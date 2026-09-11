Bournemouth vs Brentford Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

The curse meets a Brentford side that can live with a point as Bournemouth aim to secure a first Premier League win under Marco Rose.

Bournemouth’s finally secured a victory under Marco Rose by beating Lincoln City 4-0 in the EFL Cup, a dominant response after a Premier League start in which leads have repeatedly failed to become victories. Brentford, meanwhile, had to settle for a late 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland after conceding an equaliser from the penalty spot. That contrast frames this meeting. Bournemouth have the emotional lift, but Brentford bring the steadier Premier League platform.

The result matters to both without becoming decisive this early. Bournemouth need a first Premier League win to turn their cup confidence into progress under Rose. Brentford can protect their position with any result, although a win would lift them as high as third and keep the UEFA Champions League ambitions within reach at this early stage of the 2026/27 season.

For Bournemouth, this is about correcting a recurring problem rather than protecting a comfortable position. They led in their opening three Premier League matches but won none of them, and their sequence so far has been one loss followed by two draws. The cup win showed what Marco Rose’s new project can look like when pressure and territory are converted into chances, but the league demands better game management.

Meanwhile, Brentford arrive with more room to manage the occasion. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League and occupy fifth place, an impressive start to their second season under Keith Andrews. Their latest result was a draw with Sunderland at home, extending a start in which they have also surrendered winning positions. However, their broader run remains stronger than Bournemouth’s.

Keith Andrews has a more settled platform, although the absence of Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, and Benjamin Fredrick reduce the depth available around his preferred structure.

Team News: Rose keeps the double pivot while Andrews weighs two unsettled slots

Bournemouth should line up in the regular 4-2-3-1 against Brentford on Saturday. Djordje Petrovic is the settled goalkeeper, with Adrien Truffert expected at left-back and Adam Smith on the right. Antonio Silva should keep his place at left centre-back, while James Hill is likely to start on the other side.

As for the midfield unit, Alex Scott and Lewis Cook are expected to form the double pivot, though Ryan Christie made his case with a hat-trick against Lincoln City. However, Cook has started twice in the current campaign and played 158 minutes, and his selection would preserve the partnership Rose has used to screen the centre. Scott has started three matches, scored once and supplied four key passes, giving Bournemouth both protection and a route into the next phase.

Justin Kluivert should operate as the No.10, linking the wide attackers to Evanilson, who has two assists and three key passes despite failing to put any of his six shots on target. The important attacking call is not a change of shape but whether Bournemouth can get enough from the players already carrying the threat.

Marcus Tavernier should continue from the left after a decent start to the new season, scoring twice and producing four key passes. Rayan is expected on the right, with the 4-2-3-1 keeping his running lane clear. Eli Junior Kroupi is out with a foot injury, so the bench loses a quality forward option, but the starting plan still revolves around Tavernier, Kluivert, Rayan, and Evanilson.

Probable Bournemouth Lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Probable Brentford Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Brentford should mirror the 4-2-3-1 that Bournemouth will present. Caoimhin Kelleher is an automatic pick between the sticks. Keane Lewis-Potter is expected at left-back and Michael Kayode will retain his place in the right-back slot. Kristoffer Ajer should remain at right centre-back after starting all three matches, while Jannik Schuster is the probable left-sided partner to deputise for Nathan Collins.

As for the midfield unit, Vitaly Janelt and Mamadou Sangare should sit in the double pivot. Janelt has started every league match, scored twice and carries a 7.50 average rating, while Sangare has added an assist and four key passes in 212 minutes. Mikkel Damsgaard is reprise the No.10 role after registering six key passes, connecting the midfield pair with Igor Thiago.

Kevin Schade should attack from the left wing after scoring once and supplying three key passes, with Dango Ouattara likely to complete the attacking line on the right. Thiago remains the central reference, having produced 2.22 expected goals without scoring so far.

Tactics: Bournemouth and Brentford mirror their shapes; two very different ways to use them

Both teams should use the 4-2-3-1 setup, but the intentions are not identical. Bournemouth’s shape keeps Alex Scott and Lewis Cook behind Justin Kluivert, while Marcus Tavernier, Rayan, and Evanilson give the side several routes toward the penalty area. They are expected to take the game to Brentford without abandoning the cover of the double pivot. The risk is controlled rather than reckless. Rose needs pressure and territory, but not a match that leaves the centre unprotected.

Bournemouth’s recent measured profile supports a more direct route. They play 58 long balls per match against a league-typical 49, while Brentford are at 47 against that same league figure. That gap gives Bournemouth a way to bypass Brentford’s central pair and reconnect Evanilson with the attacking midfielders, but the first ball will only help if the second ball is recovered.

