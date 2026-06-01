Croatia vs Belgium: Preview and Prediction.

Belgium travel to Croatia as both sides aim to fine tune their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign this month.

Croatia and Belgium will continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet in an international friendly at the Stadion Rujevica on Tuesday.

It is a meeting between two European nations who have spent much of the last decade living close to the summit of international football without quite reaching it. Croatia have made a habit of defying expectations on the biggest stage, while Belgium’s much-discussed golden generation has repeatedly threatened to deliver a major trophy without ever managing to finish the job.

For both sides, this fixture is more than just a routine warm-up. With the World Cup in North America approaching, managers Zlatko Dalic and Rudi Garcia will see this contest as a valuable test of rhythm, squad balance and tournament readiness.

Croatia may not always dominate the conversation before major tournaments, but few international sides have been as reliable in knockout football over the last eight years. Their run to the 2018 World Cup final, third-place finish in Qatar in 2022, and Nations League final appearance have turned them into one of Europe’s most respected tournament teams.

Much of that consistency has been built under Zlatko Dalic, who remains in charge and continues to shape Croatia’s transition from one generation to the next. The core of the side has evolved, but the identity remains familiar: technical security in midfield, tactical discipline, patience in possession and an ability to stay alive in difficult matches.

Croatia also arrive at this fixture with the confidence of an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign behind them. Seven wins and one draw from eight matches underlined their control and maturity, and Dalic’s side will now look to sharpen themselves before heading to North America.

Their World Cup group is a fascinating one. Croatia are set to face England, Panama, and Ghana in Group L, with the opener against England in Texas on June 17 likely to be one of the standout fixtures of the early group stage. Before then, matches like this one against Belgium will help Dalic measure his side against elite-level opposition.

Croatia’s March friendlies produced mixed results. They showed character by coming from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in Orlando, but they were then beaten 3-1 by Brazil at the same venue. That defeat ended a nine-match unbeaten run and halted a four-game winning streak across competitive and friendly fixtures.

Still, Croatia rarely allow one poor result to become a pattern. They have not lost successive international matches since October 2023, when they were beaten by Turkey and Wales. That resilience has become one of the defining features of Dalic’s reign.

Belgium, meanwhile, continue to search for the missing piece that has prevented them from turning talent into silverware. Their only senior men’s major title remains the 1920 Olympic gold medal, a historical achievement that feels increasingly distant given the quality of players the country has produced in the modern era.

The Red Devils entered several recent tournaments with genuine ambition but fell short when it mattered most. Their group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup marked a painful low, while their Euro 2024 campaign also ended earlier than expected with a last-16 elimination.

Rudi Garcia has since been given the responsibility of pushing Belgium forward, and although his spell in charge has not been flawless, there have been encouraging signs. Seven wins from his first 12 matches represents a solid return, while Belgium also topped their World Cup qualifying group without defeat.

They also survived a tense Nations League playoff against Ukraine, edging the tie 4-3 on aggregate to avoid relegation to the competition’s second tier. It was not always convincing, but it showed that Belgium still have enough attacking quality to rescue difficult situations.

Their March friendly performances reflected both sides of their current identity. A 5-2 win over the United States highlighted their firepower, before a more subdued 1-1 draw with Mexico slowed the momentum slightly. Even so, that result extended Belgium’s unbeaten run to 11 matches across all competitions.

During that period, the Red Devils scored 38 goals, although some of those came against less demanding opposition. The attacking numbers are impressive, but Garcia will know that Belgium’s real test lies in producing the same authority against well-organised, tournament-hardened opponents.

That is why Vatreni represent such useful opposition. Dalic’s men are experienced, difficult to break down and comfortable in tight contests. Belgium may have more explosive attacking options, but Croatia’s control and game management can frustrate even the strongest sides. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Croatia

Croatia are expected to have their senior leaders available for this friendly, with Luka Modric once again set to captain the side. He is also closing in on a historic personal milestone, as he needs only four more appearances to reach 200 caps for his country.

Andrej Kramaric has been managing an adductor issue for some time, but Zlatko Dalic has played down major concerns over the forward’s fitness, suggesting that he remains in contention to feature against Belgium. There are no suspension concerns for Croatia heading into this friendly.

