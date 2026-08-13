Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano: Preview and Prediction

After missing out on European qualification, Rayo Vallecano will kick-start their 2026/27 La Liga campaign with an away game against Sevilla.

Sevilla will be eager to start the new campaign on a positive note when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday night. The home team have had multiple disappointing campaigns of late, and a good start could be very important for them.

Sevilla narrowly escaped relegation during the 2024/25 season, and found things very difficult in the 2025/26 season as well. They could only manage a 13th-place finish with 43 points in their 38 outings. While they finished five places above the drop zone, they were only a point clear of danger.

For a team that was competing in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 season, this has been a dramatic fall. While they have added a few promising names to their squad, Sevilla look quite short in the centre of the park, something that could trouble them if they fail to address it in the final weeks of the window.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano have been doing wonders in recent seasons. They secured an eighth-place finish last season with 50 points in their 38 outings. They failed to secure a Europa Conference League spot by just one point. They could have secured a Europa League spot, but they ended up losing the Conference League final to Crystal Palace.

While missing out on Europa League football was a massive blow, they have shown promising signs in recent seasons and will be eager to build on it. They have not made any significant changes to their squad over the summer, but the departures of Nobel Mendy and Pep Chavarria certainly weakens them at the back. If they fail to fill those voids, things could get complicated. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Sevilla

The home team will be without the services of Alfon Gonzalez, who is out with a muscle injury, while Marcao is doubtful for this outing.

Sevilla are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Fran Gonzalez likely to start between the sticks. Juan Iglesias and Oso should feature as the full-backs, while Kike Salas is expected to pair up with Gabriel Suazo in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Jon Guridi and Lucien Agoume should form the double pivot, with the duo tasked with providing defensive stability and helping Sevilla control possession.

Further forward, Ruben Vargas and Chidera Ejuke are expected to operate on the flanks, while Peque should take up the number ten role and look to create chances for the attack. Finally, Isaac Romero is expected to lead the line for Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano, with his movement and finishing ability likely to be crucial in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fran Gonzalez; Iglesias, Salas, Suazo, Oso; Guridi, Agoume; Vargas, Peque, Ejuke; Romero

Rayo Vallecano

For the visitors, Luiz Felipe is out injured, while reports suggest Isi Palazon’s seven-match ban has been suspended, and he is available for the opener.

Rayo Vallecano are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Augusto Batalla starting between the sticks. Andrei Ratiu and Ivan Balliu should feature as the full-backs, while Marash Kumbulla is likely to partner Florian Lejeune in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Pathe Ciss and Oscar Valentin should form the partnership in the middle of the park, with the duo tasked with providing defensive stability and helping Rayo control the tempo.

Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia are expected to operate on the flanks, providing width and pace to their attacks, while Isi Palazon should feature in a more advanced role. Finally, Sergio Camello will spearhead the Rayo Vallecano attack against Sevilla.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Batalla; Ratiu, Kumbulla, Lejeune, Balliu; Ciss, Oscar Valentin; De Frutos, Palazon, Garcia; Camello

Key Stats

Sevilla have lost just one of their 11 home game against Rayo Vallecano, winning eight of those games.

Rayo Vallecano haven’t won any of their last seven games against Sevilla.

The visitors have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last six games.

Sevilla have only scored six goals in their last five outings.

Sevilla have won three out of their last five games, while Rayo have lost four out of their last five in all competitions.

Player to Watch

Jorge de Frutos

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The 29-year-old had a very productive season in La Liga last time out as he finished with 10 goals and an assist in his 36 outings. He will be hoping to build on it and help his team take the next step and secure European qualification this time around.

While the Spaniard is likely to start on the right flank, he could even take up a central role depending on how things pan out. Having failed to bag a goal in his last 12 league outings, de Frutos will be eager to get off to a good start here.

Prediction

Sevilla 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla will be desperate to start the new campaign on a positive note, but their recent struggles could make this a difficult outing. Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have shown enough consistency over the last couple of seasons to suggest they can cause problems, particularly in transition.

With both sides possessing attacking quality but also having some concerns at the back, this could turn into an entertaining affair. Neither team is likely to have enough control to secure all three points. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-2 draw in this fixture.