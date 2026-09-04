Arsenal vs Chelsea: Preview and Prediction

Arsenal are set for an early test of their credentials as they face a refreshed Chelsea side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal may have fallen just short of securing the marquee attacking signing they craved throughout the summer. Amid links to high-profile names such as Vinícius Júnior and Julián Álvarez, the Gunners ended the window having brought in only Christos Tzolis earlier in the summer. They also saw Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard leave, while Ethan Nwaneri departed on loan.

With the window now closed, Mikel Arteta will focus on the squad at his disposal rather than dwell on opportunities that might have unfolded differently. So far this season, Arsenal have continued their perfect start in many respects, taking three points at Villa Park thanks to Bukayo Saka’s solitary goal in a 1–0 win over Aston Villa.

The test against Chelsea is likely to be different from those presented by Coventry City and Aston Villa. Sunday’s fixture is billed as the best defence against Chelsea’s scintillating attack, although the Gunners have faced many such attacking units in recent years and will be ready for the challenge.

Speaking of challenges, Chelsea face a significant one on Sunday, not only to beat Arsenal, but to do so for the first time in the league since 2021. Five years ago, it was a match at the Emirates around a similar time of the season, and manager Xabi Alonso will know the importance of securing a big win early to announce his side’s title credentials.

Last season alone, Chelsea faced Arsenal four times across the league and EFL Cup, losing three of those encounters. Alonso will be eager to gain the upper hand this season. Their attacking setup has been flourishing, with the front three of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro—now famously dubbed “JP Morgan”—hoping to get the better of Arsenal’s defence.

However, Chelsea have shown some worrying signs since the season began, particularly in their tendency to concede goals. Alonso’s side have shipped five goals in their opening matches against Fulham and Brighton. Against the latter, they recorded their lowest possession statistics in a game since Opta began recording the stat in 2002. Should they produce a similar performance against Arsenal, the Blues could find themselves in trouble.

Team News and Tactics

Arsenal

There were some concerns following the win over Villa, as Cristhian Mosquera went off clutching the back of his thigh, while Bruno Guimaraes suffered a knock. Arteta confirmed that Mosquera’s substitution was precautionary and that Guimaraes is expected to train on Saturday, meaning both players could potentially be available.

William Saliba remains a long-term absentee, although Jurriën Timber is closing in on a return, and Arteta did not rule out his inclusion in Sunday’s squad. At present, barring the Mosquera situation, the manager has no compelling reason to make changes. New signing Ezri Konsa could come in for the Spaniard at the back to partner Gabriel Magalhaes.

Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly should continue in midfield, while Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are likely to be the preferred full-back options. Martin Odegaard should also start in his customary midfield role alongside the other two.

The in-form Saka will operate on the right side of the attack, while Kai Havertz leads the line. Arteta might also consider giving Viktor Gyokeres his first minutes of the league season, while Tzolis is expected to play on the left side of the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Ben White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Chelsea

Chelsea’s transfer window ended with some concerns over their midfield depth, especially after the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. Add to that Andrey Santos’ exit and the arrivals of the inexperienced Valentín Barco and veteran Jordan Henderson, and the Blues may be short of quality in that area.

Ahead of the trip to Arsenal, Moises Caicedo is a significant doubt following his brief cameo off the bench against Brighton, which ended with him being substituted. There is no clarity on the issue affecting the Ecuadorian at the moment, but without him, Chelsea could be significantly weaker in midfield at the Emirates.

Alonso stated he will make a late decision on Caicedo’s inclusion. If he is unavailable, Romeo Lavia and Reece James are expected to start in central midfield. Incidentally, Malo Gusto can also play in midfield, and should Alonso prefer to start the Frenchman in a wide role, he could potentially interchange with the central midfielders.

Hence, Gusto could feature ahead of Pedro Neto at right wing-back, while Jorrel Hato is expected to start on the other flank.

At the back, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are all expected to start in a back three, with new arrival Emiliano Martinez now the undisputed No. 1 for Chelsea. Up front, the now-infamous “JP Morgan” trio of Joao Pedro, Palmer and Rogers are expected to start against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, Joao Pedro, Rogers

Key Stats

Arsenal have won their last five matches against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in both of their games this season in the Premier League.

Chelsea are the joint top scorers in the Premier League this season, netting seven goals in just two games.

Chelsea hold the joint-second-worst defensive record in the league, having already conceded five goals.

Player to Watch

Bukayo Saka

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Much has been said about Arsenal’s lack of attacking signings in the window, and given that they let several players go while bringing in only Tzolis, the pressure now rests squarely on Saka. The winger has started the campaign superbly, scoring in each of his opening two games.

He could be the main attacking threat Chelsea will have to deal with, and given his current form, he could make a statement early in the season. Saka may feel he has a point to prove and could even carry this Arsenal side on his shoulders in a campaign that will define their character as they seek to defend the Premier League title.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea will certainly enter this game with confidence, particularly given how their attack has performed in the opening two matches. However, this is a team still developing under Alonso, and there are many elements the manager has yet to refine. Given their defensive record so far, there will be concerns when they visit the Emirates to face a more structured and robust Arsenal side.

Arteta will want a top-notch performance from his players to continue their perfect start to the campaign. Add to that the desire to beat a team perceived as a possible title challenger, and the Gunners will be eager to make a statement of intent to the rest of the league’s contenders. The hosts are favourites, but given Chelsea’s attacking prowess, there are doubts over whether David Raya will keep a third consecutive clean sheet in the league.