The hosts have also had 43% of the ball against Brentford’s 49%, with both close to the league’s 44% typical figure. Brentford are therefore more likely to enjoy possession, though neither side’s recent share suggests a match completely controlled by one team. The away side’s plan is more patient.

Their 4-2-3-1 shape gives Vitaly Janelt and Mamadou Sangare a central platform. Mikkel Damsgaard occupies space between the lines and Kevin Schade has a route toward the mirrored right side. They can still pursue the win, but they do not need to turn the match into an open chase.

Their dead-ball threat is a major reason. Brentford generate 0.727 expected goals per match from set pieces against a league-typical 0.208. Bournemouth’s own recent set-piece figure is close to that league norm, so the visitors hold the edge here. It is a clear Brentford route to chances when open play becomes difficult.

The larger question is whether Bournemouth’s long route can sent Brentford’s midfield backpedalling. If Evanilson pins the centre-backs and Tavernier receives close enough to attack the next space, the home side can sustain the forward momentum. If the Bees win the first contact and keep Janelt and Sangare in front of the defence, Bournemouth may have possession around the edges without enough central access. That would suit the visitors, who are happy to wait for a dead ball or a mistake rather than force every attack.

The most important individual contest is Marcus Tavernier against Michael Kayode. Tavernier is Bournemouth’s clearest current attacking outlet, and his form gives the home side a realistic way to keep Brentford’s right side occupied.

The early exchanges could test whether Brentford can maintain their shape without conceding repeated entries down that lane. Behind Tavernier, Adrien Truffert must judge when to support and when to protect against Schade, while Vitaly Janelt provides the central cover that can prevent the duel from becoming an isolated 1v1.

If Tavernier wins his duel, Bournemouth can keep their 4-2-3-1 intact and force Brentford deeper than they would like. If Kayode contains him, Brentford can preserve the controlled approach and push Bournemouth toward the listed 4-2-2-2 alternative, adding another central attacker at the cost of protection in front of the defence. That is why the battle extends beyond the full-back and winger. The loser changes the structure behind the duel.

Evanilson against Kristoffer Ajer is the second important collision. Bournemouth need their striker to occupy the central defenders even if he does not finish the chances himself. Ajer’s job is to hold that line and keep Brentford connected through Mikkel Damsgaard.

If Ajer and the central defence contain Evanilson, Brentford can retain their creator behind Thiago. If Evanilson wins the duel, the visitors may need a second high forward and move toward a 4-4-2, sacrificing the central connection that currently makes their away plan manageable.

Prediction: The draw is the narrowest call in a game with live home danger

We are leaning towards a draw, but only with low confidence. Brentford’s unbeaten start and better attacking platform make them the more reliable side among Premier League teams, yet Bournemouth’s home approach has a clear route to causing problems. The expected-goals figures point in opposite directions.

Brentford have averaged 2.40 for across their last three matches, compared with Bournemouth’s 1.54, but Brentford have still finished 2.008 goals below their season expectation while Bournemouth are only 0.587 below theirs. The visitors create more, but their finishing has not fully matched that creation.

The strongest case against the draw is a Brentford win. Bournemouth’s defensive record has not supported their promising starts, and the Bees can attack set pieces without having to stretch their formation.

If the visitors avoid being pulled toward Marcus Tavernier, and Kevin Schade finds room against the home right side, Igor Thiago can receive enough service to turn territorial control into a decisive advantage. Bournemouth’s inability to turn leads into victories also makes a late Brentford response plausible if the hosts score first.

Lean: Draw

Scoreline: 1-1/2-2/1-2

The scoreline range is 1-1, 2-2 or 1-2, which captures the tension between Bournemouth’s ability to create a competitive home game and Brentford’s stronger current platform. The draw is the only value market flagged, but the result is not strong enough to treat it as a confident selection. The safer reading is a close game in which Keith Andrews’s men are difficult to beat and the hosts remain capable of making the visitors work for that point.

The late shape change could decide Rose’s final gamble

The useful in-game adjustment belongs to Bournemouth. Marco Rose can move into 4-2-2-2 if the wide route is being contained and another central attacker is needed. That change would give Evanilson closer support and increase the pressure on Kristoffer Ajer’s defensive line, but it would also reduce the protection supplied by the double pivot.

Brentford’s corresponding move to 4-4-2 would add a second high forward, though it would surrender Damsgaard’s central link. The timing of those changes may matter more than the starting formations themselves.