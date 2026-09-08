Fenerbahce vs AS Roma Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Fenerbahce and AS Roma will finally return to the Champions League main phase when they meet at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

The Turkish giants have waited 18 years to return to Europe’s premier competition, while Roma are back after a seven-year absence following a strong third-place Serie A finish last season.

Fenerbahce’s long wait for Champions League football is finally over, although their route to the league phase was far from straightforward. The Yellow Canaries have endured nine qualifying eliminations since their last Champions League appearance in 2008. They came close again last summer before being knocked out by Benfica, a result that contributed to Jose Mourinho’s departure.

This time, Ismail Kartal has successfully guided Fenerbahce through three qualifying rounds, overcoming Gornik Zabrze, Sturm Graz, and Lyon to secure their place in the league phase. However, their domestic form provides some concern. Fenerbahce lost their opening Super Lig fixture against Genclerbirligi before recovering with consecutive victories. Their momentum was checked again on Saturday, though, when they suffered a home defeat against Besiktas.

The challenge now is to transfer their qualifying resilience onto the Champions League stage. Playing at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium should provide a significant advantage. Fenerbahce’s supporters are likely to create an intimidating atmosphere for Roma, particularly given the significance of the club’s long-awaited return to the competition.

Roma could hardly have asked for a better start to their Champions League campaign. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have won all three of their Serie A matches, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding very few. Their latest victory was particularly impressive, as Roma produced a dramatic late comeback against Atalanta, Gasperini’s former club. The result kept them at the top of the early Serie A standings, ahead of reigning champions Inter Milan.

The biggest attacking threat has been Donyell Malen, who has already scored five goals this season. His form gives Roma a dangerous focal point heading into their first European match. Roma’s excellent finish to last season also provides encouragement. They won their final five Serie A matches, scoring at least twice in each and conceding only two goals across that sequence.

Roma’s appointment of Gasperini has added considerable Champions League experience to the dugout. During his time with Atalanta, the Italian coach established the club as a regular European competitor and lost only four of his final 23 Champions League group-stage matches. He will now attempt to reproduce that success with Roma.

The Giallorossi also possess a strong squad capable of adapting to European football. Their defensive organisation has improved considerably, while the attacking combination of Malen and Roma’s creative players provides plenty of threat.

Fenerbahce will need to use their home advantage intelligently and rather than allowing Roma to dictate the tempo, Kartal’s side should look to press aggressively during the opening stages and use the atmosphere to unsettle the visitors. Roma, meanwhile, are likely to rely on their ability to control possession and patiently exploit spaces.

Gasperini’s teams are typically aggressive without the ball, meaning Fenerbahce may struggle to build attacks if Roma’s press works effectively. The hosts’ best opportunities could therefore come during quick transitions. If they can bypass Roma’s first wave of pressure, there should be space to attack. Roma’s biggest challenge will be maintaining their defensive discipline in what could become a highly emotional away fixture. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce will be without Matteo Guendouzi for Thursday’s Champions League opener after UEFA suspended the midfielder following the incidents surrounding their playoff victory over Lyon. His suspension is confirmed, with two of his four European matches suspended for a one-year probation period. Mason Greenwood, meanwhile, remains available because his one-match suspension is also suspended.

Jayden Oosterwolde is another confirmed absentee after undergoing surgery on his hamstring injury, while Marco Asensio remains doubtful with a thigh problem. Asensio has missed recent matches and his fitness will be assessed before kickoff. The departure of Talisca, Fenerbahce’s leading scorer during Champions League qualifying, also leaves a significant attacking void. Romelu Lukaku could therefore be handed a start against his former club, although Vedat Muriqi started the weekend defeat to Besiktas and remains an alternative.

Ismail Kartal is expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ederson in goal and Mert Muldur, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown forming the back four. Without Guendouzi, N’Golo Kante, and Ismail Yuksek should anchor midfield. Kante’s defensive intelligence and ability to cover ground will be particularly important against a Roma side that has started the season in exceptional attacking form.