Dalic has already confirmed that Croatia will operate with a three-man defensive system on Tuesday. Dominik Livakovic is expected to start in goal, with Marin Pongracic likely to feature as the right-sided centre-back. Tottenham Hotspur prospect Luka Vuskovic could be handed an important role in the middle of the back three, while Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol should operate as the left-sided centre-back. In the wing-back positions, Josip Stanisic is likely to start on the right, while veteran ace Ivan Perisic is expected to occupy the left wing-back role.

In midfield, Luka Modric should dictate the tempo from a central role, using his passing range and composure to control Croatia’s rhythm in possession. He could be partnered by Mario Pasalic, who would provide energy, ball-carrying ability and support in both phases of play.

Further forward, Andrej Kramaric and Martin Baturina are expected to operate in the two attacking midfield roles behind the striker. Kramaric would bring movement, link-up play and finishing quality, while Baturina can offer creativity between the lines. Ante Budimir is likely to lead the attack as the central striker, giving Croatia a physical presence in the box and a reliable target for crosses from wide areas.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Livakovic; Pongracic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Pasalic, Perisic; Kramaric, Baturina; Budimir

Belgium

Belgium also head into this fixture with a hugely experienced group, as Rudi Garcia has included four players with more than 100 international caps in his squad. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, and Thibaut Courtois have all been called up, giving the Red Devils a strong senior spine as they continue their preparations for the World Cup.

However, Lukaku’s condition remains one of the main talking points ahead of the friendly. The experienced striker endured an injury-hit 2025/26 campaign with Napoli, making only seven appearances last season. He has not played since March because of a muscular problem, and although he is part of the squad, Belgium are unlikely to take unnecessary risks with him in a warm-up match. His recent injury issues could open the door for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who may be considered for his senior international debut in the centre-forward role.

Belgium have no major suspension concerns heading into this international friendly. The key fitness doubts are centred around Romelu Lukaku and Zeno Debast, while Leandro Trossard may be rested or left out of the matchday plans due to workload management. As a result, Garcia could use this fixture to test alternative attacking options and assess the depth of his squad.

Belgium are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Timothy Castagne should operate as the right-back, providing defensive balance and experience on the flank. Koni De Winter is likely to feature at centre-back alongside Arthur Theate, with the pair tasked with dealing with Croatia’s movement between the lines and aerial threat in the penalty area. Maxim De Cuyper is expected to start at left-back, offering width and forward thrust from deep positions.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans could partner Axel Witsel in the double pivot. The former would be expected to provide passing range and progression from deeper areas, while the latter’s positional awareness and experience should help Belgium maintain control when Croatia attempt to build through midfield.

Further forward, Alexis Saelemaekers is likely to start on the right wing, where his work rate and ability to link play can help Belgium maintain balance. Kevin De Bruyne should occupy the central attacking midfield role, acting as the main creative force behind the striker. Jeremy Doku is expected to start on the left flank, giving Belgium pace, direct running and one-vs-one threat against Croatia’s back three. With Lukaku unlikely to be risked from the start, Matias Fernandez-Pardo could lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, De Winter, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Witsel; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; Fernandez-Pardo

Key Stats

Croatia have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 international matches, with that loss coming against Brazil in a March friendly.

Croatia went unbeaten during their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, recording seven wins and one draw from eight matches.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and have scored 38 goals during this run.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Croatia, while Croatia’s most recent win over the Red Devils came in a 2010 friendly through a Niko Kranjcar goal.

Player to Watch

Kevin De Bruyne

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Croatia are usually difficult to break down because of their midfield control and defensive organisation, so Belgium will need someone capable of finding space between the lines and producing moments of quality under pressure. De Bruyne remains that player for Rudi Garcia’s side.

Operating in the central attacking midfield role, the veteran playmaker will look to connect midfield with attack, release Jeremy Doku into wide areas, and create chances for Matias Fernandez-Pardo or whoever leads the line. His passing range, crossing ability and set-piece delivery make him Belgium’s biggest creative weapon.

This friendly will also be important for Belgium’s attacking structure. With Romelu Lukaku unlikely to be risked from the start, De Bruyne’s understanding with the younger forwards could be key. If he finds rhythm early, Belgium will have a strong chance of unsettling Croatia’s back three.

Prediction

Croatia 1-1 Belgium

This should be a competitive friendly between two sides with different strengths. Croatia are likely to focus on control, compactness and midfield rhythm, while Belgium will look to stretch the game with their attacking quality.

Croatia’s home advantage and experience should make them difficult to beat, but Belgium’s recent scoring form suggests they are capable of finding a breakthrough. With both managers likely to rotate and experiment, a balanced contest looks the most likely outcome