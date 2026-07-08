France vs Morocco: Preview and Prediction.

A place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals is at stake when France and Morocco renew one of international football’s most compelling recent rivalries at Boston Stadium on Thursday.

Nearly four years after their memorable semi-final meeting in Qatar, the Atlas Lions have another opportunity to dethrone one of the tournament favourites and make even more history for African football.

France have looked every inch genuine title contenders throughout the competition. Didier Deschamps’s side breezed through Group I with maximum points before comfortably dispatching Sweden in the Round of 32. Their toughest examination arrived in the last 16 against a resilient Paraguay side, but Kylian Mbappe’s second-half penalty eventually secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory and extended Les Bleus’ winning run to five matches at the tournament.

The French attack has been one of the standout stories of this World Cup. Kylian Mbappe continues to lead from the front, while Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola have combined pace, creativity and clinical finishing to devastating effect. Desire Doue has also emerged as an influential impact substitute, giving Deschamps enviable attacking depth heading into the latter stages.

France’s balance between defensive organisation and attacking flair has made them one of the competition’s most complete teams. They have already scored 13 goals in five matches, while the experienced partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano has provided a solid defensive platform.

This tournament also represents the final World Cup campaign for Didier Deschamps as France head coach. Having already lifted the trophy as both captain and manager, the veteran tactician is aiming to guide Les Bleus into a third consecutive World Cup semi-final and continue one of the most successful managerial reigns in international football.

Morocco, however, have once again proven they belong among the world’s elite. Mohamed Ouahbi’s side finished second in Group C before producing one of the performances of the knockout rounds by eliminating the Netherlands on penalties. They followed that achievement with a commanding 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada, underlining the growing maturity and confidence within the squad.

The Atlas Lions have become one of the tournament’s most balanced teams. Their defensive discipline remains exceptional, while attacking players such as Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari and Soufiane Rahimi have added greater creativity and cutting edge than Morocco possessed four years ago.

History, however, remains firmly in France’s favour. Morocco have never beaten Les Bleus in six previous meetings, while their only World Cup encounter ended in a 2-0 defeat in the semi-finals of Qatar 2022. That result denied the Atlas Lions a place in history, but this quarter-final presents an opportunity to earn revenge on the biggest stage.

Tactically, the contest promises to be fascinating. Morocco are likely to remain compact defensively before looking to exploit space through quick transitions, while France will seek to dominate possession and stretch the Moroccan back line through the movement of Mbappe, Dembele and Olise.

The Atlas Lions have demonstrated throughout the tournament that they can compete with any nation, but France possess greater depth, experience and individual quality in decisive moments. Expect another fiercely contested encounter, with Les Bleus ultimately finding the breakthrough needed to continue their march towards another World Cup final. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

France

France are expected to stick with the settled side that has guided them into the quarter-finals, with Didier Deschamps unlikely to make significant changes for another high-stakes knockout encounter. Les Bleus have looked balanced at both ends of the pitch throughout the tournament, and continuity is expected against a disciplined Morocco side.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Aurelien Tchouameni remains a major doubt after missing the Round of 16 victory over Paraguay with a thigh injury. The Real Madrid midfielder has also missed several training sessions and is expected to remain unavailable. Marcus Thuram is also sidelined and will not feature in Boston. France have no suspension concerns heading into the quarter-final.

Kylian Mbappe will once again captain the side after taking his World Cup tally to 19 goals with the decisive strike against Paraguay. The Real Madrid forward is level with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland on seven goals in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot, while Manu Kone is expected to continue deputising for Tchouameni alongside Adrien Rabiot in central midfield.

France are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mike Maignan starting in goal. Jules Kounde should continue at right-back, while Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Lucas Digne is likely to start at left-back, providing attacking width and defensive stability.

In midfield, Manu Kone and Adrien Rabiot should operate as the double pivot, combining ball recovery with progressive passing. Ousmane Dembele is expected to start on the right wing, Michael Olise will occupy the central attacking midfield role, and Bradley Barcola should feature on the left. Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack as the lone striker, using his pace, movement and clinical finishing to spearhead France’s bid for a place in the semi-finals.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Morocco

Morocco are expected to remain in their familiar 4-2-3-1 shape, but Mohamed Ouahbi may be forced into at least one attacking change depending on the fitness of Ismael Saibari. The Atlas Lions have carried strong momentum into the quarter-finals, and their ability to stay compact while breaking quickly will be central to their chances against France.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Ismael Saibari is Morocco’s main doubt after suffering a hamstring strain and being withdrawn early in the Round of 16 win over Canada. Chadi Riad is also a fitness concern after being replaced by Redouane Halhal in the same match, although he could still recover in time to start. Morocco have no confirmed suspension issues ahead of this quarter-final.

If Saibari is not fit enough to start, Soufiane Rahimi is expected to lead the line after scoring from the bench against Canada. Brahim Diaz will again be one of Morocco’s most important creative outlets after registering two assists in the last round, taking him to four World Cup assists and 10 goal involvements for his country this year.

Morocco are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Yassine Bounou starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi should operate at right-back, while Issa Diop and Chadi Riad are expected to form the central defensive partnership if Riad is passed fit. Noussair Mazraoui should continue at left-back, giving Morocco experience and quality on both defensive flanks.

In midfield, Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi are expected to form the double pivot, providing defensive discipline and ball retention. Brahim Diaz should start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, with Azzedine Ounahi operating centrally and Bilal El Khannouss playing from the left. Soufiane Rahimi is expected to lead the attack as the central striker if Saibari is unavailable.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

Key Stats

France have won all five of their matches at the 2026 World Cup, scoring 13 goals in the process.

France have won 11 of their last 12 competitive matches, including each of their last seven.

Morocco are unbeaten in 10 matches since January and have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the second consecutive tournament.

France have never lost to Morocco, winning four and drawing two of their six previous meetings.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

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Kylian Mbappe continues to be the driving force behind France’s quest for another World Cup title. The captain has scored seven goals at the 2026 tournament and remains at the heart of the Golden Boot race, while his overall World Cup tally of 19 goals demonstrates his remarkable record on football’s biggest stage.

Against Morocco’s disciplined and well-organised defence, Mbappe’s explosive pace, intelligent movement and clinical finishing will be France’s greatest weapon. Whether attacking in transition or breaking down a compact defensive block, the Real Madrid superstar has the ability to decide the contest with a single moment of brilliance and could once again prove to be the difference as Les Bleus chase a place in the semi-finals.

Prediction

France 2-1 Morocco

Morocco have the defensive discipline, confidence and counter-attacking quality to make this another difficult test for France. The Atlas Lions are capable of frustrating Les Bleus for long spells, especially if Brahim Diaz and Azzedine Ounahi find space between the lines.

However, France possess greater firepower and tournament experience. With Kylian Mbappe in outstanding form and Didier Deschamps’s side finding ways to win even when not at their fluent best, Les Bleus should edge a tight quarter-final and move into the semi-finals.