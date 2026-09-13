Torino vs AS Roma Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

AS Roma will look to maintain their perfect Serie A start when they travel to face Torino FC on Monday evening.

The Giallorossi remain top of the early standings after three league victories, while Torino will enter the contest with renewed confidence following their dramatic comeback against Fiorentina.

Roma have made an outstanding start to the season under Gian Piero Gasperini, winning their opening three Serie A matches, scoring 10 goals, before their Champions League return produced a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce. Bryan Cristante put Roma ahead in Istanbul, but the Turkish side equalised after the interval. Roma ultimately had to settle for a point, with goalkeeper Mile Svilar making several important saves.

That result ended Roma’s run of consecutive victories but extended their unbeaten start to the season. Their attacking numbers have been particularly impressive. Roma have registered 71 shots while facing only 22, demonstrating their ability to dominate matches territorially. Dating back to the end of last season, Roma have now won eight consecutive Serie A matches, their fourth-longest winning streak in club history.

Meanwhile at the other end, Torino have had a much more difficult start to the campaign. After defeats against AC Milan and Sassuolo, followed by a disappointing Coppa Italia exit to Monza, new manager Ignazio Abate finally celebrated his first Serie A victory last weekend. Torino came from behind against Fiorentina, with Rolando Mandragora producing a spectacular equaliser before Che Adams scored the late winner. The result provided an important boost for Abate and his players, particularly after their difficult opening weeks.

However, the defensive record remains a major concern as Torino have conceded in each of their last eight Serie A matches, and that vulnerability could be severely tested against a Roma attack that has already scored 10 times in three league games.

Recent meetings have also strongly favoured Roma. The Giallorossi have won 14 of their last 19 Serie A encounters with Torino, while they have kept clean sheets in six of their last nine visits to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Torino will nevertheless take confidence from their comeback against Fiorentina and will hope that playing at home can help them produce another strong performance.

Torino’s priority will be to stay compact and prevent Roma from establishing the territorial dominance they have enjoyed during the opening weeks of the campaign.Roma’s ability to generate shots and maintain pressure has be could stretch Torino’s defensive structure.

For Torino, the transition game could be crucial and if they can win possession and attack quickly into the spaces behind Roma’s advancing players, they may be able to exploit the visitors’ defensive shape. However, Torino cannot afford to sit too deep for 90 minutes. Their record of conceding in eight consecutive Serie A matches makes sustained defensive pressure particularly risky. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Torino FC

Torino could make an attacking change, with Santiago Castro pushing to replace Donyell Malen, who has been in excellent scoring form since joining Roma. Malen has already scored five goals this season, making his potential absence a significant boost for Torino.

However, Che Adams and Giovanni Simeone appear to have established themselves as Ignazio Abate’s preferred attacking partnership, meaning Castro may have to settle for a place on the bench. There are also concerns elsewhere in the squad. Cesare Casadei remains sidelined with a muscular injury, while Saul Coco is a doubt after suffering a minor knee problem and being substituted before half time against Fiorentina.

Torino are expected to line up in a 3-4-1-2, with Lucas Perri in goal and Pietro Comuzzo, Ardian Ismajli and Eray Comert forming the three-man defence. Rafik Belghali and Alessio Cacciamani should provide width from the wing-back positions, while Kian Fitz-Jim and Rolando Mandragora anchor the midfield.

Further forward, Nikola Vlasic is expected to operate behind Che Adams and Giovanni Simeone. Vlasic’s ability to find space between Roma’s midfield and defensive lines could be particularly important if Torino are to create chances against the league leaders. The hosts will also need to maintain defensive discipline. Torino have conceded in eight consecutive Serie A matches, and facing a Roma attack that has scored 10 times in three league games will be a major test.

The best route to success may be through quick transitions. Adams and Simeone can provide physicality and movement up front, while Mandragora can help launch attacks from midfield.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Comert; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

AS Roma

Roma head into Monday’s trip to Turin with a relatively healthy squad, although Manu Kone is a doubt after being withdrawn early in the second half of the 1-1 Champions League draw with Fenerbahce. Lorenzo Pellegrini has returned to full training and could be involved, but Niccolò Pisilli or Marten de Roon are more likely to deputise if Kone is unavailable.

With Roma facing a busy schedule, Gian Piero Gasperini may rotate his starting XI. That could mean Paulo Dybala receiving a rest despite his excellent start to the Serie A campaign. The Argentine has already provided four assists in just three league appearances.

Roma are expected to retain their 3-4-2-1 formation, with Mile Svilar behind Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Daniele Ghilardi. Nahuel Molina and Wesley should operate as wing-backs, with Bryan Cristante and Niccolo Pisilli providing the central midfield base.

Further forward, Matias Soule and Rodrigo Mora are expected to operate behind Donyell Malen, who has already scored five Serie A goals this season. Malen’s form makes him particularly important if Dybala is rested. His movement in behind Torino’s three-man defence could create problems, especially given the hosts’ record of conceding in eight consecutive league matches.

Roma may not be at full strength due to rotation, but their depth should allow them to maintain their attacking threat. The key will be managing the game efficiently after their demanding Champions League trip to Istanbul.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Molina, Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

Key Stats

Roma have won eight consecutive Serie A matches, stretching back to the end of last season. They are also perfect after three league games this season.

Roma have scored 10 goals and conceded just one in their opening three Serie A matches, giving them a +9 goal difference.

Roma have dominated Torino in recent meetings, winning 14 of their last 19 Serie A encounters. Their defensive record in Turin has also been strong, with six clean sheets in their last nine visits.

Torino have conceded in each of their last eight Serie A matches.

Roma have been extremely aggressive in attack, registering 71 shots while opponents have managed only 22 against them through the opening three league matches.

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

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Malen has made a sensational start to his Serie A campaign, already scoring five goals in three league appearances. His pace, movement and ability to attack spaces behind the defence make him a constant threat.

The matchup is particularly favourable because Torino have conceded in each of their last eight Serie A matches. Malen’s movement against Torino’s three-man defence could create significant problems, especially if Roma dominate possession as they have done throughout their impressive start.

Even if Paulo Dybala is rested because of Roma’s busy schedule, Malen remains the focal point of the visitors’ attack and should receive plenty of service from Soulé and Mora. With Roma chasing a ninth consecutive Serie A victory, Malen could once again be the decisive attacking figure.

Prediction

Torino 1-2 Roma

Torino’s comeback victory over Fiorentina should give them confidence, but Roma are operating at another level at present. The Giallorossi have won eight consecutive league matches, possess the superior attacking numbers and have an excellent historical record against Torino. The midweek Champions League trip could cause some fatigue, but Roma should still have enough quality to secure another important Serie A victory.