should have enough attacking quality to break down the visitors. Home advantage and momentum should see Nuno’s meen squeeze through on the night.