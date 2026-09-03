Ipswich Town vs Liverpool: Preview and Prediction.

Liverpool travel to Portman Road on Friday looking for their first Premier League victory of the season, but Ipswich Town will be determined to make life difficult for the visitors after an encouraging start to their own campaign.

Gary O’Neil’s side suffered a heavy defeat at Manchester United last weekend, while Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool have drawn both of their opening league fixtures. The pressure is therefore already building on the Reds, despite the season being only two games old.

Ipswich made an impressive start to their return to the Premier League, beating Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road thanks to Jack Clarke’s dramatic 90th-minute winner. They followed that with an equally encouraging 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the EFL Cup second round, suggesting that O’Neil has assembled a team capable of competing with stronger opposition on home soil.

However, their latest outing exposed the difficulty of life in the top flight as Ipswich were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford, despite taking an early lead through Leif Davis. Bruno Fernandes’s hat-trick eventually turned the match into a comfortable victory for the hosts, while an own goal from Jacob Greaves added to Ipswich’s problems.

O’Neil will be particularly concerned by how quickly his side lost control after establishing a promising position. Nevertheless, Ipswich have won six of their last seven matches overall, and returning to Portman Road should provide a significant psychological boost.

Liverpool’s start under Iraola has been surprisingly underwhelming. The Reds drew 2-2 with Newcastle United on the opening weekend before being held to another 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest last Saturday. The match last week was particularly frustrating. Liverpool twice fell behind before eventually rescuing a point through Victor Munoz, who scored a late equaliser on his first competitive start.

The results have exposed some defensive vulnerabilities, but there is still considerable attacking quality available to Iraola. Liverpool also strengthened their squad dramatically before the transfer window closed, announcing the £123 million signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old winger adds another explosive option to an already talented attacking group and could provide the creativity and directness Liverpool have occasionally lacked during their opening matches. The tactical battle should revolve around Liverpool’s ability to stretch Ipswich’s defensive structure.

The hosts are likely to defend more compactly than they did at Old Trafford and attempt to attack quickly whenever possession is recovered. Their home crowd should encourage an aggressive approach, particularly if Liverpool struggle to establish control early.

Iraola’s preferred high-intensity football requires aggressive pressing and rapid circulation, but Ipswich will be happy to exploit any spaces left behind Liverpool’s defensive line. The visitors also need greater defensive concentration. Conceding four goals in each of their opening two league matches is not sustainable for a side expected to challenge near the top of the table. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have several fitness concerns heading into Friday’s meeting with Liverpool. Jaden Philogene-Bidace is ruled out with an ankle injury, while Emersonn is doubtful with a knee problem after being forced off during the 5-2 defeat at Manchester United.

The midfield is also depleted. Azor Matusiwa is struggling with a muscle injury and Jack Taylor has a knee problem, while Florentino Luis remains a doubt. Their absences could leave Gary O’Neil with limited options in the centre of the pitch.

With Emersonn potentially unavailable, Chuba Akpom is expected to lead the line. He could be supported by Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda from the wings, with Julio Enciso operating centrally behind the striker.

Ipswich are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kjell Scherpen starting in goal. Dara O’Shea should operate at right-back, with Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves forming the centre-back partnership. Leif Davis will provide width and attacking support from left-back.

The midfield pairing of Marcelino Nunez and Saaa Lukic should have an enormous defensive workload. Liverpool are expected to dominate possession, so the duo will need to protect the back four, close passing lanes and prevent the away side’s attacking midfielders from receiving comfortably between the lines.

Further forward, Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda should provide the pace on either flank. Their ability to attack space behind Liverpool’s full-backs could be Ipswich’s most dangerous weapon on the counter. Julio Enciso will operate as the No.10 and should be Ipswich’s principal creative outlet.

He will need to find pockets of space around Liverpool’s midfield and connect quickly with Chuba Akpom whenever the hosts win possession. Akpom is expected to lead the attack. He scored Ipswich’s second goal against Manchester United and will need to provide a physical focal point, particularly during periods when Liverpool pin the hosts deep.

