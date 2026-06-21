Jordan vs. Algeria: Preview and Prediction.

Jordan and Algeria will meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Monday night in a crucial Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides seeking their first points of the tournament.

Both teams opened their campaigns with defeat, although the circumstances were very different. Jordan produced a spirited performance in their World Cup debut but lost 3-1 to Austria, while Algeria were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Argentina in their first match back at the global finals.

With Argentina and Austria also competing for the two automatic qualification places, this encounter carries major importance. Victory would keep either side firmly in contention, while another defeat could leave their tournament hopes in serious danger.

Jordan may have lost their first-ever World Cup match, but there were encouraging elements in their performance against Austria. Jamal Sellami’s side were competitive for long stretches and remained in the contest until the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time, when Austria added their third goal to make the final scoreline look more comfortable than the match itself had been.

Jordan have not won a match since mid-December, and their defensive record during that period has been troubling. They are now on a six-match winless run, have failed to keep a clean sheet in every one of those games and have conceded at least twice in each fixture.

The Chivalrous Ones remain based in Santa Clara and will hope that familiarity with the surroundings can help them produce a more settled display. They may not have the individual quality of Algeria, but their approach against Austria proved that they can make life uncomfortable for more established opponents when they stay compact and disciplined.

Algeria, meanwhile, will be eager to move on quickly from a difficult 3-0 loss to Argentina. The Fennecs returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they reached the round of 16 and pushed eventual champions Germany into extra time, but their opening performance against the reigning world champions fell well below that standard.

Algeria could take some comfort from the fact that they faced one of the tournament favourites in their opener. The challenge now is to show a much sharper, more confident version of themselves against opponents they will be expected to beat.

The two-time African champions have endured their share of World Cup frustration. Their run of early exits finally ended in 2014, when they reached the knockout rounds for the first time. They now want to take another step forward by putting themselves in position to secure back-to-back appearances in the round of 32.

A victory over Jordan would not guarantee qualification, but it would put Algeria back in control of their own destiny before their final Group J match against Austria. Given the likely difficulty of that fixture, Petkovic will know that his side cannot afford another poor result here. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Jordan

Jordan have one significant fitness concern ahead of their crucial Group J meeting with Algeria, as Abdallah Nasib will be assessed after being forced off against Austria with a suspected injury. His availability could determine whether Jamal Sellami is able to retain the same three-man defensive structure that started Jordan’s World Cup debut. There are no suspension concerns for Jordan heading into this fixture.

Jordan are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Yazeed Abulaila starting in goal. Saed Al-Rosan should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where he will need to defend wide spaces and provide cover for the wing-back. Yazan Al-Arab is expected to start in the centre of the back three, bringing leadership and aerial strength while Mohammad Abualnadi should feature as the left-sided centre-back.

In the wing-back roles, Mohannad Abu Taha is likely to operate on the left, providing width and support when Jordan counterattack. Ihsan Haddad should start on the right, where his work rate will be important against Algeria’s wide threat. Nizar Al-Rashdan and Noor Al-Rawabdeh are expected to form the central midfield partnership, combining defensive discipline with the ability to carry the ball forward when space opens up.

Further forward, Odeh Al-Fakhouri should operate as one of the two attacking midfielders, linking play between midfield and the front line. Ali Olwan is likely to start alongside him in a more advanced support role, where he can arrive in scoring positions and combine with the central striker. Musa Al-Taamari should lead the line, using his pace, movement and technical quality to threaten Algeria’s defence.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Abulaila; Al-Rosan, Al-Arab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Fakhouri, Olwan; Al-Taamari

Algeria

Algeria are expected to make tactical adjustments after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Argentina, particularly in the attacking areas. Vladimir Petkovic made the surprise decision to leave Mohamed Amoura on the bench until the hour mark in the opening match, despite the forward scoring 10 goals during World Cup qualifying, more than any other player in the squad.

There are no fresh injury concerns reported for Algeria ahead of their Group J meeting with Jordan, and there are no suspension issues for the Fennecs. Algeria are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Luca Zidane likely to retain his place in goal despite a difficult outing against Argentina. Petkovic will hope the goalkeeper responds positively after being involved in errors for two goals, as Algeria need far greater assurance at the back against Jordan.

Rafik Belghali should operate at right-back, where he will need to provide defensive cover while also supporting attacks from wide areas. Aissa Mandi is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience, aerial strength and leadership. Ramy Bensebaini should partner him in central defence, offering composure and left-footed balance. Rayan Ait-Nouri is likely to start at left-back, where his pace, dribbling and attacking instincts can give Algeria another outlet down the flank.

In midfield, Hicham Boudaoui should operate on the right side of the central three, providing energy, pressing and support in transition. Ramiz Zerrouki is expected to play in the deeper central role, helping Algeria dictate possession and protect the back four. Nabil Bentaleb should complete the midfield trio.

Up forward, Riyad Mahrez is likely to start on the right wing, where he can drift inside onto his left foot and create chances. Mohamed Amoura should lead the line as the central striker, using his speed and movement to attack spaces behind Jordan’s defence. Ibrahim Maza is expected to start from the left wing, offering creativity, close control and direct running in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Amoura, Maza

Key Stats

Jordan lost 3-1 to Austria in their first-ever World Cup match.

Al Nashama are without a win in six matches across all competitions and have conceded at least twice in every game during that run.

Jordan have not kept a clean sheet since mid-December, with four defeats in their current six-match winless sequence.

Algeria have returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Mohamed Amoura scored 10 goals in World Cup qualifying, more than any other Algeria player.

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Mohamed Amoura

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The forward scored ten goals during World Cup qualifying, more than any other Algeria player, and his pace, movement and finishing could be crucial as the Fennecs try to respond from their 3-0 defeat.

Jordan have conceded at least twice in each of their last six matches, so Algeria will expect to create opportunities if they move the ball quickly and stretch the back three. Amoura’s ability to run behind defenders and attack spaces in the channels should give Vladimir Petkovic’s side a more direct threat than they showed against Argentina.

With Riyad Mahrez and Ibrahim Maza likely to provide support from wide areas, Amoura could receive the service needed to make a decisive impact. If he takes his chances, Algeria should have a strong opportunity to claim their first Group J win and put their World Cup campaign back on track.

Prediction

Jordan 1-2 Algeria

Jordan are capable of competing and should make this a more difficult match than Algeria’s opening result might suggest. However, the Fennecs possess greater experience, stronger individual quality and a clear need to respond after being outclassed by Argentina.

Algeria may take time to settle, but they should eventually find enough attacking quality to secure an important victory and put their World Cup campaign back on track. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for Vladimir Petkovic and his charges.