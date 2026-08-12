Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers: Preview and Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers begin their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Molineux on Friday evening for the opening fixture of the 2026/27 Championship campaign.

Both teams have already tasted competitive success this season after progressing from the first round of the EFL Cup, but the beginning of the league campaign represents the first genuine test of their promotion credentials. Wolves enter as one of the division’s most intriguing sides following relegation, while Blackburn will hope an encouraging summer under Tony Mowbray can translate into a strong Championship campaign.

Last season could hardly have gone much worse for Wolves. Just three Premier League victories ultimately condemned them to relegation, bringing their top-flight stay to an end and leaving new manager Cesar Peixoto with a substantial rebuilding job.

The Portuguese coach has therefore arrived at Molineux under considerable pressure. Wolves possess enough individual quality to challenge near the top of the Championship, but turning a relegated team into a promotion contender is rarely straightforward. Restoring confidence and establishing a clear tactical identity will be among Peixoto’s first major challenges.

Wolves opened their competitive campaign with an emphatic 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale. More than 21,000 supporters attended the game at Molineux, suggesting that despite the frustration of relegation and concerns surrounding the club’s transfer activity, there remains significant enthusiasm about the possibility of an immediate Premier League return.

The presence of experienced figures such as Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez should prove enormously valuable over a demanding 46-game Championship season. Trippier offers leadership, crossing quality and a significant threat from set pieces, while Jimenez knows both English football and Wolves exceptionally well and provides an experienced focal point in attack.

Blackburn Rovers will have little interest in simply playing the role of supporting act on Wolves’ return to the second tier. Tony Mowbray’s side have quietly put together an encouraging summer and travel to Molineux believing they can make the opening night considerably more uncomfortable for the hosts than the bookmakers might suggest.

Blackburn played six pre-season friendlies, collecting two victories and three draws. The only major setback was a 3-0 defeat against Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest, while a 2-0 victory over Strasbourg demonstrated what Rovers are capable of when their defensive structure and counter-attacking game work effectively.

Their competitive campaign also began positively, although they were forced to show a different side of their character against Burton Albion. Trailing in their EFL Cup first-round tie, Blackburn produced a late recovery to secure a 2-1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium. The result should have particularly pleased Mowbray because of the physical condition and persistence his players demonstrated deep into the contest. That resilience could become particularly important at Molineux, where Wolves are likely to enjoy long periods of possession.

Peixoto’s side should look to control territory, push their full-backs forward and move the ball quickly enough to prevent Blackburn settling into a compact defensive block. Trippier’s distribution from wide positions and dead-ball situations could provide one of their most effective routes to goal.

Blackburn are unlikely to become overly adventurous. Mowbray knows that allowing Wolves space in transition would be dangerous, so Rovers should remain compact before attempting to break quickly after turnovers. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Peixoto has little reason to make significant changes after Wolves produced an assured performance in their 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale. Provided there are no late fitness problems, the Wolves boss is expected to retain the same starting XI as he looks to establish some early continuity for the Championship opener at Molineux.

In terms of injury and suspension news, new signing Rafiki Said remains unavailable because of a knee injury and will play no part against Blackburn Rovers. Wolves have no reported suspension concerns heading into the opening league fixture. Ladislav Krejci and Raul Jimenez are available, but both remain short of full match fitness after joining the rest of the squad later in the summer. They featured from the bench against Port Vale and are likely to be used as substitutes again rather than being risked from the start.

Wolves should continue in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dan Bentley starting in goal. Kieran Trippier will occupy the right-back position, where his crossing and set-piece delivery should provide an important attacking weapon. Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Hugo Bueno operating at left-back. Bueno should have greater licence to advance down his flank, while Trippier’s experience allows Wolves to adjust their defensive shape depending on the situation.

Andre and Marshall Munetsi should form the double pivot in midfield. Andre will primarily dictate possession from deeper areas and help Wolves play through Blackburn’s press, while Munetsi provides greater physical presence, defensive coverage and forward running. Their partnership should be crucial in allowing the hosts to establish control in the centre of the pitch.

Further forward, Rodrigo Gomes is expected to start on the right wing, with Fer Lopez occupying the central attacking midfield position and Mateus Mane operating from the left. Lopez should be given freedom to find pockets between Blackburn’s midfield and defence, while Gomes and Mane provide the direct running required to stretch the visitors horizontally.

