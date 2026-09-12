Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Real Sociedad will look to build on their three-match unbeaten run when they host Atletico Madrid at the Reale Arena on Sunday.

Both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid have had a mixed start to the season, and a positive result here might be very important for them to gain momentum. Sociedad are heading into this fixture in decent form, but Diego Simeone’s men have been inconsistent of late.

The home team are ninth on the table with seven points in their five outings. While they started the campaign with back-to-back defeats, Sociedad have bounced back in some fashion and have been unbeaten in their last three (winning two of those games).

They head into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Elche. La Real looked firmly in control after taking a two-goal lead, but their advantage was wiped out following Jon Martin’s red card, which allowed Elche to fight their way back into the contest. However, Luka Sucic had the final say, scoring in the 90th minute to secure all three points for Sociedad. They will be looking to build on it against Atletico.

Meanwhile, the visitors are seventh on the table with seven points in their four outings. They were unbeaten in their first three games (two wins), but ended up losing 3-0 to Athletic Club in their last league outing. Despite dominating the ball and taking more shots on goal, Atletico ended up on the receiving end.

They were not clinical enough in the final third and ended up paying the price. They are heading into this Sociedad fixture on the back of a midweek defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Given how things have panned out in recent weeks, Atletico will hope to get things back on track with a win here. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Real Sociedad

Jon Martin is suspended after having picked up a red card last time out. Alvaro Odriozola (ligament) remains on the sidelines, while Pablo Marin is a doubt because of a muscle issue.

Real Sociedad are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Unai Marrero starting between the sticks. Jon Aramburu and Sergio Gomez should feature as the full-backs, while Igor Zubeldia is likely to pair up with Mamadou Sarr in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Job Ochieng and Goncalo Guedes are expected to occupy the wide areas, providing width to their attacks. Carlos Soler and Yangel Herrera should form the central midfield pairing, with the duo tasked with winning the ball back and initiating attacks.

Up front, Luka Sucic is likely to line up alongside Mikel Oyarzabal in the strike partnership. The two forwards will look to combine effectively and make the most of the chances that come their way.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Marrero; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Sarr, Gomez; Ochieng, Herrera, Soler, Guedes; Sucic, Oyarzabal

Atletico Madrid

Alexander Sorloth is a doubt because of a muscular issue. Apart from the Norwegian international, everyone else should be available for selection here.

Atletico Madrid are expected to line up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Jan Oblak starting between the sticks. Marcos Llorente and Alejandro Grimaldo should feature as the full-backs, while Marc Pubill is likely to line up alongside David Hancko in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Giuliano Simeone and Alex Baena will take charge on the flanks. Meanwhile, Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand should form the central midfield pairing, with the duo tasked with controlling possession and protecting the backline.

Lee Kang-in could operate just behind Julian Alvarez, who will lead the line for Atletico Madrid against Real Sociedad, having started in the UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool as well.

Probable Lineup (4-4-1-1): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena; Lee; Alvarez

Key Stats

There has never been a goalless draw between the two sides in 34 meetings.

Atletico Madrid have the upper hand in head-to-head records as they have won 22 of those meetings.

Real Sociedad defeated Atletico Madrid in the final of Copa del Rey last season; a result that will give them a lot of confidence.

Diego Simeone’s men haven’t lost an away game against Sociedad since September 2019.

Atletico Madrid’s last away win against Sociedad came in May 2024.

Player to Watch

Julian Alvarez

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Alvarez’s future was one of the biggest talking points throughout the summer, with Barcelona pushing to sign the Argentine forward. The 26-year-old was keen on the move, but Atletico Madrid were unwilling to sell one of their key players to a direct rival. After months of speculation and uncertainty, Alvarez eventually remained at the club and was handed his first start of the season against Liverpool last time out.

Although Atletico suffered defeat in that game, Alvarez still managed to make an impact by providing an assist. He is expected to retain his place in the starting XI against Real Sociedad and will be hoping to play a decisive role once again. After a summer filled with drama, the former Manchester City star will need to deliver consistently and help Atletico pick up results if he is to win back the full support of the fans.

Prediction

Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad will have the advantage of playing at home and are heading into this fixture with plenty of confidence after going unbeaten in their last three games. However, Atletico Madrid have considerably more quality across the pitch and will be desperate to respond after suffering defeats against Athletic Club and Liverpool.

Diego Simeone’s men have struggled to make the most of their chances in recent games, but their attacking options should eventually prove decisive. Sociedad are likely to make things difficult and could find the back of the net, but Atletico should have enough quality to edge a closely fought contest. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the away team.