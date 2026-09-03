Hull City vs Aston Villa: Preview and Prediction

Hull City will be eager to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they host an Aston Villa side yet to open their account.

Sergej Jakirovic has overseen a surprise start to life back in the Premier League, with Hull City winning their opening two matches. The first was particularly unexpected, as they hosted Manchester United at the MKM Stadium and secured a 2-0 shock victory over the Red Devils.

That win boosted the side’s confidence, and they proved it was no fluke with a late victory over fellow newcomers Coventry City away from home last weekend. A late goal from Liam Millar proved enough to secure all three points, and Hull are currently sitting in the upper part of the table—something Jakirović will hope to maintain as they prepare to host Aston Villa.

Aston Villa desperately need a point on the board, as well as a goal, to justify their squad quality and spending. After enduring a terrible start to the new season with a 4–0 hammering away at Brighton, Unai Emery’s side also lost their opening home match on Monday.

Arsenal visited Villa Park on Monday, and a second-half strike from Bukayo Saka proved enough for Mikel Arteta’s side to claim all three points. Alarmingly, Aston Villa failed to register a single shot on target against the Gunners, something Emery will want to change in the upcoming trip to the MKM Stadium. The Spanish coach will certainly want to secure their first win, or risk adding to the mounting pressure.

Team News & Tactics

Hull City

Manager Tim Walter will be carefully monitoring the fitness of several key players ahead of the clash. Defender Nobel Mendy is hopeful of overcoming muscle fatigue after an impressive start to the season, while Lewie Coyle, Matt Crooks and Matty Jacob will all face late fitness assessments. Forward Joe Gelhardt has returned to training but is expected to need more time before he is ready for competitive action.

The Tigers were remarkably busy on transfer deadline day, welcoming six new players to the MKM Stadium. Ilyas Ansah, Tim Iroegbunam, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Robinio Vaz, Sorba Thomas and Christos Mouzakitis all bolstered the squad. While none of the new arrivals are expected to immediately break into the starting XI, several could feature in the matchday squad as Hull look to make it three wins from three.

As for the team to face Aston Villa, Jakirović is expected to persist with a back five, as he has done in Hull’s opening two Premier League matches. The midfield will consist of Mohamed Belloumi, Hidemasa Morita, Regan Slater and Elliot Stroud. Up front, the manager will continue to rely on the prowess of Ollie McBurnie to lead the attack.

Probable lineup (5-4-1): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Morita, Slater, Stroud; McBurnie

Aston Villa

Villa are beginning to integrate their new signings. Striker Nicolas Jackson and Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki both made their debuts against Arsenal and are set to retain their places in the starting XI.

Emery is also hoping that German midfield acquisition Leon Goretzka, signed from Bayern Munich, will be up to speed and available for selection. Fellow arrivals Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ibrahim Mbaye are expected to start on the bench.

The visitors’ squad depth will be severely tested by a mounting list of absentees. Midfielder Amadou Onana has suffered a devastating blow, having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Johan Manzambi and Brian Madjo remain sidelined and are still a few weeks away from returning to action. Furthermore, João Gomes is unavailable as he continues to serve a suspension following his red card against Brighton.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelöf, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Barkley; Buendía, McGinn, Hemmings; Jackson

Key Stats

Hull City have scored in all three of their competitive matches this season.

Alongside Arsenal, Hull City are the only team yet to concede a goal in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa have managed just one win in their last seven Premier League away fixtures.

Player to Watch

Nicolas Jackson

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Fast-tracked into the starting lineup for a high-profile match against Arsenal on Monday, Jackson has had little time to integrate since his move from Chelsea. The attacker has finally found a settled environment at Villa, but the pressure is already on the Senegalese striker to deliver.

With Villa struggling badly in their opening two matches and failing to score a single goal, Emery’s priority is to find a solution up front. He will rely on Jackson’s ability to find the net, starting with this trip to Hull City.

Prediction

Hull City 1–2 Aston Villa

Hull City have enjoyed the best possible start to life in the Premier League, although that run may come to an end this weekend. While Jakirović will be eager to continue this strong form in the top flight, the Tigers are likely to be beaten by Villa.

Aston Villa, desperate for their first points of the season, will be hungry to prove a point and could get the better of this Hull City side. However, they have yet to show the necessary defensive solidity and may concede at some stage. Even so, Emery’s side are expected to secure their first win of the season with a victory at the MKM Stadium.