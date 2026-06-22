Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Preview and Prediction.

Portugal will look to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign back on track when they face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday in Group K.

Roberto Martinez’s side began the tournament with a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving them third in the group after Matchday one. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by Colombia in their first-ever World Cup match and now face the possibility of early elimination if they lose again.

Portugal enter as clear favourites, but the pressure is firmly on the Selecao das Quinas to produce a more convincing performance after failing to turn an early lead into three points in their opener. The Iberians made a fast start against DR Congo, taking the lead through Joao Neves inside six minutes. However, they were unable to build on that advantage, and Yoane Wissa’s equaliser left Martinez’s side with a draw that felt more like a missed opportunity than a positive result.

The performance also brought renewed scrutiny on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal captain played the full 90 minutes but struggled to influence the match, failing to register a shot on target from three attempts. Much of the post-match debate focused on whether the legendary forward limited Portugal’s attacking fluidity, particularly after an incident involving Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal will now be looking for a clear response against Uzbekistan. Their task is simple: move the ball faster, create more consistent chances and make better use of the attacking talent around Ronaldo. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves and Portugal’s wide players will need to take more responsibility if Martinez’s side are to control the game.

There is also a small historical concern for Portugal. This will be their first-ever meeting with Uzbekistan, but they are winless in their last two World Cup matches against sides from the AFC confederation. That record should not overshadow the quality gap between the two teams, but it does show that Portugal cannot afford to be complacent.

Uzbekistan arrive in Houston after a difficult but historic World Cup debut against Colombia. Fabio Cannavaro’s side lost 3-1, yet they still created a memorable moment by scoring their first-ever goal at the finals.

For long spells, Uzbekistan struggled to gain a foothold in the contest. They failed to record a single touch inside Colombia’s penalty area during the first half and registered an expected-goals figure of only 0.02 by the break. That highlighted their nervous start and the difficulty they had in progressing the ball into dangerous areas.

Fabio Cannavaro will hope that the experience of facing Colombia has helped settle his squad. Uzbekistan’s first World Cup goal should give them confidence, but their immediate priority is to avoid another defeat that would confirm their elimination from the tournament.

Portugal should dominate possession, but they will need to avoid becoming predictable. Uzbekistan may defend deep and attempt to deny Ronaldo space inside the box, so Portugal’s midfield runners and wide attackers must create movement around the final third. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Portugal

Portugal have one notable fitness concern ahead of their Group K clash with Uzbekistan, as Ruben Dias was absent from the starting XI against the Democratic Republic of Congo after Roberto Martinez revealed that the Manchester City defender was not fully fit. Dias had recently picked up a knock, and while he could return to the squad for Tuesday’s match, Portugal may decide not to take any unnecessary risks with a crucial final group game against Colombia still to come.

There are no suspension concerns for Portugal heading into this fixture. The main selection decision is whether Martinez restores Dias to the centre of defence or continues with the players who started the opening draw. Given Portugal’s depth at the back, Dias could be held in reserve if there is any doubt over his sharpness.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to retain his place despite the criticism that followed his performance against DR Congo. The Portugal captain played the full 90 minutes in the opener but failed to register a shot on target, yet Martinez is still likely to trust his experience, leadership and movement in the penalty area against an Uzbekistan side expected to defend deep.

Portugal are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Diogo Costa starting in goal. Joao Cancelo should operate at right-back, where his technical quality and ability to step into midfield can help Portugal control possession. Ronald Araujo is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing physicality, pace and strong one-on-one defending. Renato Veiga should partner him in central defence, offering composure on the ball and Nuno Mendes is expected to start at left-back, where his pace and overlapping runs can provide a major attacking outlet.

In midfield, Joao Neves should operate as the deeper central player, giving Portugal intensity, ball recovery and quick circulation. Vitinha is expected to play alongside him, providing control, press resistance and the ability to dictate tempo. Bruno Fernandes should complete the midfield trio in a more advanced role, where his creativity, passing range and shooting can help unlock Uzbekistan’s defensive structure.

In attack, Bernardo Silva is likely to start on the right wing, where he can drift inside and combine with Fernandes and Cancelo. Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the line as the central striker, offering experience, movement and a constant threat inside the penalty area. Pedro Neto is expected to begin on the left wing, giving Portugal pace, direct running and the ability to stretch the opposition defence.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Neto

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan are expected to have a largely settled squad available for their crucial Group K meeting with Portugal. No fresh injury concerns have been reported following the 3-1 defeat to Colombia, giving Fabio Cannavaro the opportunity to retain most of the players who featured in the nation’s historic World Cup debut. There are no suspension concerns for Uzbekistan heading into this fixture. Cannavaro’s main decisions are therefore expected to be tactical, as he looks to find a more competitive balance against a Portugal side likely to dominate possession and territory for long periods.

Uzbekistan are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Utkir Yusupov starting in goal. Abdukodir Khusanov should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where his pace and defensive awareness will be important against Portugal’s left-sided attack. Abdulla Abdullaev is likely to start in the centre of the back three, bringing aerial presence and organisation while Rustam Ashurmatov should feature as the left-sided centre-back.

In the wing-back roles, Behruzjon Karimov is expected to operate on the right, where he will need to provide defensive cover while also offering an outlet in transition. Sherzod Nasrullaev should start on the left, with his work rate and positioning likely to be heavily tested by Portugal’s attacking full-backs.

In central midfield, Akmal Mozgovoy should play as one of the deeper midfielders, helping Uzbekistan screen the defence and retain possession when possible. Otabek Shukurov is expected to partner him, bringing energy, tackling ability and leadership in the centre of the pitch.

Up forward, Abbosbek Fayzullaev should start on the right side of the front three after scoring Uzbekistan’s first-ever World Cup goal against Colombia. Oston Urunov is likely to operate from the left, where his close control and willingness to run at defenders can give Uzbekistan a route forward. Eldor Shomurodov should lead the line as the central striker, using his movement, physical presence and experience to hold the ball up and try to bring the wide players into play.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullayev, Urunov, Shomurodov

Key Stats

Portugal opened their Group K campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, despite taking the lead through Joao Neves in the sixth minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes against DR Congo but failed to register a shot on target from his three attempts.

Portugal are winless in their last two World Cup matches against teams from the AFC confederation.

Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia in their first-ever World Cup match, but Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the nation’s first goal at the finals.

Uzbekistan failed to record a single touch inside Colombia’s penalty area during the first half of their World Cup debut.

Player to Watch

Bruno Fernandes

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Portugal dominated long spells of their opener but struggled to turn possession into enough clear chances. Against Uzbekistan, who are likely to defend deep and in numbers, Fernandes’ vision, movement and ability to find passes through compact lines could be decisive.

Operating as the most advanced midfielder in Portugal’s 4-3-3 system, Fernandes should look to combine with Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto and Cristiano Ronaldo around the edge of the penalty area. His shooting from distance and set-piece delivery could also provide important alternative routes to goal.

With pressure growing after matchday one, Portugal will need Fernandes to set the tempo and take responsibility in the final third. If he can unlock Uzbekistan’s defensive shape early, the Selecao das Quinas should have a strong chance of securing their first win of the tournament.

Prediction

Portugal 3-0 Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan showed spirit after a nervous start against Colombia, but Portugal possess far more quality, experience and attacking depth. Martinez’s side should respond strongly after their disappointing draw with DR Congo, particularly with the pressure now growing around their star players. Uzbekistan may make the opening stages difficult, but Portugal should eventually take control and secure an important first win in Group K.