Adam Armstrong should lead the attack as the lone centre-forward while Jimenez continues building his fitness. His movement and willingness to press from the front will be important to Peixoto’s approach, particularly if Wolves attempt to pin Blackburn inside their own half from the opening stages.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bentley; Trippier, Mosquera, Toti Gomes, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Rodrigo Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray has a few attacking decisions to make after Blackburn Rovers’ 2-1 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion, with both Jayden Fevrier and Andri Gudjohnsen pushing strongly for starting roles after finding the net in that comeback victory. Their impact could earn them promotion into the XI for a much tougher assignment at Molineux.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Blackburn have no major confirmed injury absentees or suspension concerns ahead of the Championship opener. Sidnei Tavares is available again after illness restricted him to a place on the bench against Burton, while new signing Sam Morsy is also fit enough to be involved after building up minutes with the PFA free agents squad during pre-season. Morsy is still expected to begin among the substitutes as he works towards full match sharpness.

Blackburn are likely to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation and approach the game with a compact midfield structure. Balazs Toth should start in goal, with Ryan Alebiosu at right-back, Scott Wharton and Sean McLoughlin in central defence, and Harry Pickering operating at left-back. The full-backs will need to remain disciplined against Wolves’ wide attackers and avoid leaving too much space in transition.

Adam Forshaw and Sidnei Tavares are expected to form the double pivot in midfield. Forshaw should provide experience, positional discipline and ball retention, while Tavares adds mobility and the ability to carry possession forward when Blackburn recover the ball. Their ability to disrupt Wolves’ rhythm will be central to Rovers’ chances of staying competitive.

In the attacking midfield line, Ryoya Morishita is expected to start on the right, Todd Cantwell should operate centrally as the chief creator, and Jayden Fevrier is likely to feature from the left after his goal against Burton. Cantwell will be responsible for linking midfield and attack, while Morishita and Fevrier provide the pace required to threaten on the break.

Andri Gudjohnsen is expected to lead the line as the lone striker. His movement, physical presence and confidence after scoring in the cup should give Blackburn a useful focal point against a Wolves defence that has been in strong form throughout pre-season.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Toth; Alebiosu, Wharton, McLoughlin, Pickering; Forshaw, Tavares; Morishita, Cantwell, Fevrier; Gudjohnsen

Key Stats

Wolves won the most recent meeting between the clubs 2-0, beating Blackburn at Ewood Park in the FA Cup fourth round in February 2025.

Wolves have kept five clean sheets across seven matches when their pre-season fixtures and 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale are combined.

Both teams enter the Championship opener after EFL Cup victories. Wolves comfortably defeated Port Vale 3-0, while Blackburn had to come from behind to beat Burton Albion 2-1.

Blackburn scored only 43 goals in the Championship last season, with Yuki Ohashi leading their league scoring charts with 10. Andri Gudjohnsen contributed seven and Todd Cantwell six.

Wolves have historically held the edge in this fixture. One head-to-head database records 11 Wolves victories from the clubs’ previous 24 meetings, and their latest encounter also ended in a Wolves win.

Player to Watch

Rodrigo Gomes

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Rodrigo Gomes could be one of Wolves’ most important attacking outlets as they begin their Championship campaign at Molineux. The 23-year-old contributed three Premier League goals last season despite starting only nine matches, and his ability to operate as either a winger or wing-back gives Cesar Peixoto valuable tactical flexibility.

Expected to start on the right of the attacking midfield line against Blackburn, Gomes can use his pace and direct running to attack Harry Pickering and stretch a Rovers defence likely to spend significant periods in a compact shape. His willingness to make runs beyond the striker should also create additional space for Fer Lopez and the central midfielders.

With Wolves expected to dominate possession, Gomes should receive plenty of opportunities in advanced areas. If he can turn that territorial advantage into chances and goals, the Portuguese youngster could play a decisive role in giving Wolves the winning start their promotion campaign demands.

Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Wolves should begin their Championship campaign with three points. Cesar Peixoto’s side were convincing in their 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale, and their defensive record is particularly encouraging, with five clean sheets across seven pre-season and competitive matches.

Blackburn should provide a sterner examination, particularly after showing character to come from behind and beat Burton Albion 2-1. Tony Mowbray’s return should also bring a more possession-oriented approach, but Rovers travel to Molineux with questions still surrounding the overall strength and depth of their squad.

Home advantage should be important. Kieran Trippier’s delivery and experience can help Wolves break down a compact defence, while Rodrigo Gomes and Fer Lopez offer the movement required around the final third. Blackburn may frustrate their hosts initially, but Wolves should gradually establish control and create enough opportunities to make their superior individual quality count.

With the hosts already looking difficult to break down and carrying momentum from their cup victory, a controlled opening-night win looks the most likely outcome.