Watford vs West Ham United: Preview and Prediction.

Watford welcome West Ham United to Vicarage Road this weekend for an intriguing Championship encounter between two sides experiencing very different emotions during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Alessio Dionisi’s young Watford side have made an encouraging start in the league despite suffering a heavy midweek cup defeat, while relegated West Ham are already under pressure after failing to win either of their opening Championship fixtures. The Hammers possess one of the strongest squads in the division, but they need to start translating that quality into results.

Watford have collected four points from their opening two Championship matches, providing Dionisi with plenty of encouragement. The Hornets produced an impressive victory over Southampton before earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at Wrexham last weekend. Their performances have demonstrated organisation, energy and an ability to remain competitive even when opponents enjoy more possession.

That makes Vicarage Road an uncomfortable destination for West Ham. Watford’s approach should again revolve around remaining compact without the ball before attacking quickly when possession changes hands. Against a West Ham side whose confidence remains fragile, the hosts will look to create uncertainty by pressing aggressively and exploiting spaces on the counter.

However, their momentum suffered a significant setback in midweek. League One Peterborough United produced a stunning 5-1 victory over Watford in the Carabao Cup, ending the Hornets’ unbeaten start to the campaign. Dionisi will need to ensure that result does not damage the confidence generated by their Championship performances. Returning to Vicarage Road could provide the ideal opportunity to respond.

West Ham entered the Championship as one of the overwhelming favourites for promotion following their relegation from the Premier League. However, their league campaign has started poorly and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain without a Championship victory and suffered a particularly damaging 2-1 defeat against London rivals Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Given the quality and financial strength within West Ham’s squad, expectations are understandably high. Every opponent will also view matches against the Hammers as an opportunity to claim a significant scalp, meaning Nuno’s players must quickly adapt to being one of the division’s biggest targets.

Confidence therefore represents an important issue. Another failure to win would increase the early pressure, particularly with supporters expecting an immediate Premier League return.

West Ham produced their best attacking performance of the young season by beating Southampton 4-1, demonstrating the considerable quality available to Nuno when his attacking players find their rhythm and the challenge is reproducing that performance in the Championship.

West Ham are likely to dominate possession and attempt to impose their superior individual quality, while Watford should be comfortable allowing the visitors to have the ball in less dangerous areas. Dionisi’s side can then look to counter quickly whenever West Ham commit numbers forward.

An early Watford goal could make the atmosphere particularly uncomfortable for the visitors. Conversely, scoring first could allow West Ham to settle and play with greater freedom. The Hammers therefore need to start strongly rather than allowing another opponent to grow in confidence. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Watford

Watford return to Championship action looking to recover from their heavy 5-1 EFL Cup defeat to Peterborough United. Alessio Dionisi rotated significantly for that fixture, so several first-choice players should return against West Ham as the Hornets attempt to build on the four points collected from their opening two league matches.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Watford have several absentees. Jack Grieves remains unavailable, while Marc Bola is sidelined with a hamstring problem and Kwadwo Baah is also out. Jeremy Ngakia has been recovering from a thigh/hamstring issue and is not expected to feature. Omar Traore is the main doubt after suffering a recent knock and will require a late assessment. There are no confirmed suspension concerns for the expected starting XI.

Watford are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Federico Ravaglia starting in goal. Omar Traore should operate at right-back if passed fit, with Mattie Pollock and Kevin Keben forming the central defensive partnership. Jordan Zemura is expected to start at left-back and provide an attacking outlet when Watford move forward.

Edoardo Bove and Hector Kyprianou should form the central midfield double pivot. Bove can help Watford progress possession and connect defence with attack, while Kyprianou provides defensive protection and physical presence in front of the back four.

Further forward, Amin Nabizada should operate from the right wing, with Iker Bravo occupying the central number 10 position and Othmane Maamma starting from the left. Bravo’s ability to find space between West Ham’s midfield and defence could be particularly important if Watford adopt a counter-attacking approach.

