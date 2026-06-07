Netherlands vs Uzbekistan: Preview and Prediction.

Netherlands will be keen to recover from their shock defeat to Algeria when they face Uzbekistan as the FIFA World Cup draws near.

The Netherlands and Uzbekistan will complete their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet in an international friendly at Icahn Stadium in New York on Monday.

For both teams, this is the final opportunity to build confidence before their tournament campaigns begin. The Netherlands will be looking for a response after seeing their unbeaten run ended by Algeria, while Uzbekistan will want to sharpen themselves ahead of their long-awaited first appearance on the World Cup stage. The fixture will also be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, adding an extra layer of intrigue to what is expected to be a useful final test for both managers.

The Netherlands head into the World Cup with familiar ambition. The Oranje have long been one of international football’s great nearly teams, having reached three World Cup finals without ever lifting the trophy. Their recent tournament record has also kept them close to the elite, but not quite close enough.

Their World Cup campaign will begin against Japan in Dallas, before difficult group-stage fixtures against Sweden and Tunisia. Group F is not impossible, but it is awkward enough to punish any slow start. That makes this final friendly against Uzbekistan important, even if the setting is relatively low-key.

The Netherlands had arranged warm-up matches against Algeria and Uzbekistan to maintain rhythm and test different squad options before the tournament. However, the first of those games did not go to plan. Their ten-match unbeaten run came to an end at De Kuip, where Algeria claimed a late victory through Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa.

After the loss to Algeria, the Dutch squad travelled to North America for a short training camp. Their meeting with Uzbekistan at the 5,000-capacity Icahn Stadium in New York is expected to be a quieter occasion than their farewell fixture in Rotterdam, but it may be just as useful from a preparation standpoint.

Koeman can use the match to assess fitness levels, test fringe players and settle any final selection doubts before the opener against Japan six days later. He will also want a cleaner performance, particularly in possession, where the Netherlands will be expected to control the tempo against a lower-ranked opponent.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, arrive in New York with history already made. The White Wolves are preparing for their first-ever World Cup appearance after years of near misses and frustration. For a country that has repeatedly come close to qualifying, reaching the 2026 tournament represents a landmark moment.

Ranked 50th in the world by FIFA, Uzbekistan will enter the tournament as outsiders, but they have developed into a disciplined and difficult side to beat. Their group will be demanding, with Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo awaiting them in Group K. Just reaching the knockout stage would be a major achievement.

The White Wolves have generally been resilient in recent months. Since losing to Qatar in an AFC qualifier at the end of 2024, they have suffered only two defeats, which shows the defensive organisation and competitive edge that have helped them become harder to break down. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Netherlands

The Netherlands have received a boost with Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber both making the squad after recent fitness concerns. Depay remains the national team’s all-time leading goalscorer and gives Ronald Koeman an important focal point in attack, while Timber’s return strengthens the defensive options after he joined the camp later than some of his teammates following Arsenal’s Champions League final involvement.

However, the Oranje are still dealing with several absentees. Jerdy Schouten remains sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Matthijs de Ligt and Xavi Simons are also unavailable. Stefan de Vrij has not been included in the squad, and Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong did not make the final cut.

The Netherlands are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Bart Verbruggen starting in goal. Denzel Dumfries should return at right-back, Jan Paul van Hecke is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with captain Virgil van Dijk expected to lead the defensive line alongside him. Nathan Ake should operate at left-back.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong is expected to control the tempo from a deeper central role and Ryan Gravenberch should provide energy, physicality and ball-carrying ability alongside him, while Tijjani Reijnders is likely to complete the midfield three with his forward runs, creativity and ability to connect with the attack.

Up forward, Crysencio Summerville could start on the right wing, giving Koeman a direct and lively wide option. Memphis Depay is expected to lead the line as the central striker, where his movement, link-up play and finishing quality can help Oranje break down Uzbekistan’s defensive structure. Cody Gakpo should begin on the left wing, offering goal threat, intelligent movement and the ability to drift inside onto his stronger foot.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake; De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Depay, Gakpo

Uzbekistan

There are no major suspension concerns reported for Uzbekistan ahead of this friendly. Their most notable absentee is left-back Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev, who has recently been ruled out of the World Cup through injury. His absence is a setback for Fabio Cannavaro, particularly because Uzbekistan are expected to rely heavily on their defensive structure in North America.

Uzbekistan are expected to line up in a 5-4-1 formation, with Utkir Yusupov starting in goal. Farrukh Sayfiev is likely to operate as the right wing-back, where he will need to balance defensive discipline with occasional forward support. Abdulla Abdullaev should start as one of the three centre-backs, with Abdukodir Khusanov expected to organise the defensive line from the central role. Rustam Ashurmatov is likely to complete the back three, while Sherzod Nasrullaev should feature as the left wing-back.

In midfield, Abbosbek Fayzullaev is expected to start on the right side, offering Uzbekistan an outlet when they break forward. Odiljon Hamrobekov should operate centrally, helping to shield the defence and compete for second balls. Otabek Shukurov is likely to partner him in the middle of the pitch, bringing experience, passing quality and defensive work rate. Oston Urunov should start on the left side, where he can support the wing-back defensively and look to carry the ball forward in transition.

Eldor Shomurodov is expected to lead the line as the lone striker. His hold-up play, movement and finishing will be crucial if Uzbekistan are to trouble the Netherlands.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Yusupov; Sayfiev, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Uronov; Shomurodov

Key Stats

The Netherlands and Uzbekistan are meeting for the first time at senior international level.

The Netherlands saw their ten-match unbeaten run end with a defeat to Algeria in their previous friendly.

Oranje have reached at least the quarter-final stage in each of their last three major tournament campaigns namely the 2022 World Cup, Euro 2024 and the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

Uzbekistan are preparing for their first-ever World Cup appearance after several previous near misses in qualification.

Uzbekistan have suffered only two defeats since losing to Qatar in an AFC qualifier at the end of 2024.

Player to Watch

Memphis Depay

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The Netherlands lacked cutting edge in their defeat to Algeria, and Ronald Koeman will want a sharper response in their final warm-up match. Depay remains the Dutch national team’s all-time leading scorer, and his ability to link play, drift between the lines and finish chances gives the Netherlands a more natural focal point in attack.

Operating as the central striker in a 4-3-3 system, Depay should have Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville supporting him from wide areas. That front three can stretch Uzbekistan’s back five, especially if Depay drops short to create space for runners behind him.

This match is also important for Depay’s own sharpness after recent fitness concerns. If he looks sharp and connects well with Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders and the wide forwards, the Netherlands should enter their World Cup opener against Japan with greater confidence in their attacking setup.

Prediction

Netherlands 2-0 Uzbekistan

The Netherlands should have the greater technical quality, depth and control of possession. Koeman will expect a response after the defeat to Algeria, and the Oranje should be motivated to enter the World Cup with a positive result. Uzbekistan are organised and capable of frustrating stronger sides, but they may struggle to create enough clear chances if the Netherlands control the midfield. A competitive match is possible, but the Dutch should have enough attacking quality to win.