AS Roma vs Atalanta: Preview and Prediction

Two sides with perfect starts to the Serie A campaign meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night, as AS Roma welcome Atalanta in one of the most intriguing fixtures of the early season.

Both teams have collected six points from their opening two matches, but Roma arrive with particularly impressive momentum after recording consecutive 4-0 victories.

Gian Piero Gasperini could hardly have wished for a better beginning to his second season in charge of Roma. The Giallorossi have followed their 4-0 dismantling of Fiorentina with another emphatic victory, this time dispatching Lecce by the same scoreline. Roma effectively settled that contest inside the opening 25 minutes, with Donyell Malen scoring twice and Matias Soule adding another before Rodrigo Mora completed the rout.

Malen’s life in the capital has been extraordinary as the Dutchman has now scored 19 goals in his first 20 Serie A appearances, establishing a new club record, while his developing partnership with Paulo Dybala has given Roma an extremely dangerous attacking combination.

The biggest test so far, however, comes against an Atalanta side that knows Gasperini’s methods better than most. Roma’s home record against La Dea is also surprisingly poor. They have won only one of their last 12 Serie A home meetings with Atalanta, while the reverse fixture ended 1-1 in April.

Atalanta have also made an encouraging start under new head coach Maurizio Sarri. The experienced Italian was appointed following his departure from Lazio and has immediately brought defensive stability to Bergamo. Atalanta have conceded only one goal across their opening four competitive matches, including victories over Sassuolo and Bologna.

Their latest success was particularly dramatic as after appearing destined to settle for a draw against Bologna, Lazar Samardzic struck in stoppage time to secure a second successive Serie A victory and maintain Atalanta’s perfect league record. That result also continued Sarri’s promising start, with Atalanta successfully negotiating their Conference League qualifying campaign before collecting six points from six in Serie A.

The fixture carries an additional layer of intrigue because Gasperini spent nearly a decade transforming Atalanta into one of Italy’s most aggressive and entertaining sides. Now, however, he faces his former club from the opposite dugout.

Roma should look to dominate territory and attack through the combination of Dybala and Malen, with their wing-backs providing width and additional runners into the final third. Atalanta’s approach under Sarri could be more measured. The visitors have already demonstrated impressive defensive organisation and will look to frustrate Roma before exploiting spaces during transitions.

The midfield battle could therefore prove decisive. Gasperini’s men will want to establish control and force Atalanta backwards, while Sarri’s side will look for opportunities to bypass the first line of pressure and attack the spaces behind Roma’s advancing players.

On current form, Roma appear difficult to oppose. They have scored eight goals without conceding in their first two league fixtures, while Malen is producing numbers that suggest he could become one of Serie A’s most prolific forwards. Yet Atalanta’s record in this fixture cannot be ignored.

La Dea are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A meetings with Roma, while the Giallorossi’s record at the Olimpico against Atalanta has been particularly disappointing. Sarri’s side also possess confidence of their own after winning their first two league matches and conceding just once across four competitive games. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

AS Roma

Roma have strengthened their squad significantly before the transfer window closed, bringing in experienced former Atalanta captain Marten de Roon and centre-back Leonardo Balerdi. De Roon’s familiarity with Gian Piero Gasperini’s system could prove particularly valuable, although he is unlikely to displace the current midfield pairing immediately.

The main concern is Evan Ndicka, who missed Roma’s victory over Lecce with an adductor problem. Subsequent tests found no structural damage, but he remains unavailable or doubtful for the Atalanta fixture, meaning Gasperini could opt for Daniele Ghilardi or Balerdi alongside Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso.

Roma are expected to retain their 3-4-2-1 formation. Mile Svilar should continue in goal, with Mancini and Hermoso providing experience on either side of the central defender. The wing-back positions should again be occupied by Emanuele Lulli and Wesley. Lulli has impressed since being handed an opportunity, while Wesley provides greater attacking thrust on the opposite flank.

In midfield, Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone should continue as the central pairing. Cristante’s positional discipline will be particularly important against Atalanta’s attacking midfielders, while Kone can provide ball carrying and physicality when Roma transition forward.

Further ahead, Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Mora should operate behind Donyell Malen. Malen has been sensational during the opening two rounds, scoring five goals, while Dybala’s creativity has played a major role in Roma’s attacking fluency.

