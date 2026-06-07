Peru vs Spain: Preview and Prediction.

Spain will hope to sound out their World Cup credentials when they face Peru on Monday night.

Spain will continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Peru in an international friendly at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla City, Mexico, on Tuesday.

La Roja will arrive as clear favourites, with Luis de la Fuente’s side ranked second in the world and widely viewed as one of the strongest contenders to win the tournament. Peru, meanwhile, are placed 53rd in the FIFA rankings and are not heading to the World Cup, but La Bicolor will still see this fixture as a valuable chance to test themselves against one of international football’s elite teams.

Peru will not be part of the World Cup this summer, having missed out on qualification for the second successive tournament after their appearance in Russia in 2018. That disappointment still hangs over the national team, but their recent performances have at least offered supporters some encouragement.

Mano Menezes’s side held Honduras to a 2-2 draw on March 31 before earning a 2-1 comeback victory over Haiti on Saturday. That win required patience and resilience, as Peru had to recover from a goal down before late strikes from Renzo Garces and Jairo Velez turned the match around. La Bicolor have now avoided defeat in three of their last four matches, with their only loss in that period coming against Senegal in March.

For a side trying to regain confidence after another failed qualifying campaign, that recent run is a useful step in the right direction. However, Peru still need to prove they can sustain momentum. They have not gone three matches unbeaten since June 2024 and have not managed back-to-back victories at any point over the last 14 months.

Beating Spain would therefore represent a major shock, but even a competitive performance could help reinforce the idea that this team is slowly moving in the right direction. Spain, on the other hand, will use this fixture as another important step towards their World Cup opener. Luis de la Fuente’s side will head into the tournament as one of the leading contenders, not only because of their world ranking but also because of the consistency they have shown over the past year.

La Roja are unbeaten for more than 12 months, with their last defeat coming on penalties against Portugal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final. Still, Spain will want to improve after two frustrating draws. They were held 0-0 by Egypt on March 31 before drawing 1-1 with Iraq last Thursday. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Peru

Peru will have to make changes in attack for Tuesday’s friendly against Spain, with Joao Grimaldo unavailable and Alex Valera also ruled out as he continues his recovery from a ligament injury. Their absence reduces Mano Menezes’s options in the final third, particularly against a Spain side expected to dominate possession and force Peru to make the most of limited attacking opportunities.

There are no suspension concerns for Peru heading into this fixture. The main issues are injury-related, with Grimaldo missing from the wide attacking options and Valera unavailable through injury. As a result, Menezes is likely to reshape his forward line and rely on mobility, work rate and quick transitions to trouble Spain’s defence.

Peru are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Pedro Gallese starting in goal. Oliver Sonne should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against Spain’s wide movement while also offering support when Peru break forward. Renzo Garces is likely to start as one of the centre-backs after scoring against Haiti, with Alfonso Barco expected to partner him in central defence. Marcos Lopez should feature at left-back, providing defensive cover and an outlet on the flank.

In midfield, Andre Carrillo could start on the right side of the central three, bringing experience, ball-carrying ability and composure when Peru try to move out of pressure. Erick Noriega is expected to operate in the holding midfield role, where he will be tasked with protecting the defence and closing spaces in front of the back four. Jairo Concha should complete the midfield unit, offering support during transitions.

Jairo Velez is likely to start on the right wing while Jhonny Vidales is expected to lead the line as the central striker. Kenji Cabrera should start from the left wing, where his direct running and willingness to attack space could be useful on the counter.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Gallesse; Sonne, Garces, Barco, Lopez; Carrillo, Noriega, Concha; Velez, Vidales, Cabrera

Spain

Spain are expected to continue managing the workload of several important players as Luis de la Fuente looks to protect his squad before the World Cup. Pedri, Rodri, and Mikel Oyarzabal were all rested against Iraq, and the Spain boss may again decide not to risk key personnel from the start against Peru. With the tournament approaching, this friendly is likely to be used as much for fitness management and squad assessment as for building rhythm.

There are no suspension concerns for Spain heading into Tuesday’s match. The main issues are injury and workload related. Lamine Yamal is still working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in late April and is expected to miss out once again. Nico Williams is also nearing a return to action and could be available in time for Spain’s World Cup opener, but this fixture is likely to come too soon for him.

Spain are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with David Raya starting in goal if he is cleared to return. Pedro Porro should operate at right-back, where his attacking instincts and delivery from wide areas can help Spain stretch Peru’s defensive shape. Marc Pubill is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, giving the Atletico Madrid defender another opportunity to impress at senior international level. Aymeric Laporte should pair up with him at the heart of the defence and Alejandro Grimaldo is expected to start at left-back.

In midfield, Gavi is likely to bring intensity, pressing and forward movement from the right side of the central unit. Martin Zubimendi should operate as the holding midfielder, controlling the tempo and giving Spain security in possession. Dani Olmo is expected to play in a more advanced midfield role.

In attack, Ferran Torres is likely to start on the right wing while Alex Baena should feature from the left side, where he can drift inside, link play and create chances around the penalty area. Borja Iglesias is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Porro, Pubill, Laporte, Grimaldo; Gavi, Zubimendi; Torres, Olmo, Baena; Iglesias

Key Stats

Spain are unbeaten in their last nine international matches, recording six wins and three draws since their penalty-shootout defeat to Portugal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

La Roja have drawn their last two friendlies, playing out a 0-0 draw with Egypt before being held 1-1 by Iraq.

Peru have avoided defeat in three of their last four matches, with their only loss in that run coming against Senegal.

La Bicolor have scored two goals in three of their last four matches and have failed to score only once in their last seven outings.

Spain won the most recent meeting between the two nations, beating Peru 2-1 in May 2008 before going on to win Euro 2008 later that summer.

Player to Watch

Dani Olmo

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Spain have drawn their last two friendlies against Egypt and Iraq, so they will want more creativity and sharpness in the final third. Olmo can provide exactly that. Operating in an advanced midfield role, he has the intelligence to find space between the lines, combine quickly with the wide players and arrive in dangerous shooting positions around the box.

With Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams unlikely to feature, Spain may rely more heavily on players such as Olmo, Ferran Torres and Alex Baena to unlock Peru’s defensive structure. Olmo’s movement could be particularly important if Peru sit deep and force La Roja to break them down through patient possession.

This friendly is also a chance for Olmo to strengthen his role before Spain’s World Cup campaign begins. If he can dictate the attacking rhythm and link effectively with Borja Iglesias, Spain should have enough creativity to return to winning ways.

Prediction

Peru 0-2 Spain

Peru’s recent attacking improvement should make them competitive, and they may have moments if Spain leave space during transitions. However, La Roja’s technical superiority, midfield control and greater depth should ultimately prove decisive. Spain have drawn their last two matches, so Luis de la Fuente will expect a sharper attacking performance here. Peru may frustrate them for spells, but the European giants should have enough quality to end their winless mini-run.