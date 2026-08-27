Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Preview and Prediction.

Bayern Munich begin the defence of their Bundesliga title with a home encounter against VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena.

After dominating German football last season and beginning the new campaign by lifting the Supercup, Bayern will be expected to make another statement against opponents they have comprehensively dominated in recent meetings.

Stuttgart arrive with plenty of attacking potential and several exciting summer additions, but their recent record against the champions makes this one of the toughest possible opening assignments. Bayern were comfortably Germany’s strongest side last season, finishing 16 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund to reclaim the Bundesliga crown.

That success continued into the new campaign when they defeated Dortmund 2-1 in the German Supercup on August 22. Nathaniel Brown and Michael Olise scored the decisive goals, ensuring Bayern collected their first silverware of 2026/27 before the league season had even begun.

The Bavarian giants have won five consecutive matches through their pre-season campaign to the Supercup tie, including victories over RB Leipzig, FC Heidenheim, and Aston Villa. They have scored 11 goals during that sequence, demonstrating that their attacking output remains formidable. There is room for improvement defensively, though. Bayern conceded five times and failed to keep a clean sheet across those five matches, potentially offering Stuttgart some encouragement.

Bayern have once again strengthened a squad that was already comfortably the strongest in Germany last season. One of their most interesting additions is Ismael Saibari, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven in a reported €50 million transfer after an impressive World Cup with Morocco, where he scored three times.

Saibari adds further creativity and versatility to an already formidable attacking unit. Brown’s arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt also strengthens the left side of the defence, and his early impact has been impressive. Scoring against Dortmund in the Supercup provided an ideal beginning to his competitive Bayern career.

The champions’ attacking consistency is particularly remarkable. Bayern have now scored in 56 consecutive competitive matches, with that sequence beginning against Stuttgart in August 2025. Highly-rated 21-year-old striker Dzenan Pejcinovic has arrived from Wolfsburg and will compete with Deniz Undav for the centre-forward position. Slovakian winger Leo Sauer provides another attacking option, while Bilal El Khannouss has completed a permanent move following his loan spell from Leicester City.

Their recent results illustrate that threat as Stuttgart have won three of their last five matches, scoring 16 goals across that period. Most recently, they recorded an emphatic 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Hansa Rostock, although injuries suffered during that match created concerns ahead of the trip to Munich.

Their defensive record is less convincing. Stuttgart conceded eight times across those five fixtures, and an open approach could prove extremely dangerous against Bayern. Recent meetings between these clubs have been overwhelmingly one-sided as Bayern have won each of the last five head-to-head encounters, scoring 15 goals and conceding only four.

The most significant came in May, when Bayern defeated Stuttgart 3-0 in the 2026 DFB-Pokal final. That victory followed another convincing performance at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern recorded a 4-2 Bundesliga success in April. The Allianz Arena only makes their assignment more difficult. Bayern have won the Bundesliga title in 13 of the last 14 seasons, and beginning another championship defence at home should ensure they approach this contest with considerable confidence.

Stuttgart possess enough attacking quality to cause Bayern problems, particularly given the champions’ recent inability to keep clean sheets. However, attempting to trade attacks with Bayern carries enormous risk. The hosts possess significantly greater depth and have demonstrated remarkable scoring consistency.

Stuttgart’s defensive vulnerabilities could therefore be exposed if Bayern establish control early. The visitors may need to remain compact and choose their moments to counter rather than allowing the game to become stretched. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich begin their Bundesliga title defence with a number of injury concerns, although Vincent Kompany still has enough depth to field a very strong side against Stuttgart. The champions are expected to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 structure, with Joshua Kimmich controlling the game from midfield and Harry Kane once again leading the attack.

In terms of team news, Bryan Zaragoza, Serge Gnabry, David Santos Daiber, Tarek Buchmann, and Jamal Musiala are all unavailable. Musiala has missed Bayern’s last two pre-season fixtures after suffering a neurological problem and will not be rushed back. Meanwhile, Zaragoza is expected to leave on loan before the transfer window closes. There are no reported suspension concerns.

Bayern are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Manuel Neuer starting in goal. Konrad Laimer should operate at right-back, while Jonathan Tah and Kim Min-jae form the central defensive partnership. Nathaniel Brown is expected to continue at left-back after making an immediate impact since his summer arrival.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic should form the double pivot in midfield. Kimmich will dictate the tempo and distribute possession from deeper areas, while Pavlovic provides mobility and defensive coverage. Their ability to control second balls will be particularly important against a Stuttgart side capable of attacking quickly.

