England vs New Zealand: Preview and Prediction

England will begin warming up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is only a week away, and the preparations are in full swing ahead of the most elaborate version of the quadrennial event. England vs New Zealand is one of the games this weekend featuring two teams participating in the upcoming tournament, and they will face off in Tampa on Saturday evening.

England’s progress under Thomas Tuchel has been steady, and they have embarked on a professional transition to the German tactician’s style. The Three Lions breezed through their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, not conceding a single goal. However, they have shown some issues in the final third, which Tuchel will be eager to weed out in the two warm-up friendlies.

Like England, New Zealand barely broke a sweat to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after cruising through the OFC leg of the Qualifiers. However, unlike the ever-present Three Lions, the All Whites are back in the quadrennial event for the first time since 2010, with the expanded format aiding their qualification hopes.

Additionally, Darren Bazeley’s men have been on a torrid run in the last 12 months, winning only one of their last ten games. So, before they participate in Group G of the World Cup, Bazeley will be eager to get some rhythm into his team’s gameplay and hope to produce an upset against England.

England and New Zealand have only clashed twice previously, with the Three Lions winning both those friendlies without conceding a goal (1-0 and 2-0 in June 1991). The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

England

Thomas Tuchel has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. However, England’s head coach will be bereft of the services of four players due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League final.

So, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, and Noni Madueke are unlikely to feature, with the quartet expected to return for the second and final warm-up tie against Costa Rica. Meanwhile, Tuchel’s squad has five players who will not be at the World Cup, with Jason Steele, Alex Scott, Josh King, Ethan Nwaneri, and Rio Ngumoha travelling with the squad for the friendlies.

Jordan Pickford should take his usual spot between the sticks, with Arsenal lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him against New Zealand on Saturday. The backline will feature Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly.

As for the midfield unit, Kobbie Mainoo and Elliot Anderson should pair up in the double pivot, with Jude Bellingham reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Harry Kane will lead the line against New Zealand, with Marcus Rashford and Morgan Rogers being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

New Zealand

Like his counterpart in the English dugout, Darren Bazeley has no new issues to worry about ahead of the trip to Tampa. New Zealand’s head coach may be without two players against England this weekend.

Ryan Thomas and Joe Bell were in the treatment room due to their leg injuries when New Zealand faced Haiti earlier this week. However, only the latter has a chance of being available to take on England.

Max Crocombe is an automatic pick between the sticks, with New Zealand lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs England on Saturday. The backline will feature Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon, and Liberato Cacace.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Marko Stamenic and Alex Rufer in the double pivot, with Callum McCowatt reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Chris Wood will spearhead New Zealand’s attack, with Jesse Randall and Elijah Just completing the numbers in the offensive unit.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace; Stamenic, Rufer; Just, McCowatt, Randall; Wood

Key Stats

England’s only previous meetings with New Zealand came in the same week back in June 1991. The Three Lions won both friendlies, 1-0 in Auckland and 2-0 later that week in Wellington.

New Zealand are winless in their last 16 matches against European opposition (D4 L12), since a 1-0 friendly victory over Serbia in May 2010.

England have failed to win their last two games (D1 L1), last going winless in their opening three fixtures of a calendar year in 2004 (D2 L1).

New Zealand have lost eight of their last ten matches in all competitions (W1 D1), falling to a 4-0 defeat to Haiti in their most recent outing. The All Whites had 14 shots to 13 in that match, though they lost the xG battle 1.0-2.4.

England have won each of their last 37 games against nations ranked 85th or higher in the FIFA World Rankings (New Zealand are 85th), since a 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland in September 2005.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

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While Chris Wood, Tim Payne, and Jude Bellingham were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Harry Kane as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s match between England and New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium.

The skipper has scored ten goals in his last ten appearances for England. Additionally, he has found the back of the net nine times in only nine international appearances against non-European nations. Kane will aim to continue from where he left off at the club level, and he will be the go-to player for Thomas Tuchel in the coming month.

Prediction

England 2-0 New Zealand

New Zealand will produce a spirited performance, hoping to take advantage of England’s struggles in the final third. However, while the All Whites will take the game to their opponents, the gulf in quality between the two sides will become clearer as the minutes wear on.

Eventually, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will show their class and deliver the goods in the final third to earn their team a hard-fought victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for Thomas Tuchel and his charges.