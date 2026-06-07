France vs Northern Ireland: Preview and Prediction

France will hope to recover quickly from their 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast as Northern Ireland come calling this Monday.

France will complete their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Northern Ireland to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday evening.

France will head into the World Cup as one of the favourites, and for good reason. They topped European qualifying Group D with five wins and one draw, confirming their place in North America with the kind of efficiency expected from a team of their quality.

Deschamps’s men also sit at the top of the FIFA world rankings, and their squad remains one of the deepest in international football. France have elite options across the pitch, but their attacking depth is particularly impressive. With pace, technical quality and proven match-winners in the final third, Les Bleus will once again be expected to challenge for the biggest prize.

The motivation is clear. France won the World Cup in 2018 and came agonisingly close to retaining it in 2022, losing a dramatic final to Argentina on penalties. This summer gives them another chance to return to the summit and claim a third world title. Their recent form still makes encouraging reading despite the defeat to Ivory Coast.

France have won eight of their last ten matches, and that setback came with a heavily rotated side. Even so, Deschamps will want a stronger final performance before the tournament begins, especially with their opening World Cup fixture against Senegal approaching. The loss to Ivory Coast may not cause major concern, but it does provide useful reminders. France cannot afford to start slowly, even in friendlies, and their defensive concentration will need to be sharper once the competitive matches begin.

Northern Ireland, however, will not view this match simply as a damage-limitation exercise. Their World Cup qualification campaign ended in disappointment, but they still had a realistic route to the tournament through the playoffs after collecting nine points in Group A.

Michael O’Neill’s men were only two matches away from reaching the finals for the first time since 1986, but their hopes ended with a 2-0 defeat to Italy. The frustration will have been even greater given that Italy later lost the decisive playoff tie to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Still, there are reasons for optimism around Northern Ireland. The squad is young, energetic, and gradually gaining experience. Their 1-0 win over Guinea on Thursday was notable not only for the result but also for the age profile of the team, with O’Neill naming a starting XI with an average age of just 22.1 years. That youthful direction gives Northern Ireland something to build around. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

France

France are expected to manage several players carefully in their final friendly before the World Cup, particularly those who were involved in last weekend’s UEFA Champions League final. William Saliba and a group of Paris Saint-Germain players are unlikely to be rushed back into the starting lineup, with Didier Deschamps expected to prioritise fitness and freshness before the tournament begins.

There are no suspension concerns for France heading into the match against Northern Ireland. The main selection issue is workload management, especially after the UEFA Champions League final. Deschamps is therefore likely to rotate his side and give opportunities to players who are still pushing for a stronger role before France’s opening World Cup fixture.

The hosts are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Mike Maignan starting in goal. Jules Kounde should operate at right-back, where his defensive intelligence and ability to tuck inside can help France remain balanced in possession. Dayot Upamecano is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, while Ibrahima Konate should partner him in central defence. Lucas Hernandez is expected to feature at left-back.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni should take up the deepest role, giving France protection in front of the defence and helping them control the tempo from central areas. Maghnes Akliouche could start as one of the advanced midfielders, offering creativity, sharp movement and the ability to carry the ball through tight spaces.

Rayan Cherki is also expected to feature in midfield, where his flair, passing imagination and ability to operate between the lines. In the attack, Michael Olise is likely to start on the right wing while Marcus Thuram is expected to start from the left side. Kylian Mbappe should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Akilouche, Cherki; Olise, Mbappe, Thuram

Northern Ireland

There are no major injury concerns reported for Northern Ireland ahead of Monday’s friendly. However, they will be without Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tom Atcheson, who is suspended after receiving a straight red card against Guinea on Thursday evening. His absence should open the door for Trai Hume to return to the starting lineup, giving Northern Ireland added defensive strength and leadership.

Northern Ireland are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Pierce Charles starting in goal. In the back three, Ruairi McConville is likely to operate on the right side of central defence, while Trai Hume should feature centrally after coming into the side in place of the suspended Atcheson. Ciaron Brown is expected to start on the left side of the defensive trio, giving O’Neill’s team a compact and physical back line.

In the wing-back roles, Paul Smyth should start on the right, where his energy and willingness to track runners will be important against France’s wide threat. Jamie McDonnell is expected to operate in central midfield, bringing work rate and defensive discipline, while Shea Charles should partner him and provide composure, ball-winning ability and distribution from deeper areas. Justin Devenny is likely to feature as the left wing-back.

Up forward, Jamie Donley and Isaac Price are expected to play as the two attacking midfielders behind the striker. Donley can offer creativity and movement between the lines, while Price’s energy and ability to carry the ball forward could help Northern Ireland transition out of pressure. Jamie Reid is likely to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Pierce Charles; McConville, Hume, Brown; Smyth, McDonnell, Shea Charles, Devenny; Donley, Price; Reid

Key Stats

France topped European qualifying Group D with five wins and one draw, securing their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in convincing fashion.

Les Bleus are currently ranked first in the FIFA world rankings and are among the leading favourites to win the tournament.

France have won eight of their last 10 international matches, with their only defeat in that run coming against Ivory Coast in their previous friendly.

France have won all three previous meetings with Northern Ireland, scoring nine goals and conceding only once.

Northern Ireland named a starting XI with an average age of just 22.1 in their recent win over Guinea.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

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France are expected to have long spells of possession, and Northern Ireland will likely defend in a compact shape with numbers behind the ball. In that kind of match, Mbappe’s movement becomes especially important. Whether he starts centrally or drifts toward the left channel, his pace and sharp runs can stretch Northern Ireland’s defensive line and create space for players such as Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Thuram.

This fixture is also France’s final outing before the World Cup, so Didier Deschamps will want his captain to build rhythm without being overworked. Even if Mbappe does not play the full match, his involvement should set the tone for France’s attacking play. After the defeat to Ivory Coast, Les Bleus will want a sharper and more convincing performance. If Mbappe finds space early and combines well with the creative players around him, Les Bleus should have enough quality to end their preparations on a strong note.

Prediction

France 3-0 Northern Ireland

France should have too much quality, depth and attacking variety for Northern Ireland, especially if Deschamps restores several key players after the defeat to Ivory Coast. Les Bleus will want to respond quickly and enter the World Cup with confidence. Northern Ireland’s young side should be organised and motivated, but they are likely to spend long spells defending.

If the home side move the ball quickly and show greater sharpness than they did in their last friendly, they should win comfortably. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-0 win for Didier Deschamps and his charges.