South Korea vs Czech Republic: Preview and Prediction.

South Korea and the Czech Republic will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Thursday when they meet in a Group A fixture in Guadalajara.

With Mexico and South Africa also in the section and kicking off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both teams will know the importance of making a strong start. A top-two finish will guarantee a place in the knockout rounds, and this opening match could have a major influence on the final shape of the group.

South Korea arrive as one of Asia’s most consistent World Cup nations, while the Czech Republic are back on the global stage after a 20-year absence. Both sides have momentum, both have clear strengths, and both will view this fixture as a genuine opportunity to take early control of their qualification hopes.

South Korea are preparing for their 12th World Cup appearance, more than any other Asian nation. This will also be their 11th consecutive tournament, underlining their status as one of the continent’s most reliable qualifiers. However, their wider World Cup record still leaves room for improvement.

Since making their debut in 1986, the Taegeuk Warriors have won only seven of their 38 matches at the finals, with their best run coming as co-hosts in 2002. That historic campaign remains a reference point for Korean football, but the challenge now is to build a fresh chapter under a familiar figure.

Hong Myung-bo captained South Korea during that unforgettable 2002 run and now leads the national team into another World Cup as head coach. This is not his first experience managing at the tournament, having also been in charge during a disappointing group-stage exit in Brazil in 2014. That previous setback gives this campaign extra significance for Hong, who will be eager to show how far he has developed as a coach.

South Korea’s qualification campaign was highly impressive. They were the only unbeaten team throughout AFC qualifying, winning 11 and drawing five matches. Their attacking output was also strong, with 40 goals scored across the campaign, showing that they were not simply grinding out results but regularly controlling matches. The only side they failed to beat was Palestine, who held them to two determined draws. Even so, South Korea finished six points ahead of Jordan in the second group stage, securing qualification with authority and consistency.

Their preparation for the tournament has also gone well. Ranked 25th in the world by FIFA, South Korea recently beat El Salvador in Utah thanks to a precise free-kick from Lee Dong-gyeong. That result followed a dominant 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, meaning Hong’s side arrive in Guadalajara with confidence and attacking rhythm.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, took a far more dramatic route to the tournament. They were beaten to top spot in UEFA qualifying Group L by Croatia, and a damaging 2-1 loss to the Faroe Islands proved costly for Ivan Hasek, who lost his job during the campaign.

Jaroslav Kostl took temporary charge before the experienced Miroslav Koubek was appointed. At 74, Koubek brings vast coaching knowledge, and he has already overseen a resilient turnaround. After missing out on the 2022 World Cup following a playoff semi-final defeat to Sweden, the Czechs had reason to fear more heartbreak this time.

Instead, they found a way through. Their playoff victories over the Republic of Ireland and Denmark both came on penalties after dramatic 2-2 draws, highlighting the mental strength and survival instinct within the squad. It may not have been a smooth route, but it was enough to secure their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

This will be South Korea’s first World Cup meeting with the Czech Republic. The nations have faced each other three times in friendlies, with the record evenly balanced at one win apiece and one draw. That history suggests there may not be much between them, even if their footballing styles differ significantly. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

South Korea

South Korea are expected to build their attack around captain Son Heung-min, who is closing in on a major national-team milestone. The LAFC forward is just two goals away from equalling Cha Bum-kun’s long-standing all-time South Korea scoring record, and he should lead the line in Thursday’s Group A opener against the Czech Republic.

Son remains the central figure in the Taegeuk Warriors’ attacking setup. He has been directly involved in four of South Korea’s last ten World Cup goals and also produced 14 goal involvements during AFC qualifying. His movement, finishing and ability to stretch defences will be crucial against a physically strong Czech side.

There are no suspension concerns reported for South Korea ahead of this match. The main injury setback is in defence, where Cho Yu-min has been ruled out after sustaining a foot injury. Uncapped defender Cho Wi-je has been called up as his replacement, giving Hong Myung-bo another option in the squad, although he is unlikely to be thrown straight into the starting lineup for such an important fixture.

South Korea are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Kim Seung-gyu starting in goal. Lee Gi-hyuk is likely to operate as the right-sided centre-back, where he will need to be alert to the Czech Republic’s direct play and aerial threat. Kim Min-jae should anchor the back three from the central centre-back position, while Lee Han-beom is expected to start as the left-sided centre-back, completing a defensive unit that will need to deal with Czech set-pieces and crosses.

