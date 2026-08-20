Inter Milan vs Monza: Preview and Prediction

Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan open their account for the new season at the San Siro as they host newly promoted Monza.

Cristian Chivu will have one objective in mind from the beginning of the new season: retaining the Serie A title. Inter Milan won the championship last term in a relatively comfortable manner, despite facing some challenges until the latter stages of the campaign.

Heading into the new season, they are poised to cement their status as favourites for the Scudetto once again. Chivu’s side have strengthened significantly during the close season and, while they have lost a few players along the way, they look strong enough to retain the title.

The Nerazzurri have also enjoyed a positive pre-season campaign, including games against domestic rivals AC Milan and Juventus in Australia. They have put in the work regarding the fitness of the squad and other key details, as Chivu’s men look ready to begin their season by hosting newly promoted Monza at the San Siro on Saturday.

Monza travel to the San Siro knowing that the reigning champions will want to put on a show and start their season emphatically. The Biancorossi returned to the top flight almost immediately after being relegated in the 2024–25 campaign, although they had to find a route back through the play-offs.

Even then, they had to rely on their superior league finish to clinch a place back in Serie A, as their play-off final against Catanzaro ended in a 2-2 aggregate draw. Since their return to the top flight, the club have made some fundamental changes, with head coach Paolo Bianco stepping down to make way for the experienced Ivan Juric.

Juric will view survival as the club’s primary objective heading into the new campaign, as Monza now face a tough test of character in their opening game against Inter Milan.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Chivu will be fairly pleased with Inter Milan’s transfer business to date, with a large emphasis placed on bringing in talented English players. John Stones arrived on a free transfer, while Djed Spence also joined from Tottenham. They are now awaiting the formalities surrounding a deal for Liverpool star Curtis Jones, although the midfielder is not expected to be part of the squad for the first game.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains suspended for this match. Beyond that, Chivu will have a full squad available unless he deems some of his players unready because of fitness concerns, mainly due to late arrivals. He is expected to name a strong side, while the new English arrivals may make the matchday squad at best.

Alessandro Bastoni, Yann Bisseck and Manuel Akanji are likely to form the back three, while Hakan Calhanoglu will sit at the base of midfield. Nicolo Barella and Piotr Zieliński should also feature in midfield, with Andy Diouf operating as the right wing-back and Federico Dimarco taking up a similar role on the left.

There may be doubts over whether Lautaro Martinez starts for the hosts, but he is expected to feature. Francesco Pio Esposito could partner him in attack.

Probable Line-up (3-5-2) – Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zieliński, Dimarco; Martinez, Esposito

Monza

Juric will enter the opening game with a few notable absentees, none more important than captain Matteo Pessina, who suffered a serious knee injury and will remain sidelined for the long term. Dany Mota and Demba Thiam are suspended for the opening game, although there will be a few familiar faces in the Monza side at the San Siro.

Nine-goal striker and former AC Milan player Patrick Cutrone will lead the line for the visitors. Inter-owned Ebenezer Akinsanmiro will cover for Pessina’s absence and take his place in central midfield.

Leonardo Colombo will also feature in midfield, while Samuele Birindelli and Ricardo Mangas are the preferred options in the wing-back roles. Juric will persist with a back three of Andrea Carboni, Filippo Delli Carri and Eddy Kouadio. In attack, Cutrone will receive support from Andrea Colpani and Omari Forson.

Probable Line-up (3-4-2-1) – Pizzignacco; Carboni, Delli Carri, Kouadio; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Colombo, Mangas; Colpani, Forson; Cutrone

Key Stats

Inter Milan won 14 of their 19 Serie A home games last season.

Inter Milan had an unbeaten pre-season campaign.

Inter Milan finished an astonishing 11 points ahead of nearest rivals Napoli to win the Serie A title last season.

Monza have won only once at the San Siro in six visits, with that victory coming against Inter Milan in April 2023

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

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Despite his late return following Argentina’s World Cup campaign, Martinez is expected to be ready to start the opening game of the season. This is another campaign in which Chivu will place major emphasis on the Argentine’s presence and leadership.

Martinez’s 17 Serie A goals last season were pivotal to Inter Milan lifting the title, and Chivu will want his captain to make the best possible start to the new campaign. If he starts, all eyes will be on Martinez to put on a show. The Argentine will certainly hope to make an early impact and lead the Serie A scoring charts from day one.

Prediction

Inter Milan 3-0 Monza

The newly promoted side enter this encounter as major underdogs and will not be expected to get anything from the match. There will be immediate pressure on Juric to make a positive start to a season in which Monza are expected to be heavily involved in the relegation battle. However, there is little evidence to suggest that they can upset the odds and take something away from the reigning champions.

Inter Milan are clear favourites, and their strong pre-season campaign suggests that they are ready for Serie A action. Chivu will want a ruthless performance from his players and a strong statement of intent at the start of their title defence. Inter Milan are expected to score at least three goals and keep a clean sheet by full-time.