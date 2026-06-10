Mexico vs South Africa: Preview and Prediction.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday night, as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the opening Group A fixture at the Estadio Azteca, officially known as Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico vs South Africa is a fittingly historic setting for the start of a new World Cup era and this will be the first match of the expanded 48-team tournament. The hosts will have the honour of opening the competition in front of a passionate home crowd whereas for South Africa, the occasion carries its own emotional weight, as Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup stage for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010.

There is also a strong sense of nostalgia around this fixture as Mexico and South Africa met in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the most iconic goals in tournament history before Rafael Marquez rescued a 1-1 draw for El Tri. Sixteen years later, the roles are reversed, with Mexico now hosting the opening act.

Mexico have already made history before the first whistle. As co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada, they have become the first nation to host the men’s World Cup three times, adding 2026 to their famous tournaments in 1970 and 1986.

That history brings pride, but it also brings pressure as Mexico are not simply opening the tournament; they are doing so at Estadio Azteca, one of football’s most iconic venues, in front of a sell-out crowd expected to push them from the first minute. For Javier Aguirre and his players, the challenge will be to turn that atmosphere into energy rather than tension.

Aguirre is no stranger to the World Cup stage. The 67-year-old is preparing to lead Mexico at the tournament for the third time across three different spells in charge. Since returning to the role in 2024, he has been tasked with restoring confidence after a deeply disappointing 2022 campaign, when El Tri failed to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 1978.

Mexico avoided CONCACAF qualification because of their status as co-hosts, but they have still had plenty of competitive and friendly football to shape their preparations. Their CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup triumphs gave the squad silverware and belief, with the Gold Cup success last July particularly important for morale.

However, that success was followed by a frustrating spell. Mexico failed to win any of their final six friendlies of 2025, drawing four and losing two, which raised questions about consistency and attacking sharpness. For a team carrying home expectations, that run was not ideal.

The response in 2026 has been far more encouraging. El Tri held Portugal and Belgium to respectable draws before putting together a three-match winning run against Ghana, Australia and Serbia. Their 5-1 victory over Serbia in Toluca last Friday was their most convincing recent performance and should give them confidence heading into the opener.

Mexico also have a strong record in opening World Cup matches. They are unbeaten in their last seven tournament openers dating back to 1994, winning five and drawing two. That habit of starting well could be vital in Group A, where South Korea and the Czech Republic will also provide difficult tests.

A win over South Africa would immediately place Mexico in a strong position to challenge for top spot in the group. With home advantage, recent momentum and the emotion of the opening night behind them, Aguirre’s side will be expected to take the initiative.

South Africa, though, will not view themselves merely as guests at Mexico’s party. Bafana Bafana are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010, ending a long absence after failing to qualify for the 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. Their return is a major achievement for a side that had spent more than a decade trying to find its way back to the global stage.

Their qualification campaign ended in dramatic fashion. South Africa secured their place after a 3-0 final-round win over Rwanda, while Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Benin helped them finish top of their CAF qualifying group. They ended with 18 points from 10 matches, despite being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in a home win over Lesotho.

That makes their qualification even more impressive. Hugo Broos, who has been in charge since 2021, has given the team structure and belief, and reaching the World Cup represents the biggest reward of his tenure so far. Even so, South Africa are considered outsiders to advance from Group A. Since reaching the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, they have gone four friendly matches without a win.

The challenge in Mexico City will be enormous. South Africa will need to manage the crowd, the altitude, the occasion and a home team expected to start aggressively. They are likely to defend in a compact shape, protect central areas and look for counter-attacking opportunities when Mexico commit numbers forward.

The historical record adds another interesting layer. South Africa beat Mexico 2-1 in their most recent meeting at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July 2005, while their most famous encounter remains the 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup opener. This time, however, Mexico will believe the setting and momentum are firmly in their favour. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Mexico

Mexico have a major selection call to make in goal ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa. Guillermo Ochoa is hoping to make history by becoming the first player to feature at six different World Cups, but the 40-year-old is facing strong competition from Raul Rangel for the starting spot. Ochoa’s experience on the biggest stage remains valuable, and Javier Aguirre may lean towards that in such a high-pressure opening fixture.

There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Mexico heading into Thursday’s match. The key decisions are tactical and selection-based rather than enforced absences. Captain Edson Alvarez is expected to earn his 99th international cap and should start in central defence alongside Cesar Montes. Alvarez is usually associated with midfield steel, but his intelligence, strength and leadership make him an important option at the back. His partnership with Montes will be crucial against a South Africa side likely to look for transitions and set-piece opportunities.

