Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Preview and Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be eager to secure their first wins in the 2026/27 Premier League season when they clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The 2026/27 Premier League season is still in its early stages, but Gameweek 2 presents many teams with an opportunity to correct their mistakes from the opening round. Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United will feature those teams, with both looking for their first win of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Both teams come into this weekend’s clash on the back of confidence-boosting wins in the EFL Cup second round. While Tottenham cruised to a 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic, Newcastle United eked out a narrow 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion to secure a spot in the third round.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur endured the worst possible start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brentford. All the talk about the progress made under Roberto De Zerbi thus went out the window, though they have salvaged some pride after the comprehensive win in the EFL Cup second round.

On the other hand, Newcastle United looked the better of the two teams in the Premier League opener against Liverpool despite managing only a point after a 2-2 draw. However, they have displayed defensive vulnerabilities in both outings thus far in the 2026/27 season. So, Matthias Jaissle, after losing several key players, has an uphill task to take Newcastle United to a stable footing and possibly European qualification.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a narrow 2-1 win for Newcastle United, with Jacob Ramsey scoring the match-winning goal. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi has a new injury concern that is hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Tottenham Hotspur head coach will be bereft of the services of half a dozen first-team players vs Newcastle United on Saturday.

James Maddison may be the latest absentee after sustaining a minor shoulder injury earlier this week. While the English playmaker has a chance to return, De Zerbi will not risk him from the get-go. Meanwhile, Xavi Simons (knee), Pape Matar Sarr (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain in the treatment room.

Antonin Kinsky is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Tottenham Hotspur lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Newcastle United on Saturday. The backline will feature Archie Gray, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, and Andrew Robertson, though Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro have a chance to return this weekend.

As for the midfield unit, Conor Gallagher should line up alongside Sandro Tonali and Lucas Bergvall in the middle of the park. Finally, Richarlison will lead the line for Tottenham against Newcastle United, with Mathys Tel and Savio being the two wide attackers. So, Dominic Solanke and new signing Omar Marmoush should be backup options on the bench.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Kinsky; Gray, van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson; Gallagher, Tonali, Bergvall; Savio, Richarlison, Tel

Newcastle United

Like his counterpart in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout, Matthias Jaissle has a few pressing concerns to worry about ahead of the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Newcastle United head coach will be without four first-team players this weekend.

William Osula is the latest absentee after sustaining a foot injury. The Danish international has joined Dan Burn (ankle) and Joelinton (hamstring) in the treatment room. Meanwhile, Valentino Livramento is closing in on returning from a calf injury, though Saturday’s game may come too soon for him.

Lukas Hornicek should take his place between the sticks, with Newcastle United lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The backline will feature Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall.

As for the midfield unit, Jacob Ramsey and Lewis Miley will pair up in the double pivot, with Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba making an appearance off the bench. Yoane Wissa will be the support striker behind Nick Woltemade, with Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes completing the numbers in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Woltemade

Key Stats

Tottenham Hotspur have lost six of their last eight Premier League games vs Newcastle United (W1 D1), and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 14 against the Magpies. Newcastle have won more Premier League away matches against Spurs than at any other opponent (13), winning three of their last four visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (L1).

Tottenham Hotspur have won their opening home Premier League game in the last five seasons by an aggregate score of 14-1. Only once before have Spurs had a longer run, winning their home opener 11 times in succession from 1923/24 to 1933/34. Additionally, the Lilywhites have not lost their opening two Premier League matches in a season since the 2011/12 campaign, while they last failed to score in their first two games in 1992/93.

Since the start of last season, Newcastle United have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side (29). The Magpies went 1-0 and 2-1 ahead in Gameweek 1 before playing a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, only West Ham United (19), Wolverhampton Wanderers (15), and Aston Villa (13) have lost more Premier League games by a margin of three or more goals than Tottenham (11), who were beaten 3-0 in Gameweek 1 by Brentford.

Newcastle United have only won four of their last 22 away Premier League matches (D6 L12), but their last two away wins have been in London: 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in February and 1-0 at Chelsea in March.

Player to Watch

Anthony Elanga

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While Nick Woltemade, Richarlison, and Sandro Tonali were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Anthony Elanga as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The Swedish international has already scored more goals (1 from 2 shots) in the 2026/27 campaign than he managed last term (0 from 17 shots). Elanga made the most sprints of any winger across Gameweek 1 this season (23). With the former Manchester United winger showing promise in the early days of the 2026/27 season, he will hope to become the go-to player for Matthias Jaissle this term.

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United often produce compelling matches when they face off, and Saturday’s clash should be no less. There has been at least one goal scored in all 62 Premier League meetings between these clubs, making it the most played fixture in the competition never to finish 0-0.

With both teams having glaring weaknesses at the back, an end-to-end affair is on the cards, with chance creation likely to be high. Newcastle United should grab the lead again, just like they did last week, this time through Nick Woltemade. However, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke should join the party before Anthony Elanga continues his promising form to secure another 2-2 draw for Newcastle.