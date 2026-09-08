Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Bayern Munich will kick-start their UEFA Champions League campaign with a home game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt are gearing up for their Champions League opener against giants Bayern Munich away from home. Having worked their way through the qualifiers, they will be hoping to make it to the knockouts. However, starting their campaign against Bayern certainly does not make things easier for them.

The home team are unbeaten four matches into the new campaign, but they dropped points last time out, which is certainly a disappointing result by their lofty standards. After three straight wins over Borussia Dortmund (DFL Supercup), VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga), and Osnabruck (DFB-Pokal), Bayern ended up playing out a 0-0 draw against FC Schalke 04 last time out.

Despite dominating the ball and creating a truckload of chances, Bayern could not make the most of it. They will certainly look to ensure they can put up a much improved performance here and kick-start their UEFA Champions League campaign with a statement win.

Meanwhile, the visitors are top of the table in the Eliteserien with 15 wins and two draws in 19 outings. They have been playing some top-quality football and have won each of their last seven outings across competitions.

Bodo/Glimt got the better of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the third round of qualifying before taking down NEC 6-1 over two legs in the play-off to book a place in the league phase of the competition. While they have been playing some quality football and will certainly be confident about their chances, going up against Bayern away from home will be a very tough test for them. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry remains a doubt because of a muscular issue, but apart from him, everyone else should be available for selection, as they do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Vincent Kompany’s team will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Manuel Neuer will be in goal. Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies will feature as the full-backs for the home team, while Dayot Upamecano will pair up with Jonathan Tah in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will form the double pivot in the centre of the park. The duo will look to shield the backline and control the tempo of the game.

Michael Olise and Luis Diaz will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala will take up the role of an attacking midfielder behind star striker Harry Kane.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Luis Diaz; Kane

Bodo/Glimt

The visitors will be without the services of Haitam Aleesami (leg), Hakon Evjen (knee), August Mikkelsen (groin), and Magnus Riisnaes (knee). Meanwhile, Jens Petter Hauge (unspecified) and Jostein Gundersen (thigh) are both major doubts for this outing.

Bodo/Glimt are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Nikita Haikin starting between the sticks. Fredrik Sjovold and Fredrik Bjorkan should feature as the full-backs, while Villads Nielsen is likely to line up alongside Odin Bjortuft in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Sondre Auklend, Patrick Berg, and Sondre Brunstad Fet should form the central midfield trifecta. The three midfielders will look to ensure the opposition do not enjoy too much easy possession.

Ole Didrik Blomberg and Jens Petter Hauge are expected to occupy the wide areas, providing width to their attacks. Andreas Helmersen will lead the line for the visitors and will look to make the most of the limited chances that come his way.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Auklend, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Helmersen, Hauge

Key Stats

Bayern Munich and Bodo/Glimt are set to face each other for the first time ever.

In their eight matches against Norwegian teams, Bayern are unbeaten (W6, D2). They have won all four of their games at home.

In those four home wins, the German giants have scored 17 goals, while conceding just three.

Bodo/Glimt have never won against a German side (D2, L1). However, they did secure a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund last season.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last 22 opening-day games in the UCL.

Player to Watch

Michael Olise

Embed from Getty Images

Olise was one of the standout performers for Bayern Munich last season. The French international finished with 22 goals and 31 assists in his 52 outings last time out, and he will be looking to build on it this time around.

The 24-year-old has already made an impressive start to the new campaign. He has three goals and an assist in his four outings. Olise will look to add to his tally when he takes on Bodo at home. While the limelight might be on Harry Kane, he will be an equally difficult attacker to deal with for the visitors.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 4-1 Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt have been excellent domestically and have already shown that they can score freely in Europe, but facing Bayern at the Allianz Arena is a completely different challenge.

Bayern should dominate possession from the outset and create a steady stream of chances, particularly through their wide attackers. The visitors could pose a threat on the counter, but their defensive organisation will be severely tested against one of Europe’s strongest attacks.

The Norwegian side may find the back of the net if they make the most of their limited opportunities, but Bayern should have enough quality to secure a comfortable victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-1 win for the home team.