Mexico are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Guillermo Ochoa starting in goal. Jorge Sanchez should operate at right-back, where he will be asked to provide energy and width while staying alert to South Africa’s counter-attacks. Cesar Montes is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Edson Alvarez expected to partner him in the heart of defence. Jesus Gallardo should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Brian Gutierrez is likely to start on the left side of the central three, where his passing and positional awareness can help Mexico control possession. Alvaro Fidalgo should operate centrally, giving El Tri technical quality and composure in the build-up phase. Orbelin Pineda is expected to complete the midfield unit, bringing movement, creativity and the ability to support attacks from advanced areas.

Up forward, Roberto Alvarado should start on the right wing, while Raul Jimenez is expected to lead the line as the central striker. The departing Fulham forward is one goal away from joining Jared Borgetti as Mexico’s joint-second all-time leading scorer on 46 goals, which adds an extra storyline to his involvement. Julian Quinones should start from the left wing after a prolific club season with Al-Qadsiah, where he won the 2025/26 Golden Boot.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

South Africa

South Africa could be boosted by the return of Aubrey Modiba, who is in contention to start at left-back after recovering from a hamstring injury. The experienced defender completed a full training session earlier this week, and Hugo Broos will hope he is fit enough to feature from the beginning against Mexico. His availability would be important, especially with Bafana Bafana expected to spend long periods defending against the co-hosts.

There are no major suspension concerns reported for South Africa ahead of their World Cup opener. South Africa are likely to rely on a hardworking midfield trio, with Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha and Yaya Sithole expected to play key roles. Their ability to cover ground, disrupt Mexico’s rhythm and protect the defence will be vital. Broos may use either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 structure, but the likely plan will involve giving Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba license to provide width from the full-back positions when South Africa move forward.

South Africa are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with captain Ronwen Williams starting in goal. Khuliso Mudau should operate at right-back, where his energy, pace and defensive discipline will be important against Mexico’s wide attackers. Mbekezeli Mbokazi is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Ime Okon expected to partner him in the heart of defence while Aubrey Modiba should feature at left-back if he is passed fit.

In midfield, Thalente Mbatha is expected to start on the right side of the central three, bringing work rate and defensive support. Yaya Sithole should operate centrally, helping South Africa stay compact and compete physically in midfield. Teboho Mokoena is likely to complete the trio, offering passing range, set-piece quality and the ability to drive the team forward when possession is regained.

Further up the field, Oswin Appollis should start on the right wing after directly contributing to a team-high six goals during World Cup qualifying, scoring twice and providing four assists. His pace and direct running could make him one of South Africa’s most important attacking outlets. Lyle Foster is expected to lead the line as the central striker after scoring in the 1-1 draw with Jamaica, while Tshepang Moremi should start from the left wing and look to support counter-attacks with movement and energy.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi

Key Stats

Mexico will become the first nation to host the men’s World Cup three times, having previously staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986.

This will be the opening match of the expanded 48-team World Cup, which will feature 104 matches in total.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last seven World Cup opening matches, winning five and drawing two since 1994.

South Africa are making their first World Cup appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Mexico and South Africa also met in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, playing out a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg after Rafael Marquez cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala’s famous goal.

Player to Watch

Raul Jimenez

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The 35-year-old is just one goal away from moving level with Jared Borgetti as Mexico’s joint-second all-time leading scorer on 46 goals. With the match taking place at Estadio Azteca in front of a huge home crowd, the stage is perfectly set for Jimenez to deliver a memorable moment.

Leading the line in Mexico’s 4-3-3 system, Jimenez will be expected to occupy South Africa’s centre-backs, link play with Roberto Alvarado and Julian Quinones, and attack crosses from wide areas. His experience and composure could be vital in a high-pressure opening fixture where Mexico will be expected to dominate.

South Africa are likely to defend compactly and look to frustrate the co-hosts, so Jimenez’s penalty-box movement and finishing instincts may prove decisive. If Mexico can supply him consistently, he has a strong chance of setting the tone for El Tri’s World Cup campaign.

Prediction

Mexico 2-0 South Africa

Opening matches can be tense, and Mexico will have to handle the pressure of playing in front of a huge home crowd. South Africa are capable of making the game awkward if they stay compact and disciplined, but their recent friendly form has been unconvincing.

Mexico look sharper, more settled and more confident after their strong run in 2026. With home advantage at Estadio Azteca and a chance to make an early statement, El Tri should have enough quality to begin their World Cup campaign with a win.