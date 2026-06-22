Panama vs Croatia: Preview and Prediction.

Panama and Croatia will meet at BMO Field on Wednesday in a crucial Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams searching for their first points of the tournament.

Croatia suffered a 4-2 defeat to England in their opening match, while Panama were beaten 1-0 by Ghana after conceding a stoppage-time winner. Both sides therefore enter the contest under pressure, and victory would be a major step towards keeping their hopes of reaching the round of 32 alive.

For the Vatreni, this is an opportunity to prove that the defeat to England was simply a difficult opening assignment against elite opposition. For Panama, it is a chance to finally record their first-ever World Cup point and remain competitive in a challenging group.

Panama were unfortunate not to take something from their Group L opener against Ghana. Thomas Christiansen’s side defended well for long spells and restricted Ghana’s attacking players, including Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew, to very little in the first half.

In fact, Panama did not face a single shot before the interval, and Ghana’s only effort on target apart from the winning goal was a set-piece header shortly after the restart. That made the eventual result even more painful for Los Canaleros.

Although eight third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout rounds, Panama may struggle to finish third if they lose this match. The head-to-head record is the first tiebreaker between teams level on points, meaning another defeat would place them under serious pressure before their final group fixture against England.

Christiansen is still pursuing a historic milestone as Panama have never earned a point at a World Cup, having lost all three matches in their only previous appearance at the 2018 tournament in Russia. They were beaten by Belgium, England, and Tunisia on that occasion, so even a draw against Croatia would represent an important moment for the national team.

Croatia, meanwhile, were beaten 4-2 by England in their opening match, a result that should be viewed in context. Zlatko Dalic’s side faced one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the competition, but the manner in which they struggled physically and found it difficult to escape their own half was still concerning.

Croatia created very little from open play after the interval. Their only major chance in the second half came from a set piece in the 95th minute, underlining how difficult they found it to sustain attacks once England increased the intensity of their pressing.

The team’s recent record under Dalic is mixed, with three defeats in their last four matches. However, those losses came against England, Belgium, and Brazil, which places the run in a more understandable context. The bigger concern will be whether Croatia can rediscover the control and midfield authority that has defined many of their strongest tournament performances.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Croatia and Panama. The Kockasti’s most recent World Cup match against a CONCACAF side came in Qatar in 2022, when they beat Canada 4-1. They will enter this contest as favourites, but Panama’s performance against Ghana showed that they are capable of frustrating stronger opponents. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Panama

Panama have no fresh injury concerns reported ahead of their crucial Group L meeting with Croatia, giving Thomas Christiansen a largely settled squad to choose from after the narrow 1-0 defeat to Ghana. The main concern for the head coach is disciplinary rather than fitness-related, as Carlos Harvey and Cesar Blackman are both one booking away from suspension. There are no current suspensions for Panama, but Harvey and Blackman must avoid yellow cards against Croatia if they are to remain available for the final group-stage match.

Panama are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Orlando Mosquera starting in goal. Jiovany Ramos should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where he will need to provide cover in the channels and deal with Croatia’s left-sided attacking threat. Jose Cordoba is likely to marshal the centre of the back three, bringing physicality, aerial strength and organisation with Andres Andrade completing the defensive trio.

In the wing-back roles, Michael Amir Murillo is expected to start on the right, where he can provide energy, width and support in transition. Cesar Blackman should operate on the left, combining defensive discipline with the ability to push forward when Panama find space. In central midfield, Carlos Harvey is likely to play as the more defensive-minded player, screening the back three and breaking up Croatia’s build-up. Edgar Yoel Barcenas should partner him, bringing experience, pressing and the ability to help Panama move the ball forward.

In attack, Tomas Rodriguez is likely to start from the right side, using his pace and direct running to attack spaces behind Croatia’s defence. Cecilio Waterman should lead the line as the central striker, offering hold-up play and a target for direct passes. Cristian Martinez is expected to support from the left side of the front three, providing width and movement in attacking transitions.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, Rodriguez

Croatia

Croatia are expected to have a largely settled squad available for their crucial Group L fixture against Panama. No fresh injury concerns have been reported following the 4-2 defeat to England, giving Zlatko Dalic the freedom to make tactical changes rather than being forced into alterations because of fitness problems. There are also no suspension concerns for Croatia heading into this match.

Croatia are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Dominik Livakovic starting in goal. Josip Stanisic should operate at right-back, where his defensive discipline and ability to support attacks will be important. Josip Sutalo is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing composure and passing ability from the back. Luka Vuskovic should partner him in central defence, offering physical presence and aerial strength. Josko Gvardiol is expected to start at left-back, where his pace, defensive quality and ability to carry the ball forward can give Croatia an important outlet.

In the midfield, Luka Modric should operate as the main controller, using his vision and experience to dictate possession and create openings. Mateo Kovacic is expected to play alongside him, bringing ball-carrying ability, press resistance and energy. Mario Pasalic should complete the midfield trio, offering late runs into the box, physicality and support in the final third.

In the attack, Ivan Perisic is likely to start on the right wing, where his experience, crossing ability and goal threat can test Panama’s defence. Petar Musa should lead the line as the central striker, providing a physical target and penalty-box presence. Andrej Kramaric is expected to begin from the left side, where he can drift inside, combine with Modric and Kovacic, and create shooting opportunities around the edge of the box.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric

Key Stats

Panama did not face a single shot in the first half against Ghana.

Panama are still searching for their first-ever World Cup point, having lost all three matches in their only previous appearance in 2018.

Croatia are bottom of Group L on zero points only because of goal difference.

Croatia avoided defeat in the group stage at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, reaching the final in Russia and the semi-finals in Qatar.

This is the first ever meeting between Panama and Croatia at the senior level of international football.

Player to Watch

Luka Modric

Embed from Getty Images

Even at 40, Modric remains Croatia’s most influential midfielder. His composure, vision and ability to dictate the rhythm of a match will be especially important against a Panama side likely to defend compactly and make central spaces difficult to exploit.

Croatia struggled to create enough from open play after the interval against England, so Modric’s passing range and decision-making could be vital in unlocking Panama’s defensive shape. He will look to combine with Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic and the front three, while also using his experience to keep Croatia patient if chances do not arrive early.

With Croatia needing a strong response, Modric’s leadership will matter just as much as his technical quality. If he can control the midfield and create openings around the edge of the box, Croatia should have a strong chance of securing their first win of the tournament.

Prediction

Panama 0-2 Croatia

Panama should again be competitive and difficult to break down, particularly after the discipline they showed against Ghana. However, Croatia possess greater tournament experience, more technical quality and a stronger midfield base. Zlatko Dalic’s side may take time to settle, but they should eventually create enough chances to secure their first win of the tournament.