Roma’s approach should be particularly aggressive against their former manager’s current side. Gasperini will want his wing-backs high and his attacking midfielders close to Malen, but the home side must also guard against Atalanta’s ability to counter quickly.

The biggest tactical subplot will be Gasperini facing his former club. With Atalanta now managed by Maurizio Sarri, Roma may encounter a more possession-oriented and structured opponent than the high-intensity Atalanta associated with Gasperini’s tenure.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Molina, Kone, Cristante, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen

Atalanta BC

Atalanta head into the trip to Rome with Thomas Kristensen still a fitness concern after his ankle injury, although he remains in contention for a place in the squad. Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana are expected to remain sidelined with longer-term injuries. New signing Franck Kessie could be included in the squad, while Jonathan Rowe is also available following his arrival and could make his debut.

Maurizio Sarri is expected to retain a 4-3-3 formation, with Marco Carnesecchi in goal. Davide Zappacosta should start at right-back, with Odilon Kossounou and Giorgio Scalvini forming the central defensive pairing. Sead Kolasinac is expected to operate on the left.

The midfield trifecta should feature Ederson, Gianluca Gaetano and Lazar Samardzic. Ederson provides the physical presence and ball-winning ability, while Gaetano can help progress possession. Samardzic will be the more creative presence and could be particularly important when Atalanta attempt to transition quickly.

In attack, Charles De Ketelaere should operate from the right, with Jonathan Rowe potentially starting on the opposite flank. Gianluca Scamacca is expected to lead the line, although Nikola Krstović remains another option after sharing attacking duties during the opening fixtures.

Rowe’s potential debut is one of the major talking points. The new arrival has already joined training and is available to Sarri, although recent reports suggest Giacomo Raspadori could have the edge for a starting position.

Atalanta’s approach should be more controlled than the high-intensity style associated with Gasperini’s long tenure at the club. Sarri will look to establish possession through midfield while using the width of the front three to stretch Roma’s back five.

The visitors will also need to be extremely disciplined defensively. Roma have scored eight goals without conceding in their opening two Serie A matches, while Donyell Malen already has five league goals. Atalanta’s best opportunity could come when Roma’s wing-backs advance. Quick combinations between Samardzic, De Ketelaere and Scamacca could allow the visitors to attack the spaces behind them.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Kossounou, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Ederson, Gaetano, Samardzic; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe

Key Stats

AS Roma have started the Serie A season with two consecutive 4-0 victories, beating Fiorentina and Lecce while keeping clean sheets in both matches.

Atalanta have also won both of their opening Serie A fixtures, defeating Sassuolo 2-1 before edging Bologna 1-0.

Atalanta have dominated the recent head-to-head, winning four of the last five Serie A meetings, with the other ending in a draw.

Roma have won just one of their last 12 Serie A home meetings with Atalanta.

Roma’s Donyell Malen has scored five goals in the opening two Serie A matches, while Atalanta have conceded just one league goal so far this season.

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

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The Dutch forward has begun the season in extraordinary form, scoring five goals across Roma’s opening two Serie A matches. Malen has now scored 19 goals in his first 20 Serie A appearances for Roma, setting a new club record for that stage of a player’s career. Only Gunnar Nordahl and Jose Altafini had scored more in their first 20 Serie A appearances.

His partnership with Paulo Dybala has been particularly devastating. Dybala’s ability to operate between the lines and Malen’s explosive movement beyond the defence have given Roma a potent combination, while Rodrigo Mora adds another creative outlet from the attacking midfield position.

Atalanta represent a much tougher defensive test than Roma’s first two opponents, having conceded just one Serie A goal so far. That makes Malen’s movement and finishing even more important. If Roma can isolate him against Atalanta’s defenders, his current confidence makes him the likeliest player to decide the contest.

Prediction

AS Roma 2-1 Atalanta BC

This should be considerably more competitive than Roma’s first two league fixtures. The hosts have the attacking momentum and home advantage, while Atalanta have demonstrated that they can remain disciplined and difficult to break down.

The visitors’ recent dominance of this fixture also suggests Gian Piero Gasperini will have to find solutions against a side familiar with many of his tactical principles. Ultimately, Roma’s attacking quality should give them the edge, but Atalanta are unlikely to collapse in the manner of Fiorentina or Lecce.