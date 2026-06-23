Ecuador vs Germany: Preview and Prediction

Ecuador will be eager to keep their qualification hopes alive when they take on Germany in their final Group E game at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

We are fast approaching the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the final group games remain before we get the full draw for the round of 32. Ecuador vs Germany will kick off the proceedings on Thursday when they lock horns at MetLife Stadium.

Ecuador arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with hype and expectation surrounding them after an impressive qualification campaign. La Tri finished second in the CONMEBOL leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers behind reigning champions Argentina, usurping powerhouses like Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay to the spot.

However, Sebastian Beccacece’s men have been uninspiring thus far, particularly in the final third. While Ecuador’s defensive showings have been impressive, they have been listless in the attacking areas of the pitch, failing to score a goal thus far. That has left them with only one point from two outings thus far and at risk of failing to progress to the round of 32.

Ecuador’s task gets no easier as they will face Germany, a team certain to finish atop Group E after winning the first two games of the tournament. However, Julian Nagelsmann’s men have left a lot to be desired in both outings, looking vulnerable at the back and struggling to create enough openings when pushing forward.

Die Mannschaft required super-sub Deniz Undav to rescue the team in the clash with Ivory Coast on Matchday 2, with the VfB Stuttgart striker scoring a match-winning brace off the bench to deliver a 2-1 win. However, with a spot in the round of 32 secured, Nagelsmann can afford to test a few fringe players on Thursday.

Ecuador and Germany have clashed only once in a World Cup tie previously, with Die Mannschaft cruising to a 3-0 win in the group stage of the 2006 edition. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Ecuador

Sebastian Beccacece has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. Ecuador’s head coach has a clean bill of health ahead of his side’s latest game vs Germany on Thursday.

Shifting to a 3-5-2 formation brought out better moments in the final third from Ecuador, and Beccacece will retain the setup against Germany on Thursday. Hernan Galindez will be an automatic pick between the sticks, with Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, and Piero Hincapie forming the central defensive unit.

John Yeboah and Pervis Estupinan will be the two wing-backs, and they will provide width in the final third and protect the three centre-backs. As for the midfield unit, Jordy Alcivar will join Moises Caicedo and Pedro Vite in the middle of the park. Finally, Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata will continue as the two strikers for Ecuador.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Alcivar, Vite, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia

Germany

Unlike his counterpart in the Ecuadorian dugout, Julian Nagelsmann has a new issue to worry about ahead of the trip to MetLife Stadium. Germany’s head coach will be without one player on Thursday, with Nico Schlotterbeck sustaining an ankle injury that will force him to miss the rest of the World Cup.

Nagelsmann will likely rotate his troops to keep them fresh for the tougher challenges ahead after confirming top spot in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So, Oliver Baumann will deputise for Manuel Neuer between the sticks, with Germany lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Ecuador.

The backline will feature Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, and David Raum. As for the midfield unit, Nadiem Amiri should line up alongside Leon Goretzka in the double pivot after an impressive performance off the bench against Ivory Coast.

Jamal Musiala will reprise the no. 10 role, with Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz being the two wide attackers; the three players will be eager to deliver the goods after being inconsistent thus far in their two showings. Finally, Deniz Undav will lead the line for Die Mannschaft against Ecuador, with Kai Havertz getting some rest.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Amiri; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Undav

Key Stats

Ecuador and Germany have previously faced off twice, with Die Mannschaft winning both meetings.

The two teams have had one previous meeting at a World Cup, with Germany cruising to a 3-0 win in the Group A clash of the 2006 edition.

Ecuador have lost only one game in nearly two years, with the 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast on Matchday 1 being the only loss in 21 matches across all competitions. However, they have only eight wins during this period (D12).

During the same run, Ecuador have failed to find the back of the net nine times, including both games thus far at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Germany are on an 11-match winning run coming into the Matchday 3 Group E clash with Ecuador, keeping five clean sheets during this run.

Player to Watch

Deniz Undav

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While Florian Wirtz, Enner Valencia, and Willian Pacho were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Deniz Undav as the Player to Watch for Thursday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash between Ecuador and Germany at MetLife Stadium.

The 29-year-old is the most in-form player in the German squad, scoring three goals in the World Cup thus far, including the match-winning brace against Ivory Coast. Undav has found the back of the net in four of the six games Germany have played this year, netting six strikes in those outings. So, how he fares will be crucial to his team’s fortunes as we go deep into the tournament.

Prediction

Ecuador 1-2 Germany

Ecuador may have failed to score thus far, but they will be desperate to not only find the back of the net but secure a victory to stand a chance of securing a spot in the round of 32. Like Ivory Coast and Curacao before them, they will find a way to exploit the gaps in the German defence, with Pervis Estupinan’s deliveries from the left flank creating the openings for Enner Valencia.

However, Deniz Undav’s splendid form will continue and help Germany secure a narrow victory. While Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala will retain their underwhelming form, Die Mannschaft will have enough quality to exploit the gaps at the back of a desperate Ecuadorian side. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Julian Nagelsmann and his charges.