Luca Kjerrumgaard is expected to lead the line as the centre-forward. He has already opened his Championship scoring account this season and will provide Watford with a focal point against West Ham’s centre-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Traore, Pollock, Keben, Zemura; Bove, Kyprianou; Nabizada, Bravo, Maamma; Kjerrumgaard

West Ham United

West Ham United should return to something close to their strongest available side after the emphatic 4-1 EFL Cup victory over Southampton. Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking for a much stronger Championship performance after the defeat to Charlton, with the Hammers still searching for their first league victory of the campaign.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Tomas Soucek is ruled out and will not feature at Vicarage Road. Pablo Felipe is also unavailable, while Konstantinos Mavropanos is a doubt and will require a late fitness assessment. There are no confirmed suspension concerns affecting the proposed starting XI.

West Ham are expected to operate in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mads Hermansen starting in goal. Kyle Walker-Peters should occupy the right-back position, with Joel Veltman and Max Kilman forming the central defensive partnership. Ollie Scarles is expected to start at left-back and will look to support attacks when the Hammers establish possession.

Mohamadou Kante and Arne Engels should form the central midfield double pivot. Kante’s defensive awareness and ability to recover possession should provide protection for the back four, while Engels can take greater responsibility for progressing the ball and connecting midfield with the attacking players.

Further forward, Jarrod Bowen should operate from the right wing, with Joel Piroe occupying the central number 10 position and Manor Solomon starting from the left. Bowen remains West Ham’s principal threat from wide areas, while Solomon’s direct running should test Watford’s right side. Piroe can move closer to the striker when West Ham attack and provide another presence inside the penalty area.

Valentin Castellanos is expected to lead the line as the centre-forward. The Argentine has already scored three times across all competitions this season but is still looking for his first Championship goal. His movement behind Watford’s centre-backs and combination play with Bowen, Piroe and Solomon could be crucial at Vicarage Road.

West Ham should enjoy plenty of possession, but Nuno will want greater defensive security after a difficult start to the league season. With Watford dangerous on transitions, Kante’s positioning in particular could be vital whenever the visitors lose possession.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Veltman, Kilman, Scarles; Kante, Engels; Bowen, Piroe, Solomon; Castellanos

Key Stats

West Ham United have won each of their last five meetings with Watford, scoring 13 goals and conceding only three across those matches.

Watford are unbeaten in the EFL Championship this season, collecting four points from their opening two games with a 2-1 win over Southampton and a 1-1 draw at Wrexham.

West Ham are still searching for their first Championship victory, having drawn 2-2 with Burnley before losing 2-1 to Charlton.

Neither side has kept a Championship clean sheet this season. Watford have conceded twice in two league games, while West Ham have shipped four.

West Ham have won their last three visits to Vicarage Road, scoring four goals on two of those occasions: 4-1 in 2019, 3-1 later that year, and 4-1 in 2021.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

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Bowen’s greatest threat comes when he cuts inside from the right onto his stronger left foot, either attacking the penalty area himself or combining with Valentín Castellanos and Joel Piroe. His direct running should provide a particularly difficult test for Watford left-back Jordan Zemura.

With West Ham still searching for their first Championship victory, the captain’s experience and leadership will also be important. If Watford defend compactly and deny the visitors space centrally, Bowen may be the player most capable of producing the individual moment required to break them down.

He also has positive memories of this opposition, having scored the winner when West Ham defeated Watford 1-0 in February 2022.

Prediction

Watford 1-2 West Ham United

Watford’s 5-1 cup defeat was alarming, but their Championship performances have been substantially better. Four points from meetings with Southampton and Wrexham demonstrate that Dionisi’s side should not be underestimated, particularly at Vicarage Road. West Ham, meanwhile, desperately need a league response.

Their squad possesses significantly greater individual quality than their early results suggest, and the emphatic Carabao Cup victory over Southampton could provide the confidence required to finally translate that superiority into Championship points.

Watford should make this difficult and have enough counter-attacking threat to score, but West Ham’s greater attacking depth could eventually prove decisive. Expect a competitive encounter, with the Hammers narrowly securing the victory they badly need.