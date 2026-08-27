Coventry City vs Hull City: Preview and Prediction

Newly promoted sides Coventry City and Hull City will sense a huge opportunity to rise through the ranks in the table as they face off on Saturday.

Coventry City would have expected a defeat away at Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League last Friday. The Gunners came away with a 3-0 win, although it did feel that they could have made do with a much more significant scoreline, as goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard punished Frank Lampard’s side.

The Sky Blues bounced back in the EFL Cup, recording a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle in midweek. That performance should provide a boost ahead of their first home Premier League match, as they look to secure their first points of the campaign against fellow promoted side Hull City, and possibly a potential relegation rival during the season.

While Coventry failed to get anything in their opening game, Sergej Jakirovic’s Hull City did the exact opposite in a morale-boosting win over English giants Manchester United. First-half goals scored by defenders Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy provided Hull with a 2–0 victory against the lacklustre Red Devils.

Hull City continued their winning start to the campaign with a win over Stoke City on penalties to progress in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night. That midweek victory should provide a confidence boost ahead of their trip to Coventry.

Team News & Tactics

Coventry City

Haji Wright, who scored 17 times for Coventry in the Championship last season, will be absent until the latter stages of 2026 due to a thigh injury. The American striker’s absence is a significant blow for Lampard, who will need to find an alternative solution up front.

Luke Woolfenden remains out due to a knee injury, with the defender still a few weeks away from returning to action. Kaine Kesler-Hayden is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, and Frank Lampard did state that he is unsure when the defender will be available again.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to have a fully fit squad available for selection as the season progresses, but for now, Lampard must work with the players at his disposal, as most of his team will consist the players from the opening day defeat to Arsenal, although new arrival Taiwo Awonuyi will lead the line in place of Ellis Simms.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Rushworth; van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes, Yirenkyi; Tchaouna, Awoniyi, Thomas-Asante

Hull City

Sergej Jakirovic will be expected to be without Eliot Matazo, who suffered a severe knee injury in April; the midfielder will not be back on the field until the early stages of 2027. Lewie Coyle could potentially be available for selection on Saturday, but he will need to be assessed due to an ankle problem which ruled him out of the EFL Cup clash with Stoke.

Darko Gyabi will be out until later this year due to a serious groin issue. Experienced goalkeeper Jack Butland is unavailable for the long term following an elbow operation, while new signing Oscar Zambrano is out for at least the coming few weeks with a thigh issue. Charlie Hughes continues to have issues after having a groin operation over the summer, and there is no clear return date for the defender at this stage.

New signing Joe Gelhardt will again miss out this weekend due to an ankle injury, and it is expected that he will be on the sidelines for another two weeks or so. Matty Jacob needs an assessment on a hip issue before his availability for this weekend’s Premier League clash can be determined. Hull have no players banned for this match.

Predicted Lineup (5-4-1): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Stroud; McBurnie

Key Stats

Coventry City have won just one of their last nine league games against Hull City (D5 L3), with both meetings between the sides in the Championship last season ending 0-0. In fact, each of the last three games between the teams have ended in a draw.

Hull have lost just one of their last eight away league games against Coventry (W4 D3), going down 2-1 in December 2024.

Hull City last won their first two games of the Premier League season a decade ago.

Coventry had the best home record in the EFL Championship last season, collecting 55 points from their 23 games (W17 D4 L2), while only Ipswich Town (+26.0) had a better expected goals difference in home league games across the top four tiers last season than the Sky Blues (+25.7).

In Premier League fixtures exclusively between newly promoted sides, the home team has won six of the last eight meetings (D1 L1), having won only five of the prior 26 encounters (D6 L15).

Frank Lampard has never lost to Hull in eight previous managerial meetings in all competitions (W5 D3), the most he has faced any opponent without defeat, while his five wins versus the Tigers are also his joint-most against any side. Indeed, Lampard also never lost to Hull in six appearances as a player in the Premier League (W4 D2).

Player to Watch

Oliver McBurnie

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The striker produced a magnificent centre-forward display against Manchester United to help Hull City dominate the forward areas in key moments of the game. He will once again be the main threat for Hull in this upcoming clash and will hope to open his Premier League account on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Coventry must find ways to contain the threat posed by McBurnie, as his performances will determine Hull’s chances in this game to get a result. Following his display against the Red Devils, the Hull striker is the man in focus ahead of this crucial game against Coventry.

Prediction

Coventry City 1-1 Hull City

There are a lot of factors to be taken into account ahead of this crucial game between Coventry and Hull City. Frank Lampard will be eager to post the first points on the board for the new campaign, but Hull will be keen to follow up on their stellar victory against Manchester United with another three points on the board.

However, the last three games between the two teams have ended in a draw, and it is possible this one ends in a similar way. There is every chance either of these sides can snatch three points, but the overall quality and their current form probably point towards an entertaining draw, as both teams look to contain the threat posed by the other.