Tactically, O’Neil should prioritise compact defensive organisation and rapid transitions. Ipswich cannot afford to leave excessive space behind their full-backs against Liverpool’s pace, but they must also find moments to release Fatawu and Maeda quickly when possession is recovered. The biggest concern remains midfield depth. If Nunez and Lukic are overwhelmed, Liverpool could establish sustained pressure around the Ipswich penalty area.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Akpom

Liverpool

Liverpool continue to deal with a number of absences ahead of Friday’s trip to Portman Road. Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined while recovering from an Achilles rupture, while Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley continue their rehabilitation from significant knee injuries. Joe Gomez is also unavailable with a muscle problem, while Federico Chiesa has yet to feature this season due to a minor back issue.

The Reds are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson starting in goal. Jeremie Frimpong should operate at right-back, with Virgil van Dijk partnering Jeremy Jacquet in central defence. Milos Kerkez is expected to start on the left flank.

The midfield pairing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai should provide the platform for Liverpool’s possession game. Mac Allister can drop deeper to dictate play, while Szoboszlai’s energy and forward movement should help Liverpool connect midfield with the attacking trio.

Further forward, Cody Gakpo and Victor Munoz are expected to occupy the wide positions, with Florian Wirtz operating centrally behind the striker. Wirtz will be particularly important against an Ipswich side likely to defend in a compact block, as his ability to receive between the lines could help Liverpool unlock the hosts.

Leading the line should be Alexander Isak, whose movement in behind and ability to link with Wirtz and the wide attackers will be key. The arrival of Bradley Barcola adds another exciting option, although he is expected to begin on the bench. The Frenchman’s pace and dribbling could make him an important impact substitute if Ipswich manage to frustrate the visitors.

Tactically, Liverpool should dominate possession and attempt to stretch Ipswich through Frimpong and Kerkez. However, their defensive transition will be crucial. Ipswich possess genuine pace in wide areas, and Liverpool cannot afford to leave excessive space behind their full-backs. With two draws from their opening two league games, the pressure is firmly on Iraola’s side to convert their territorial dominance into three points.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak

Key Stats

Liverpool are still searching for their first Premier League win under Andoni Iraola, drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United and 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in their opening two matches.

Ipswich Town have already picked up one Premier League victory, beating Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road before suffering a 5-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Liverpool have conceded in eight consecutive Premier League matches, highlighting the defensive vulnerability that Ipswich could look to exploit.

Liverpool have scored four goals in their opening two league matches, with both fixtures ending 2-2. They have therefore scored in each of their first two games despite failing to win either.

Ipswich have already conceded six goals in their first two Premier League matches, including five against Manchester United, while Liverpool have conceded four.

Player to Watch

Alexander Isak

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The Swedish striker has already opened his account for the Reds this season, scoring in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, and he now has an excellent opportunity to make a decisive impact against Ipswich. Isak’s movement could be particularly important against the Ipswich defence. Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves are comfortable defending inside their own box, but they can be vulnerable when forced to defend space behind them.

The Swede’s pace, intelligent positioning and ability to drift across the defensive line could exploit that weakness. He should also benefit from the creativity around him. Florian Wirtz is expected to operate behind Isak, while Cody Gakpo and Victor Munoz provide width. Liverpool’s ability to create one-on-one situations and deliver through balls into the penalty area could give Isak plenty of opportunities.

There is also an element of urgency surrounding his performance. Liverpool have drawn both of their opening league games, and another dropped points would represent a disappointing start under Andoni Iraola. Isak is therefore likely to carry significant responsibility for converting Liverpool’s possession and attacking pressure into goals. With one goal already this season and two shots on target, Isak enters the fixture as Liverpool’s most obvious individual goal threat.

Prediction

Ipswich Town 1-3 Liverpool

Ipswich have enough confidence and home support to make this an uncomfortable evening for Liverpool. Their form leading into the 2026/27 season demonstrate that Gary O’Neil’s side should not be dismissed following the Manchester United defeat. However, Liverpool’s situation makes this fixture particularly dangerous for the hosts.

Two consecutive draws have left Iraola’s team desperate for three points, and the quality available throughout the squad remains significantly greater than Ipswich’s. Liverpool should create enough chances to win, although their defensive problems could give Ipswich opportunities of their own.