Further forward, Michael Olise should start on the right wing, with Ismael Saibari likely to operate centrally, while Luis Diaz attacks from the left. Olise will look to drift inside onto his stronger foot, whereas Diaz provides pace and direct running against Stuttgart’s full-backs.

Harry Kane should lead the line as the lone centre-forward. His finishing, link-up play, and ability to drop deeper will remain central to Bayern’s attacking structure, particularly with Olise and Diaz making runs beyond him.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart travel to the Allianz Arena with a significantly depleted squad, leaving Sebastian Hoeness with difficult decisions for one of the toughest fixtures of the Bundesliga season. Given the strength of Bayern Munich’s attack, the visitors are expected to prioritise defensive organisation while attempting to use their pace and technical quality on the counter.

In terms team news, Stuttgart are without Lorenz Assignon, Nikolas Nartey, Dennis Seimen, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leo Sauer, Luca Jaquez, Justin Diehl, and Jeremy Arevalo. Nartey suffered a hamstring injury in the opening stages of the DFB-Pokal victory over Hansa Rostock, while goalkeeper Seimen is not expected to return until at least late September. There are no confirmed suspension concerns among the expected starters.

Stuttgart should nevertheless retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Fabian Bredlow starting in goal. Leonidas Stergiou is expected to operate at right-back, with Finn Jeltsch and Jeff Chabot forming the central defensive partnership. Maximilian Mittelstadt should start at left-back, where he will face the difficult assignment of containing Michael Olise while also attempting to provide an outlet when Stuttgart move forward.

Grischa Promel and Angelo Stiller are expected to form the central midfield double pivot. Promel should provide physicality and defensive protection, while Stiller will be particularly important when Stuttgart attempt to play through Bayern’s press. His passing range could help the visitors quickly release their attacking players after regaining possession.

Further forward, Tiago Tomas should operate from the right wing, with Deniz Undav playing centrally as the number 10 and Chris Fuhrich starting from the left. Undav’s positioning will be particularly interesting, as he can move closer to the striker when Stuttgart attack and effectively create a two-man frontline. Fuhrich’s pace and direct running could also provide one of the visitors’ best counter-attacking outlets.

Summer signing Dzenan Pejcinovic is expected to lead the attack as the centre-forward. The highly-rated 21-year-old will face an enormous examination against Jonathan Tah and Kim Min-jae, but his movement and finishing ability could provide Stuttgart with a threat if they can create opportunities in transition.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bredlow; Stergiou, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Promel, Stiller; Tomas, Undav, Fuhrich; Pejcinovic

Key Stats

Bayern Munich have won each of their last six competitive meetings with Stuttgart, including Bundesliga, Supercup and DFB-Pokal encounters.

Bayern beat Stuttgart 3-0 in the 2026 DFB-Pokal final, their most recent meeting.

Bayern have scored 21 goals across their last six games against Stuttgart, averaging 3.5 goals per match.

Bayern enter the Bundesliga opener on a five-match winning streak, most recently defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Supercup.

Stuttgart arrive after a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Hansa Rostock, giving them an emphatic competitive win immediately before their trip to Munich.

Player to Watch

Michael Olise

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Operating from the right wing, Olise offers a dangerous combination of close control, creativity and the ability to cut inside onto his stronger left foot. His movement should present a particularly difficult challenge for Stuttgart, especially with the visitors travelling to Munich with numerous defensive absentees.

The Frenchman’s understanding with Harry Kane is another major weapon. While Kane can drop away from the defensive line to link play, Olise is capable of attacking the spaces created around him or supplying the England captain inside the penalty area.

With Stuttgart likely to spend significant periods defending, Bayern will need players capable of breaking down a compact block. Olise possesses exactly that individual quality and could be the man who unlocks the visitors.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart’s attacking additions should make them an entertaining side this season, and Bayern Munich’s recent defensive record suggests the visitors have a realistic chance of finding the net. However, everything else points towards the champions.

Bayern have won five consecutive matches, beaten Stuttgart in each of their last five meetings and scored 15 goals across those encounters. Their attacking options and home advantage should ultimately prove overwhelming. Die Schwaben can make periods of the contest competitive, but Bayern should begin their Bundesliga title defence with another convincing victory.