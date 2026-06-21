Norway vs Senegal: Preview and Prediction.

Norway will aim to secure a place in the round of 32 when they face Senegal in East Rutherford on Monday in their second Group I fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Norway sit atop Group I after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Iraq, while Senegal arrive under pressure following a 3-1 defeat to France. The Vikings are favourites on paper, but the Lions of Teranga showed against Les Bleus that they are capable of making life difficult for elite opposition. A win would guarantee Norway’s passage to the knockout rounds, while Senegal know that another defeat could leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Stale Solbakken’s side made an outstanding start to their first World Cup finals campaign of the millennium, producing a ruthless 4-1 win over Iraq. They carried the same attacking confidence that helped them win all eight of their World Cup qualifying matches, and their clinical finishing quickly put the contest beyond doubt.

That result lifted Norway to the top of Group I on goal difference ahead of France, who beat Senegal 3-1. The equation is now simple for Solbakken’s side; defeat Senegal and they will qualify for the round of 32, regardless of what happens in France’s meeting with Iraq.

Norway enter the contest on a four-match unbeaten run and with Erling Haaland in exceptional form. If they can continue to supply their striker quickly and make use of their physical strength from set pieces, they will be difficult to contain.

Senegal, meanwhile, were beaten by France in their opening match but did not simply roll over against the 2018 world champions. Pape Thiaw’s side competed well for periods and briefly offered hope through Ibrahim Mbaye’s goal, but Kylian Mbappe’s brace and Bradley Barcola’s finish ultimately proved too much.

The result left the Lions of Teranga bottom of Group I after the first round, and they now face a major test of their resolve. Senegal remain capable of qualifying, but defeat against Norway combined with France taking at least a point from Iraq would restrict them to a third-place finish at best. Another defeat here would leave them without a win in four matches across all competitions for the first time since June 2018.

However, Senegal should not be underestimated. They have athleticism, pace and experience throughout the side, and their performance against France showed that they can still create problems when they play with belief and intensity. They will likely look to press Norway’s midfield, attack wide spaces and test a defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets recently.

There is also a small piece of history on Senegal’s side. The two nations have met only once before, in a 2006 friendly that the African nation won 2-1. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Norway

Norway finished their 4-1 victory over Iraq with a couple of defensive fitness concerns, as David Moller Wolfe was forced off in the 73rd minute and Julian Ryerson reported muscular fatigue after the final whistle. However, both players have made quick recoveries and are expected to be available for the Group I leaders against Senegal. There are no suspension concerns for them heading into this fixture.

The Vikings are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Orjan Nyland starting in goal. Julian Ryerson should operate at right-back, where his energy and defensive work will be important against Senegal’s pace in wide areas. Torbjorn Heggem is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, while Kristoffer Ajer should partner him in central defence, bringing height, physicality, and composure on the ball. David Moller Wolfe is expected to continue at left-back after recovering from his issue, offering width and forward support from the flank.

In midfield, Martin Odegaard should operate as the creative right-sided midfielder, using his vision and passing range to connect Norway’s midfield with the front three. Sander Berge is expected to play in the central role, providing ball recovery, strength and protection in front of the defence. Fredrik Aursnes should complete the midfield trio, offering intelligent movement, defensive discipline and the ability to support attacks from deeper areas.

In attack, Alexander Sorloth is likely to start on the right side, where he can provide physical presence and attack the far post when Norway deliver crosses. Erling Haaland should lead the line, using his pace and finishing to occupy Senegal’s centre-backs. Antonio Nusa is expected to begin on the left wing, giving Norway direct running, creativity and one-on-one quality in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Senegal

Senegal are reported to have a fully fit squad available for their crucial Group I meeting with Norway. Pape Thiaw has no fresh injury concerns to manage after the 3-1 defeat to France, which gives him the option to keep faith with the side that competed well for long periods against one of the tournament favourites.

There are no suspension concerns for Senegal heading into this fixture. Thiaw’s main selection decision is likely to come in the final third, where Ibrahim Mbaye has strengthened his case for a starting place after scoring against France.

Senegal are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Edouard Mendy starting in goal. Krepin Diatta should operate at right-back, where he will need to deal with Norway’s left-sided threat while also supporting Senegal’s attacks. Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing leadership, strength and aerial authority. Moussa Niakhate should partner him in central defence, offering physicality and left-footed balance. El Hadji Malick Diouf is expected to start at left-back, where his defensive discipline will be important against Norway’s right-sided runners.

In midfield, Lamine Camara should operate on the right side of the central trio, bringing energy, pressing and forward movement. Idrissa Gueye is expected to sit deeper, using his experience and ball-winning ability to protect the defence and disrupt Norway’s midfield rhythm. Pape Gueye should complete the midfield three, offering strength, passing quality and support in both defensive and attacking phases.

In attack, Ismaila Sarr is likely to start on the right wing, where his speed and direct running can test David Moller Wolfe. Nicolas Jackson should spearhead his team’s attack, looking to stretch the defence with his movement and press from the front. Sadio Mane is expected to start from the left wing, where he can cut inside, combine with midfield runners and carry Senegal’s biggest attacking threat.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Key Stats

Norway opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Iraq, moving top of Group I on goal difference ahead of France.

Erling Haaland scored twice on his first World Cup start and has now scored in 11 consecutive appearances for Norway.

A win over Senegal would guarantee Norway’s place in the round of 32, regardless of the result between France and Iraq.

Norway have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven matches across all competitions and have conceded in each of their last three games.

Senegal are winless in their last three matches, and another defeat would leave them without a victory in four consecutive games for the first time since June 2018.

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Erling Haaland

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The Manchester City striker scored twice in Norway’s 4-1 win and has now found the net in 11 consecutive international matches. His pace, power and movement inside the penalty area make him the main danger for a Senegal defence that will need to be at its absolute best.

Senegal have experienced defenders in Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhate, but Haaland’s ability to attack crosses, run behind the defence and finish quickly can turn small mistakes into major problems. Norway will look to supply him through Martin Odegaard’s creativity, Antonio Nusa’s dribbling and Alexander Sorloth’s physical presence.

With Norway able to secure qualification for the round of 32 with victory, Haaland will again be expected to lead from the front. If Senegal allow him space in and around the box, he has the quality to decide the match.

Prediction

Norway 2-1 Senegal

Senegal have enough quality to make this competitive, particularly against a Norway side that has struggled to keep clean sheets. However, Stale Solbakken’s men were outstanding against Iraq and possess the most decisive player on the pitch in Erling Haaland. Norway should create chances and may again need to outscore their opponents, but their attacking firepower gives them the edge.