Real Betis vs Real Sociedad: Preview and Prediction

After a disappointing campaign last time out, Real Sociedad will kick-start their La Liga campaign with an away fixture against Real Betis.

Two familiar foes, Real Betis and Real Sociedad, will begin their 2026/27 La Liga campaigns against each other at Estadio de La Cartuja on Friday night. Both teams will be eager to get off the mark with all three points.

The home team secured a fifth-place finish last time out with 60 points in their 38 outings (15 wins, 15 draws and eight defeats). They were rock solid at the back and quite consistent throughout the season. Betis did just enough to secure a Champions League spot.

The Andalusian outfit will look to build on it this time around. Betis have added a couple of new faces to the mix, but more importantly, they have retained their core. Los Verdiblancos have enough quality to once again push for a European spot, but starting the campaign with a game against Sociedad won’t be that straightforward.

Meanwhile, the visitors did not have the best of league campaigns last time out, as they finished 10th with 46 points in their 38 outings. It was quite similar to the season before. However, the massive positive was that they defeated Atletico Madrid in the final to win the Copa del Rey title, which also helped them secure a Europa League place.

While Betis have added new faces, Real Sociedad have not made any prominent signings this summer. La Real have retained their core, but they need more quality and depth before the end of the window. While the recruitment team will be at work, the manager will hope he can get the desired result on matchday 1. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Real Betis

The home team will be without the services of Aitor Ruibal (meniscus), Ismael Barea (cruciate ligament), Diego Conde (shoulder), and Hector Bellerin (ankle) for their next La Liga assignment.

Real Betis are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alvaro Valles starting between the sticks. Junior Firpo and Fran Garcia should feature as the full-backs, while Marc Bartra is likely to pair up with Natan in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Felix Bernal and Marc Roca should form the double pivot, with the duo tasked with providing defensive stability while also helping Betis control possession and dictate the tempo.

Further forward, Antony and Rodrigo Riquelme are expected to operate on the flanks, providing width, pace and creativity. Pablo Fornals should take up the number ten role. Finally, Cucho Hernandez is expected to spearhead the Real Betis attack against Real Sociedad.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Valles; Firpo, Bartra, Natan, García; Bernal, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez

Real Sociedad

The visitors will be without the services of Alvaro Odriozola, who is yet to recover from an ACL injury. Apart from the Spanish full-back, Real Sociedad do not have anything else to worry about, heading into this fixture.

Real Sociedad are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alex Remiro starting between the sticks. Jon Aramburu and Sergio Gomez should feature as the full-backs, while Igor Zubeldia is likely to pair up with Jon Martin at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Benat Turrientes will partner with Yangel Herrera. They will form the double pivot that will shield the backline and try to ensure they do not allow Real Betis midfielders to run the show.

Takefusa Kubo is expected to feature on the right flank, while Ander Barrenetxea will take charge on the left. The duo will provide much-needed width to their attacks. Carlos Soler should take charge as the number ten in behind Orri Oskarsson, who will lead the line for Real Sociedad against Real Betis.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Turrientes, Herrera: Kubo, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oskarsson

Key Stats

Real Sociedad have not kept a single clean sheet in their last 15 outings.

Real Betis have won their last two home games against Sociedad with an aggregate score of 6-1.

Despite losing their last three games, Sociedad have nine goals in their last five outings.

Real Betis’s only defeat in the pre-season came in their final game against Inter Milan (0-1).

In 28 league meetings, Sociedad have won 11, while Betis have come out on top on eight occasions.

Player to Watch

Pablo Fornals

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Fornals could end up having a big say in the outcome of this fixture. While the Spaniard prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is often used in an advanced role for his goal-scoring instinct and creativity. He is likely to feature as a number ten here and could cause serious problems for Sociedad.

The 30-year-old contributed towards 18 goals (9 goals, 9 assists) last season, playing a significant part in Betis’ top five finish. He will be hoping to build on those performances, starting with this opening fixture at home.

Prediction

Real Betis 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Betis will have the home advantage and should look to take control of proceedings from the start, but Real Sociedad have enough quality to make this a closely contested affair.

With both teams capable of creating problems in the final third, chances should come at both ends. However, Betis’ consistency and stronger home record could give them the edge in what is expected to be a tight contest. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for the home team.