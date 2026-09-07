VfB Stuttgart vs Viking Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

A heavyweight will meet an unfamiliar opponent when VfB Stuttgart host Viking FK at MHPArena on Wednesday.

VfB Stuttgart reached the UEFA Champions League proper by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season, while Viking FK came through a 5-3 aggregate win over Dinamo Zagreb to make the main stage for the very first time. That gives this opener a clear shape. The hosts are expected to control the occasion, but the Norwegian champions arrive with the momentum and freedom that comes from breaking new ground.

There is no verified table-based demand that makes victory compulsory for either side yet. So, the result matters differently rather than absolutely. Stuttgart need to justify their status as the stronger team and begin the campaign with authority; Viking can treat a competitive performance, and especially a result, as an early statement on their debut.

Stuttgart’s recent two-match run has produced five goals but also six conceded, with no clean sheet in this period. The home side’s defensive looseness means a victory is not guaranteed simply because they are the more established side. They have a manager whose project has been reinforced by recent results, but the absences in central defence and midfield could make the controlled performance they want harder to sustain.

Die Schwaben should therefore be judged not only by their attacking potential but by whether they can keep Viking from turning open moments into a threat. Meanwhile, the visitors arrive after winning their only recent match in the available run and after eliminating Dinamo, so their confidence is built on actual progress rather than reputation.

They scored three and conceded one in that latest sample, although it is too short to make the away side look secure over a full European campaign despite their five-game unbeaten run. Their route into the competition has already made this a landmark fixture, and the key question is whether that lift encourages them to attack or whether they settle into a more cautious contest. Their 4-3-3 and the uncertainty around the holding-midfield slot could dictate how much protection sits behind their front three.

Team News: Stuttgart’s defence is set; Viking still have several calls to make

Stuttgart will be without Nikolas Nartey through suspension, while Dan-Axel Zagadou , Stefan Drljaca, Tiago Tomas, Leonidas Stergiou, Justin Diehl and Dennis Seimen are in the treatment room. Lorenz Assignon and Luca Jaquez are doubtful with fitness concerns. The most relevant consequences are in the defensive and midfield groups. Nartey removes one midfield option, while Zagadou and Stergiou reduce the cover around a back three already being asked to defend large spaces.

Fabian Bredlow will feature between the sticks, with Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot and Ramon Hendriks forming the expected three-man defence. Chabot’s selection reflects the need for a clear central organiser in the shape. Jeltsch gives the backline at least one established reference.

Maximilian Mittelstadt should operate as the left wing-back, where his ability to cover both the outside lane and the left side of the back three is particularly important. Josha Vagnoman is the likely choice on the right and carries Stuttgart’s best recent individual rating, 7.55, in the supplied current profile.

Angelo Stiller and Grischa Promel should make up the central midfield pairing, with Bilal El Khannouss and Deniz Undav positioned behind Dzenan Pejcinovic. Stiller has no appearance this season but remains the selection around which the midfield structure is expected to work, while Undav provides the right-sided connection that should keep the attacking midfield close to the lone striker. Pejcinovic is the fixed reference at the top, and Stuttgart need him to occupy the centre-backs rather than leave the two players behind him disconnected.

Probable VfB Stuttgart Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bredlow; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Vagnoman, Promel, Stiller, Mittelstadt; Undav, El Khannouss; Pejcinovic

Probable Viking FK Lineup (4-3-3): Ostbo; Heggheim, Daland, Stensness, Haugen; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen; Fuglestad, Botheim, Tripic

Viking’s probable team is less settled throughout. Arild Ostbo, Kristoffer Haugen, Gianni Stensness, Jesper Daland, and Henrik Heggheim are expected to form the back four, with Joe Bell the probable holding midfielder. Tobias Moi is the close alternative to Bell, so the base of the midfield remains one of the important selection calls. Kristoffer Askildsen and Henrik Bjordal should complete the central trifecta.

Zlatko Tripic is likely to start on the left, with Niklas Fuglestad on the right wing and Erik Botheim through the middle. The team is built around Botheim’s ability to give the 4-3-3 a target. Tripic will take penalties, while his creative responsibility is greater than that of a conventional wide player. Martin Ove Roseth is doubtful with an ankle injury, and Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Henrik Falchener are out, leaving Viking with less room to alter the defensive group.