Further forward, Oguz Aydin, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Mason Greenwood are expected to operate behind Vedat Muriqi. Greenwood’s availability is especially significant given that UEFA’s disciplinary sanction is currently suspended. Fenerbahce’s home advantage could be crucial. The club have lost only two of their last 10 European home matches, while they are unbeaten in their last seven European games overall.

Kartal will therefore want his side to start aggressively, using the atmosphere at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to put Roma under pressure. At the same time, Fenerbahce must avoid becoming too open, as Roma’s in-form attack has already scored 10 goals in three Serie A matches.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Kante, Yuksek; Aydin, Akturkoglu, Greenwood; Muriqi

AS Roma

Roma head into their Champions League return with an almost fully available squad. Lorenzo Pellegrini is the only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury. Recent reporting also indicates that Paulo Dybala and Evan Ndicka are expected to be fit for the trip to Istanbul. Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to retain his 3-4-2-1 formation, with Mile Svilar in goal and Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, and Mario Hermoso forming the back three.

Nahuel Molina and Wesley should operate as the wing-backs, while Bryan Cristante and Manu Koné provide the central midfield platform. Their ability to win the ball and quickly transition forward will be particularly important against a Fenerbahce side expected to receive considerable support from the home crowd. The creative responsibility should fall heavily on Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Mora, who are expected to play behind striker Donyell Malen.

Malen has been in exceptional form since joining Roma, scoring 19 goals in his first 21 Serie A appearances, according to the supplied team news. His movement across the front line could cause significant problems for Fenerbahce’s centre-backs. Dybala also brings considerable Champions League experience. The Argentine has been directly involved in 12 goals across his last 16 Champions League starts, although his most recent appearance in the competition came back in March 2022.

Roma’s recent attacking form makes this combination particularly dangerous. The Giallorossi have scored 10 goals in their opening three Serie A matches, while Malen has already established himself as their principal goalscoring threat. Gasperini is therefore unlikely to radically alter his approach for his return to the Champions League. Roma should look to press aggressively, dominate key midfield areas and use Dybala’s creativity to release Malen into dangerous positions.

The main challenge will be handling Fenerbahce’s home atmosphere and avoiding defensive vulnerability during transitions. With both wing-backs likely to push forward, Cristante and Kone will need to provide sufficient protection in front of the three-man defence.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen

Key Stats

This will be the first competitive meeting between Fenerbahce and AS Roma, with neither side having faced the other previously.

Fenerbahce have won their last three home matches against Italian opposition, keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.

Fenerbahce have lost just one of their last five matches against Serie A clubs, winning three during that run.

AS Roma have won their last five matches against Turkish opposition, keeping clean sheets in four of those victories.

AS Roma have started the 2026/27 Serie A season with three consecutive victories, scoring 10 goals while conceding just one.

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Donyell Malen

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The Dutch forward has been in sensational form since the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign, scoring five goals in Roma’s opening three Serie A matches. His pace, movement and finishing have made him one of Gian Piero Gasperini’s most dangerous attacking weapons.

Malen should lead the line in Roma’s 3-4-2-1, with Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Mora operating behind him. That combination gives Malen plenty of opportunities to attack spaces created by the movement of the two attacking midfielders. His form is especially significant given Fenerbahce’s defensive concerns. The hosts have kept only one clean sheet in their last five matches, according to the latest preview data.

Malen will also be facing a Fenerbahce defence containing experienced centre-backs Milan Skriniar and Nathan Ake. Their physical battle with the in-form striker could have a major influence on the outcome. Roma’s excellent start under Gasperini means Malen arrives in Istanbul full of confidence, and his ability to convert the visitors’ chances could ultimately prove decisive.

Prediction

Fenerbahce 1-2 AS Roma

Fenerbahce’s successful qualifying campaign and home advantage mean Roma should expect a difficult night in Istanbul. However, the visitors arrive with considerably stronger momentum. Three consecutive Serie A victories, 10 goals scored, and Malen’s exceptional early-season form make Roma a dangerous opponent.

Gasperini also has considerably more experience at this level than many of Fenerbahce’s players. The hosts should make the contest competitive, but Roma’s superior current form and attacking quality should ultimately see them take something from Turkey.