Spain vs Belgium: Preview and Prediction.

Two European heavyweights collide in Los Angeles on Thursday as Spain and Belgium battle for a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With both sides arriving unbeaten through the group stage and boasting an abundance of world-class talent, this quarter-final has all the ingredients to become one of the standout matches of the tournament.

Spain have continued to justify their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Luis de la Fuente’s side topped Group H without suffering defeat before producing an emphatic 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32. They then survived a fiercely contested Iberian derby against Portugal in the last 16, with Mikel Merino’s dramatic stoppage-time winner sealing a hard-earned place in the quarter-finals.

La Roja have impressed with their trademark control in possession, but this version of Spain also possesses a clinical edge that has sometimes been missing in previous tournaments. Rodri has dictated the tempo from midfield, Pedri and Dani Olmo have consistently found space between the lines, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has continued to showcase the fearless creativity that has made him one of world football’s brightest young stars.

Defensively, Spain have also looked assured. Their structured pressing and ability to recover possession quickly have allowed them to dominate large spells of matches, making them one of the most complete teams remaining in the competition.

Belgium, meanwhile, have taken a far more dramatic route to the last eight. The Red Devils produced one of the comebacks of the tournament when they recovered from two goals down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32. They followed that with a commanding 4-1 victory over co-hosts USA, underlining both their resilience and attacking quality.

Although many members of Belgium’s celebrated golden generation are approaching the latter stages of their international careers, they continue to deliver when it matters most. Kevin De Bruyne remains the team’s creative heartbeat, Thibaut Courtois continues to produce decisive saves, and Romelu Lukaku has once again demonstrated why he ranks among the finest goalscorers of his era.

The tactical contrast promises to be fascinating. Spain are expected to dominate possession through their technically gifted midfield, while Belgium will look to exploit transitions using the pace of their wide players and the physical presence of Lukaku. The battle between Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne could ultimately shape the outcome of the contest.

History offers little to separate the two nations. Belgium eliminated Spain on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup before La Roja responded with a 2-1 victory during the group stage of Italia ’90. This latest chapter comes with even greater stakes, as the winner will move to within one victory of the World Cup final.

Belgium possess the experience and individual brilliance to trouble any opponent, but Spain’s cohesion, midfield control and defensive discipline have made them one of the tournament’s standout teams. Expect a closely contested encounter in which La Roja’s ability to dictate the rhythm of the game eventually proves decisive. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Spain are expected to retain the settled lineup that has carried them into the quarter-finals, with Luis de la Fuente placing his faith in the side that edged Portugal in a dramatic Round of 16 encounter. La Roja have been among the tournament’s most consistent teams, blending their traditional possession-based approach with greater attacking directness and defensive resilience.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Spain have no major injury concerns heading into this quarter-final. There are also no confirmed suspension issues, leaving de la Fuente with a full-strength squad as his side prepare for one of their toughest tests of the tournament against Belgium.

Rodri will once again provide the foundation in midfield, dictating the tempo and shielding the defence, while Pedri’s intelligence in possession and Dani Olmo’s creativity between the lines remain vital to Spain’s attacking play. Lamine Yamal is expected to continue on the right wing after another outstanding tournament, while Mikel Oyarzabal should once again spearhead the attack.

Spain are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Unai Simon starting in goal. Pedro Porro should operate at right-back, while Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Marc Cucurella is set to continue at left-back, offering energy and attacking support down the flank.

In midfield, Rodri and Pedri should operate as the double pivot, combining defensive control with progressive passing. Lamine Yamal is expected to start on the right wing, Dani Olmo will occupy the central attacking midfield role, and Alex Baena should feature on the left. Mikel Oyarzabal is set to lead the line as the lone striker, using his intelligent movement and clinical finishing to spearhead Spain’s attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Belgium

Belgium are expected to move forward with a slightly reshaped attacking setup after their emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16. Rudi Garcia’s side have gathered momentum during the knockout rounds, and the Red Devils will look to combine experience with fresh energy as they attempt to overcome Spain’s possession-heavy approach.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Belgium have no major injury concerns reported ahead of this quarter-final. There are also no confirmed suspension issues, meaning Garcia should have his key players available for selection. With the squad in good condition, Belgium are expected to rely on the same core that has carried them through a dramatic knockout-stage run.

Charles De Ketelaere is expected to retain his place after scoring twice against the USA, while Leandro Trossard and Dodi Lukebakio should provide movement and width in the final third. Youri Tielemans will be vital in midfield, where Belgium must compete with Spain’s technical control and prevent La Roja from dictating the rhythm too easily.

Belgium are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Timothy Castagne should operate at right-back, while Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Maxim De Cuyper should continue at left-back, offering width and support in possession.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, and Hans Vanaken are expected to form a compact three-man unit, giving Belgium work rate, physicality and passing quality. Dodi Lukebakio should start on the right wing, Leandro Trossard is likely to operate from the left, and Charles De Ketelaere should lead the line as the central forward, using his movement and technical intelligence to trouble Spain’s centre-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Raskin, Vanaken; Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Trossard

Key Stats

Spain are unbeaten at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium have scored seven goals across their two knockout matches.

This will be the third World Cup meeting between Spain and Belgium, with both nations winning one each.

Belgium eliminated Spain on penalties in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.

Spain have reached the World Cup semi-finals only twice before, including their title-winning run in 2010.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

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The Barcelona ace has been one of the best young stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, combining fearless dribbling, creativity and maturity well beyond his years. The teenage winger has consistently stretched defences with his pace and close control, giving Spain a constant attacking outlet on the right flank.

Against an experienced Belgium side, Yamal’s ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and create chances in the final third could prove decisive. With Belgium likely to sit compact and look to counter, Spain will rely on the Barcelona youngster to unlock spaces and provide the spark that can send La Roja into the World Cup semi-finals.

Prediction

Spain 2-1 Belgium

Belgium have gathered real momentum in the knockout rounds and possess enough attacking quality to trouble Spain, especially through Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard and Dodi Lukebakio. However, La Roja’s midfield control could be the decisive factor. With Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo dictating the rhythm, and Lamine Yamal providing invention from the right, Spain should edge a tight quarter-final and book their place in the semi-finals.