In the wing-back roles, Seol Young-woo should start on the right side, while Lee Tae-seok is expected to operate as the left wing-back, where his delivery and ability to push forward could help South Korea create width.

In central midfield, Hwang In-beom is likely to play a key role in controlling possession and progressing the ball from deeper areas. Paik Seung-ho should partner him in the middle of the park wurther forward, Hwang Hee-chan is expected to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders behind the striker. His direct running and ability to attack space can give South Korea a valuable outlet in transition.

Lee Jae-sung should take up the other advanced role, where his intelligence, movement and link-up play can help connect midfield with Son Heung-min. Son is expected to lead the attack as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic are expected to build their attacking plan around Patrik Schick, who remains their most dangerous goal threat heading into the World Cup opener against South Korea. The Bayer Leverkusen striker has an impressive record on the major tournament stage, having scored six goals in seven appearances at European Championships and World Cups. He also found the net five times during qualification, underlining his importance to Miroslav Koubek’s side.

There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for the Czech Republic ahead of this Group A fixture. Koubek is expected to have his key players available, which should allow him to field a settled and physically strong side. The Czechs are likely to rely heavily on structure, set-piece threat and direct attacking routes, with Schick providing the main focal point in the final third.

The Czech Republic are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Matej Kovar starting in goal. Stepan Chaloupek is likely to operate as the right-sided centre-back, where he will need to stay alert to South Korea’s pace in transition. Robin Hranac should start in the central defensive role, giving the back line strength and organisation. Ladislav Krejci is expected to feature as the left-sided centre-back and captain, bringing leadership, aerial power and composure in possession.

In the wing-back positions, Vladimir Coufal should start on the right side, where his experience, crossing and defensive discipline will be important. David Jurasek is likely to operate as the left wing-back, giving the Czech Republic width and a direct outlet down the flank.

In central midfield, Lukas Cerv is expected to provide energy, pressing and ball-winning ability. Tomas Soucek should partner him, offering physical strength, leadership and a major threat from dead-ball situations. Given the Czech Republic’s strong set-piece record in qualifying, Soucek’s presence in the box could be crucial.

Further forward, Lukas Provod is likely to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders behind the striker. He can drift into wide spaces, deliver from deeper areas and support the midfield when the Czechs are out of possession. Pavel Sulc should take up the other advanced role, acting as the main link between midfield and attack. Patrik Schick is expected to lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

Key Stats

South Korea are appearing at their 12th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation, and this will be their 11th consecutive tournament appearance.

The Taegeuk Warriors were the only unbeaten team throughout AFC World Cup qualifying, winning 11 matches and drawing five.

South Korea scored 40 goals during qualification, highlighting their attacking strength under Hong Myung-bo.

The Czech Republic are making their first World Cup appearance for 20 years, having last featured at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The Czech Republic have won six consecutive matches heading into the tournament.

Player to Watch

Son Heung-min

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The LAFC forward is just two goals away from equalling Cha Bum-kun’s long-standing all-time South Korea scoring record, giving this fixture an extra personal storyline. Beyond the milestone, Son’s influence is vital because of his movement, finishing and ability to create danger even when South Korea are under pressure.

Operating as the central striker in a 3-4-2-1 system, Son should be supported by Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Jae-sung, with Lee Kang-in also among the creative options pushing to supply him. Against a physically strong Czech Republic side, the veteran attacker’s pace and intelligence in transition could be South Korea’s best route to goal.

The Czech Republic will pose a major threat from set-pieces, so South Korea may need their captain to be clinical when chances arrive. If Son finds space behind the Czech back three, he could make the difference in what looks like a tight Group A opener.

Prediction

South Korea 1-1 Czech Republic

This has the look of a tight and competitive opening group match. South Korea enter the tournament in good form and should have the technical quality to cause problems, but the Czech Republic’s set-piece threat and recent winning run make them dangerous opponents.

Both teams will know that avoiding defeat is important in a group where Mexico are expected to be strong at home. South Korea may have more fluency in open play, while the Czechs could find joy from dead-ball situations and a close draw looks like a realistic outcome.