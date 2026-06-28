France vs Sweden: Preview and Prediction

France will square up against Sweden in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

After securing a spot in the round of 32, as one of the best third-placed teams, Sweden have a massive task at hand as they will square up against one of the favourites in France at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

Les Bleus have been one of the most dominant teams at the World Cup this summer. They won all three of their group games to finish first in Group I with a +8 goal difference. Didier Deschamps’s men are heading into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 4-1 win over Norway.

Given the kind of form Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise are in, France will be the out-and-out favourites in this fixture and to go all the way at this event. They should dominate proceedings and take another step towards reclaiming the ultimate prize in world football.

Meanwhile, Sweden had to dig deep to make it to the knockouts. They finished third with four points in a group where the Netherlands and Japan occupied the top two spots. While Blagult started the campaign with a stunning 5-1 win over Tunisia, they were humbled by the Dutch (1-5) and could only manage a 1-1 draw against Japan in the final group game.

But since four points were enough to make it to the round of 32, Sweden will feel they did what was needed. Despite the fact that they will be underdogs in this fixture, Graham Potter’s men will still look to sit deep, absorb the pressure and make the most out of the limited chances they get. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

France

France do not have any fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, and they are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mike Maignan retaining his place between the sticks.

Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez will continue as the full-backs, while Dayot Upamecano is likely to pair up with William Saliba in the heart of the defence. The back four will look to keep things tight at the back, with Hernandez also pushing forward for overlaps and crossing opportunities.

As for the midfield unit, Aurelien Tchouameni should anchor play in the middle of the park alongside Manu Kone. The duo will look to provide defensive stability while also ensuring France maintain control of possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue will be the wingers providing width, pace, and flair from the flanks. Michael Olise should operate in the number ten role, using his creativity and vision to unlock opposition backlines.

Meanwhile, captain Kylian Mbappe should lead the line, with his movement, pace and clinical finishing expected to spearhead France’s attack against Sweden.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kone; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Sweden

Sweden could switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation for this fixture, with Kristoffer Nordfeldt likely to return in goal. Gustaf Lagerbielke should feature on the right side of the back three, while Victor Lindelof is expected to marshal the defence from the centre. Gabriel Gudmundsson will complete the three-man backline, bringing composure in possession and defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, Oscar Bernhardsson and Samuel Stroud are expected to feature as the wing-backs, providing width and energy down the left side. The duo will have to produce energetic performance to keep a star-studded French attack at bay.

In the centre of the park, Yasin Ayari and Lucas Bergvall are likely to form the central midfield partnership, with the duo tasked with controlling possession and driving Sweden forward at every possible chance. Anthony Elanga should operate in the number ten role after impressing in his last two outings. His pace, creativity, and direct running can cause problems for France.

Up front, Alexander Isak will continue to partner with Viktor Gyokeres in the strike partnership. While Isak will look to utilise his movement, technical quality and finishing ability, Gyokeres should provide a physical presence and a constant goal threat in the final third.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Lindelef, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Ayari, Bergvall, Stroud; Elanga; Isak, Gyokeres

Key Stats

France have won 12 out of the 23 games played between the two teams.

Sweden have only defeated France in six of those meetings, with five games ending in a draw.

While Les Bleus are heading into this fixture on the back of three straight wins, Sweden could only manage one win in their three group games.

The last meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020, with France winning 4-2.

Sweden have only won one out of their last five games against France.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

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The Real Madrid striker is heading into the World Cup on the back of an impressive campaign at the club level. While Mbappe could not help them win a title, he finished with 42 goals and seven assists in his 44 outings.

The skipper has carried that form into the World Cup, scoring four goals and bagging two assists in just three outings. Mbappe tends to take his game to the next level while playing in the world’s biggest competition. He is already in red-hot form, and it won’t be a surprise if he ends up running rings around Sweden on Tuesday.

Prediction

France 3-1 Sweden

France have looked like one of the most complete teams in the tournament so far, winning all three of their group-stage fixtures with authority. Didier Deschamps’s side boast quality all over the pitch, and with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise firing on all cylinders, Les Bleus should have more than enough firepower to trouble the Swedish defence.

Meanwhile, Sweden deserve credit for battling their way into the knockout rounds, but this is a significant step up in quality. While Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres certainly possess the tools to hurt France on the counter, the Scandinavian side are likely to spend long periods without the ball.

Expect Sweden to put up a fight, but France’s superior quality, experience and attacking depth should help them secure a comfortable passage into the next round. The Hard Tackle predicts a comfortable 3-1 win for Didier Deschamps and his charges.