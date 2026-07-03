Brazil vs Norway: Preview and Prediction

A spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals will be on the line when Brazil and Norway face off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The games are coming thick and fast in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the round of 16 is kicking off this weekend. Brazil vs Norway at MetLife Stadium has the potential to be one of the best games of the latest stage, with both being among the most eye-catching teams in the tournament thus far.

Brazil qualified for the round of 16 by securing a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Japan. While Samurai Blue looked in control in the first half, the Selecao grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck after half-time to complete the comeback, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring an injury-time winner.

The game exemplified Brazil’s campaign thus far, as they have been on a topsy-turvy ride at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having struggled against Morocco before cruising to straightforward wins over Haiti and Scotland in the group stage. On the other hand, Norway also had to battle hard to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Unlike Brazil, the Vikings grabbed the lead in the round of 32 clash but kept Ivory Coast at bay by scoring a late winner after Amad Diallo had equalised midway through the second half. That followed a pattern from the group stage, as Stale Solbakken’s men looked impressive in the final third while displaying vulnerabilities at the back.

The most recent match featuring Brazil and Norway took place in October 2022, with the Selecao cruising to a 4-1 win. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti has a new injury concern that is hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. Brazil’s head coach will be bereft of the services of two players vs Norway on Sunday.

Lucas Paqueta is the latest absentee after sustaining a hamstring injury in the game against Japan. The 28-year-old will not be available to take on Norway, and he will reportedly undergo intensive treatment to be ready for future games. Paqueta accompanies Raphinha on the sidelines, with the 29-year-old yet to resume full training.

Alisson Becker is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Brazil lining up in a 4-3-3 formation in front of him vs Norway on Sunday. The backline will feature Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Douglas Santos. The quartet will aim to remain compact, with the full-backs not overcommitting forward. Structural integrity will be crucial to keep the Norwegian attackers at arm’s length.

As for the midfield unit, Danilo Santos will replace Lucas Paqueta, joining Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro in the middle of the park. While Neymar and Endrick are options to take over from Paqueta, Ancelotti will prefer a like-for-like replacement to maintain the midfield structure and neutralise the Norwegian threat to a great extent.

Matheus Cunha will lead the line for Brazil against Norway, with Vinicius Junior and Rayan being the two wide attackers. Vinicius and Rayan will often drift wide to stretch the full-backs, which will create space for Cunha and the midfielders to exploit if they overload the half-spaces. However, Vinicius will attack the box at other times, looking to get into scoring positions.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Junior

Norway

Unlike his counterpart in the Brazilian dugout, Stale Solbakken has received a positive update on the team news front ahead of the trip to MetLife Stadium. Norway’s head coach should have a clean bill of health to boast of this weekend.

Julian Ryerson was in the matchday squad in the game against the Ivory Coast, and the Borussia Dortmund full-back should be fit enough to feature from the get-go against Brazil. His deliveries from the right flank will be a crucial pathway of creativity for Norway, and he should start on Sunday.

Orjan Nyland is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Norway lining up in a 4-3-3 formation in front of him vs Brazil. The backline will feature Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe.

As for the midfield unit, Patrick Berg will line up alongside Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge in the middle of the park, getting the nod over Fredrik Aursnes. Finally, Erling Haaland will lead the line for Norway against Brazil, with Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth completing the numbers in the offensive third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Key Stats

Brazil and Norway have previously faced off four times, with the Vikings having the superior head-to-head record with two wins (D2).

The only previous clash between the two teams in a World Cup ended in a 2-1 win for Norway in the 1998 edition, with current head coach Stale Solbakken part of the squad in that tournament.

Brazil’s 2-1 victory over Japan marked the first time they have come from behind to win a World Cup knockout match since their iconic 2002 run to the trophy.

Norway’s gritty 2-1 triumph over the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 secured their first-ever knockout match victory at a FIFA World Cup.

Bruno Guimaraes currently leads Brazil for the most assists (4), and he is only behind Michael Olise (5) in the overall list.

Martin Odegaard has provided an assist in three consecutive World Cup matches, thus becoming the first man to do so since Dirk Kuyt in 2010.

Player to Watch

Casemiro

Embed from Getty Images

While Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland, and Martin Odegaard were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Casemiro as the Player to Watch for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway at MetLife Stadium.

While the other players mentioned above are expected to make their mark in the final third, the midfield and defensive battles will determine the winner, as both teams have been vulnerable at the back thus far at the World Cup. So, Casemiro, who went from zero to hero after scoring the equaliser in the game against Japan after being caught napping for the opener, will hold the key for his side.

If the veteran midfielder is not at his best, Brazil will fail to provide the defensive screen for the defenders, thus bringing Odegaard into the picture. Casemiro’s output during set-piece situations will also be crucial for Brazil.

Prediction

Brazil 2-1 Norway

Sunday’s match will be a clash of styles, as Brazil will favour a meticulous build-up that will take a discipline-first approach and aim to quickly cut the passing lanes when the ball drops towards Norway. On the other hand, the Vikings utilise a system with structural fluidity, funnelling central combinations before exploding into rapid transitions.

This will aim to catch Casemiro and Brazil’s midfield off-guard, and the pace of their counters can trouble the Selecao for long stretches. Both attacks are capable of causing damage, particularly as neither backline is solid enough to keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Stale Solbakken knows how it feels to beat Brazil at a World Cup, albeit as a player. Norway’s unbeaten record against the Selecao will invariably drive their confidence. However, the five-time winners have better overall quality and superior bench strength. That should pave the way for a narrow 2-1 win for Carlo Ancelotti and his charges.