Tactics: Pejcinovic’s central battle shapes Stuttgart’s control

Stuttgart should use the 3-4-2-1 to keep Dzenan Pejcinovic as a fixed reference point while Bilal El Khannouss and Deniz Undav work in the spaces just behind him. The two wing-backs provide the width, and the three centre-backs allow the midfield to advance without immediately abandoning cover. It is a structure designed to win the match without turning every attack into a gamble. Stuttgart should seek the initiative, but they can accept a draw rather than expose themselves recklessly if Viking remain difficult to break down.

Viking’s 4-3-3 gives them a clear route to defend with numbers around the centre and then release Zlatko Tripic, Niklas Fuglestad, or Erik Botheim when space appears. Their approach should also be measured. They have no need to chase the game from the opening minute, and the shape can remain intact while they wait for Stuttgart’s wing-backs to move high. The away side can pursue the win, but the more likely early plan is to stay connected and take the opportunities that come without opening the match unnecessarily.

The two systems meet most directly in the central lane. Pejcinovic should pin Jesper Daland and the other centre-backs, allowing the two Stuttgart attacking midfielders to stay close enough to combine rather than forcing the striker to create everything alone. Daland’s task is to protect Viking’s central line without being dragged too far forward. If he can hold that position, the away side can keep Stuttgart’s most dangerous connections in front of them; if Pejcinovic occupies him cleanly, the hosts’ extra attacking midfielder can become the spare player.

The wider contest is just as important to the overall pattern. Maximilian Mittelstadt has to advance far enough to support the left side of Stuttgart’s attack while remaining ready for Fuglestad’s direct route into the outside channel. If the Viking winger gets beyond him regularly, the home back three will be pulled toward the flank and the central defenders will have less protection. That would force Stuttgart to choose between preserving their attacking width and protecting the space beside the defence.

Stuttgart’s recent chance production has been strong, but their six concessions across the same two-match run show that the shape can become exposed when the attacking pieces move ahead of the ball. Viking do not need to dominate possession to trouble them. Their opportunity is to stay compact until the home side’s midfield and wing-backs separate, then attack the space left around the outside of the back three. Stuttgart’s task is to turn their central structure into sustained pressure before that counter-route becomes reliable.

The main duel remains Pejcinovic against Daland. If Pejcinovic holds the centre-back’s attention and the central line stays connected, Stuttgart can keep El Khannouss and Undav close to him and play the controlled winning game their selection suggests.

If Daland wins the contest, Stuttgart lose the fixed outlet their system depends on, and Viking can keep the match away from the home side’s preferred attacking structure. There is no spare striker behind Pejcinovic to repair that problem; the two attacking midfielders must remain close enough to help, which can in turn leave space for Viking’s wide players.

Prediction: Stuttgart have the stronger attacking case, but not a secure one

The lean is toward a Stuttgart win, held with medium confidence rather than certainty. Their 2.03 expected goals per game across the two-match Bundesliga sample is higher than Viking’s 1.82 from their latest match, but Stuttgart’s 2.23 expected goals conceded also exceeds Viking’s 1.92. That is the central picture. The hosts have shown the greater attacking ceiling, yet their defensive record leaves the door open.

Lean: Stuttgart win

Scoreline: 2-1/2-0/1-1

The strongest case against the home win is Viking finding the outside channel early and turning Stuttgart’s attacking width into a defensive problem. If Niklas Fuglestad can force Maximilian Mittelstadt back and Zlatko Tripic receives the ball in the next phase, the visitors can make the home side defend wider than it wants. Viking’s recent scoring has also run above expectation, so efficient finishing could punish the spaces Stuttgart allow even if the hosts create more.

The likely scoreline range is 2-1, 2-0 or 1-1. That makes the home win the preferred result, but it also explains why a clean, dominant Stuttgart performance should not be assumed.

The goalkeeper decision could alter Viking’s starting plan

The final selection call in Viking’s goal still matters because the visitors are already asking an unsettled defence to protect a central area against two attacking midfielders and a fixed striker. Arild Ostbo is expected to start, but the alternative remains close enough to change the security of the first pass and the confidence with which Viking hold their 4-3-3. If that choice settles the backline rather than merely filling the position, the away side will have a better chance of keeping Stuttgart’s pressure from becoming sustained.