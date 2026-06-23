Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Preview and Prediction

Both Curacao and the Ivory Coast will be looking to secure a spot in the round of 32 when they face each other in the final group game on Thursday evening.

While the Ivory Coast could secure a spot in the knockout phase even with a draw, Curacao must win to keep their dreams alive. Having secured a draw against Ecuador last time out, Curacao will certainly be optimistic about scripting history.

Dick Advocaat’s team created history when they bagged their first-ever World Cup goal against Germany in their opening game. However, the day did not end in the best possible way, as they suffered a comprehensive 7-1 defeat. Curacao managed to get things back on track in their second game, as they secured a goalless draw against Ecuador in Kansas City.

Veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room, who conceded seven goals in the opening game, revived his fortunes and reputation in some fashion by making a record-breaking 15 saves to help his team secure a point and stay in contention for a place in the knockout rounds. Since the Blue Wave only have one point so far, they need all three to go through to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Ivory Coast started their campaign with a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador. However, they could not hold off Germany on Matchday 2. Julian Nagelsmann’s team scored in stoppage time to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win.

A draw in that fixture would have significantly bolstered their chances of qualifying. However, since the Elephants are second on the table and have beaten Ecuador, a draw will be enough to get them to the round of 32. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Curacao

Dick Advocaat’s team have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to deal with. Curacao are expected to line up in a 5-4-1 formation, with veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room set to start between the sticks.

Joshua Brenet and Deveron Fonville should operate as the wing-backs, providing defensive cover while also looking to support attacks when opportunities arise. Jurien Gaari is expected to join Armando Obispo and Sherel Floranus in a back three that will aim to keep things compact against the Ivory Coast’s attacking threat.

In midfield, Livano Comenencia and Leandro Bacuna should operate centrally, combining energy, defensive work and ball progression. Juninho Bacuna is expected to feature on the left side of midfield, while Tahith Chong should start on the right, with both players tasked with providing width and carrying the ball forward during transitions. Up front, Jurgen Locadia is likely to lead the line for Curacao against Ivory Coast.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna; Locadia

Ivory Coast

Wilfried Singo is a doubt for this outing due to a hamstring issue, and if he is not a hundred per cent, Guela Doue will start in his place. Ivory Coast will stick with the 4-3-3 formation, with Yahia Fofana an automatic pick between the sticks.

Wilfried Singo is expected to start at right-back if fit, although Guela Doue is ready to deputise should the Galatasaray defender fail to recover in time. Ghislain Konan should feature at left-back, while Odilon Kossounou is likely to pair up with Emmanuel Agbadou in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Franck Kessie will look to provide leadership and control from the centre of the park. Ibrahim Sangare should start alongside him, with his physical presence and ball-winning ability crucial in breaking up opposition attacks. Christ Inao Oulai is expected to complete the midfield trio, offering energy and forward thrust from deeper areas.

Further forward, Amad Diallo should start on the right flank, while Yan Diomande is likely to feature from the left wing. Finally, Ange-Yoan Bonny is expected to lead the line for Ivory Coast against Curacao on Thursday.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Fofana; Singo, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Oulai; Amad, Bonny, Diomande

Key Stats

This is all set to be the first meeting between Curacao and the Ivory Coast.

Eloy Room’s 15 saves against Ecuador were the joint most in a World Cup game.

With the draw against Ecuador, Curacao have now secured their first even point at the World Cup. Now, they need their first win to make it to the round of 32.

Ivory Coast were on a four match winnings treak prior to their defeat to Germany last time out.

Curacao conceded 18 goals in four games (lost all four) prior to their 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

Player to Watch

Yan Diomande

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After lighting up German football in his debut campaign for RB Leipzig with 23 goal contributions in his 36 outings, Diomande has taken the World Cup by storm. While he is yet to contribute towards a goal, the 19-year-old winger has been one of their standout performers.

If the Ivory Coast are to win and secure a spot in the knockout rounds, the Liverpool-linked forward will certainly have to deliver. Given the kind of pace and dribbling skills he has, Curacao defenders might struggle to keep up with him.

Prediction

Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast

Curacao head into their final group-stage encounter knowing that only a victory will be enough to keep their World Cup dream alive. After suffering a heavy defeat to Germany in their opener, Dick Advocaat’s side responded admirably with a resilient goalless draw against Ecuador, thanks largely to the heroics of veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room.

However, repeating that defensive feat against another talented attacking side will be a huge challenge. The Ivory Coast remain in a strong position despite their late defeat to Germany. A win would guarantee progression, while even a draw could be enough to see them advance.

The Elephants possess considerably more quality throughout the squad, particularly in midfield, where Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare should dominate the midfield proceedings and provide a solid platform for their attackers. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-0 win for Emerse Fae and his charges.