Sunderland vs Arsenal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Arsenal are set for a tough test away at Sunderland, as Mikel Arteta looks to maintain his team’s excellent start to the season.

Regis Le Bris has not enjoyed the best of starts this season following Sunderland’s successful return to the Premier League last term. A surprise seventh-place finish earned the club a place in this season’s UEFA Europa League, and the French manager is now working on a plan to navigate a demanding schedule featuring multiple matches each week.

Sunderland began the season with a home defeat to newly promoted Ipswich Town before securing their first victory against Fulham. Last weekend, they earned a point away to Brentford courtesy of a late penalty from Enzo Le Fee. Earlier this week, they secured their place in the next round of the EFL Cup following a narrow victory over Hull City, with a strike from Chemsdine Talbi proving enough to seal the win.

With Sunderland fans preparing for their first European home game against AZ Alkmaar next week, Le Bris would probably have preferred less demanding opposition than Arsenal this weekend. The Black Cats did secure a draw the last time the two teams met at the Stadium of Light, and the manager will hope for a similar result or even better this time.

Arsenal are set for a demanding period on the road, with their journey beginning with a midweek trip to Naples. They opened their Champions League campaign with a narrow victory over Napoli, as Martin Odegaard scored in the second half to secure a 1-0 win. However, the scoreline was not an accurate reflection of the match, as the North Londoners should have scored several more goals against the Italian side.

That victory ensured Arsenal maintained their 100% record across all competitions this season. Last weekend, they also made it three wins from three in the Premier League. Arsenal hosted Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium and fell behind early after Morgan Rogers found the net, but Arteta’s side responded in impressive fashion.

Kai Havertz finished off a superb team move in which all 11 players played a role, before Odegaard brilliantly beat Emiliano Martinez early in the second half. Arsenal went on to win 2-1 and extend their impressive record against Chelsea. They will now turn their attention to the trip to Sunderland, with Arteta targeting another victory at the Stadium of Light to preserve Arsenal’s perfect record.

Team News & Tactics

Sunderland

Regis Le Bris has no fresh fitness concerns, with Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle remaining the club’s long-term absentees. Diarra is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a thigh problem, while Mundle is out for the remainder of 2026 after undergoing knee surgery.

There could be a change in shape from the trip to Brentford, where Le Bris used a back five. The manager could revert to a back four and a midfield double pivot, with Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki expected to anchor the setup. Daniel Ballard and Kevin Danso could form the central defensive partnership.

Nilson Angulo could occupy the right-wing position, while Le Bris may hand Malick Fofana his Premier League debut on the left flank. The Belgian winger was also linked with Arsenal during the final days of the transfer window.

Brian Brobbey, who scored a late equaliser against Arsenal at this venue last year, will hope to trouble the visitors’ defence. However, the main attraction will be Xhaka, who faces his former club.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fée, Fofana; Brobbey

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will assess the fitness of several players but has confirmed that there are no fresh concerns following the trip to Naples. Several key players were rested for the Champions League match, with Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christos Tzolis, and Kai Havertz all expected to return to the starting lineup against Sunderland.

William Saliba remains a long-term absentee with a back problem, while Jurrien Timber is edging closer to a return. Arteta was coy about the Dutchman’s availability for the weekend, and he could be named on the bench. The same may apply to Cristhian Mosquera, who has been absent since Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa.

Declan Rice is likely to continue in midfield alongside Lewis-Skelly, while Bukayo Saka should retain his place on the right wing. Ezri Konsa, who has made an excellent start to life at Arsenal, is expected to continue building his partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence.

The in-form attacking group of Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz should retain their places, with the captain attracting particular attention after a rich run of form.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Ben White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Key Stats

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions.

Sunderland have conceded just five shots on target in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the division.

Arsenal have won their opening three Premier League matches and could win their first four league games for only the sixth time in their history.

Arsenal have the lowest expected goals against figure in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Sunderland have won their last two Premier League home games, both against London sides (Chelsea and Fulham). They last won three in a row at the Stadium of Light in January/February 2012, all against City sides (Manchester, Swansea, Norwich).

Player to Watch

Martin Odegaard

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Odegaard has continued his excellent start to the season, scoring his fourth goal in five matches across all competitions. After netting the winner against Chelsea last weekend, the Norwegian scored the only goal against Napoli to underline his importance to Arsenal. He has arguably been the team’s best performer so far this season and is difficult to track because of the way he moves between the lines.

Sunderland will face a major challenge in preventing him from controlling the match. Odegaard will be the key player to watch when Arsenal travel to Wearside. He represents the greatest threat to Sunderland’s defence, and containing him could give the hosts a realistic chance of competing with the Gunners.

Prediction

Sunderland 1-3 Arsenal

Sunderland are yet to find their best form, and they will also have one eye on next week’s UEFA Europa League bow. Facing an in-form Arsenal is probably the last thing they would have wanted during this demanding period. However, with the match being played at the Stadium of Light, the home side could find the net at some stage.

Arsenal remain the overwhelming favourites to claim all three points and maintain their 100% Premier League record. The Gunners are playing attractive football while also showing excellent defensive control, providing their attackers with the platform to flourish and potentially overwhelm Sunderland.