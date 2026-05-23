Torino FC vs Juventus: Preview and Prediction.

The latest edition of the Derby della Mole arrives with enormous tension and potentially massive consequences as Torino host bitter rivals Juventus FC on the final day of the Serie A season.

For Juventus, the equation is brutally simple as victory is absolutely essential. Even then, Luciano Spalletti’s side require help elsewhere if they are to salvage UEFA Champions League qualification from a campaign that now threatens to end in major disappointment.

Only weeks ago, Juventus appeared firmly in control of a top-four finish. However, a disastrous 2-0 home defeat against ACF Fiorentina last weekend dramatically altered the landscape of the race. That result not only ended Juventus’s 11-match unbeaten run but also pushed the Bianconeri down to sixth place heading into the final round.

The situation is now extremely complicated as Juventus currently sit level on points with Como but trail due to an inferior head-to-head record, while both AC Milan and AS Roma remain two points ahead. Because Serie A prioritises head-to-head records over goal difference, several scenarios remain possible throughout Sunday evening, meaning the table could shift dramatically multiple times during the final round.

Still, none of those possibilities matter unless Juventus first win the derby and failure to secure Champions League football would represent another major setback for Italy’s most successful club and mark the second time in four seasons they have failed to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

The pressure on Juventus could hardly be greater but fortunately for the visitors, history strongly favours them in this rivalry. Torino have managed just one victory across the clubs’ last 39 Serie A meetings, with that solitary success coming more than a decade ago. Juventus have consistently dominated the derby psychologically and tactically throughout modern Serie A history.

Torino have little tangible to play for in the standings, but denying Juventus a Champions League place would represent a hugely satisfying way to conclude the campaign for the Granata and their supporters. Roberto D’Aversa’s side are already safe from relegation and can still improve slightly on last season’s points tally with a positive result.

Recent form, however, has been inconsistent and after a solid unbeaten run confirmed survival earlier this spring, Torino have lost two of their last three league matches, including a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Cagliari last weekend despite taking the lead through a superb strike from Rafa Obrador.

Defensively, Torino continue to struggle badlyand only bottom-placed Pisa Sporting Club have conceded more Serie A goals this season, a statistic that could become extremely dangerous against a Juventus side likely to attack with urgency from the opening whistle.

Juventus are expected to dominate possession and territory while Torino attempt to frustrate their rivals before attacking directly during transition moments. The key challenge for Juventus will likely be handling the psychological tension of simultaneously chasing victory while monitoring developments elsewhere in the Champions League race.

This is the first Derby della Mole ever played on the final day of a Serie A season, adding another layer of drama to one of Italian football’s oldest rivalries. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Torino FC

Torino head into the Derby della Mole with several important squad concerns, particularly in defence, as Roberto D’Aversa prepares his side for a potentially decisive evening in Juventus’s Champions League chase. Midfielder Gvidas Gineitis is available again after completing a suspension, providing D’Aversa with an important boost in midfield.

However, Torino are without defender Guillermo Maripan, who must serve a suspension after crossing the yellow-card threshold during last weekend’s defeat against Cagliari. There are also fitness concerns surrounding Ardian Ismajli, who continues recovering from a hamstring injury. Torino will hope the defender can regain fitness in time for the derby rather than joining Tino Anjorin and Zakaria Aboukhlal on the sidelines.

The home side are expected to line up in a 3-4-1-2 system, where Alberto Paleari should start in goal behind a back three consisting of Saúl Coco, Ardian Ismajli, and Enzo Ebosse. The wing-back roles are expected to be occupied by Marcus Pedersen on the right side and Rafa Obrador on the left.

In midfield, Gvidas Gineitis is likely to partner Matteo Prati centrally while Nikola Vlasic is expected to operate in the advanced attacking midfield role behind the front two of Duvan Zapata and Giovanni Simeone.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Gineitis, Prati, Obrador; Vlasic; Zapata, Simeone

Juventus

Juventus head into Derby della Mole carrying several important squad concerns as Luciano Spalletti prepares his side for one of the most significant matches of their season. The biggest confirmed absence is defender Bremer, who will miss the derby through suspension after collecting another booking during last weekend’s defeat against Fiorentina.

Juventus also remain without Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik, both of whom continue recovering from persistent fitness issues. Meanwhile, midfielder Khephren Thuram faces a late fitness test ahead of kick-off. Should he fail to recover in time, Teun Koopmeiners is expected to continue in central midfield alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli.

Juventus are expected to continue with their 4-2-3-1 setup where Michele Di Gregorio should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Pierre Kalulu at right-back, alongside Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly in central defence. Andrea Cambiaso is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, club captain Manuel Locatelli should partner Teun Koopmeiners in the double pivot. The former’s composure and passing range will be important in helping Torino withstand Juventus’s pressure, while the latter adds energy and forward-running ability from midfield.

Further forward, Francisco Conceicao is expected to feature on the right wing, with Weston McKennie operating centrally behind the striker. Kenan Yildiz should provide creativity and attacking movement from the left side. Leading the attack, Dusan Vlahovic is expected to spearhead the visitors’ frontline.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Key Stats

Juventus have lost just one of their last 39 Serie A meetings against Torino.

Torino’s only league victory over Juventus during that run came 11 years ago.

Giovanni Simeone has scored in each of his last five home appearances and has netted six Serie A goals against Juventus during his career.

Juventus saw their 11-match unbeaten run end after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against ACF Fiorentina.

Torino have conceded 61 Serie A goals this season, the second-worst defensive record in the league behind only Pisa Sporting Club.

Player to Watch

Dusan Vlahovic

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The Serbian striker enters Derby della Mole carrying enormous responsibility on his shoulders. Juventus no longer control their own fate in the race for a top-four finish, meaning anything less than victory could effectively end their Champions League hopes.

Despite enduring an inconsistent campaign overall, the forward remains Juventus’s most dangerous attacking presence and the player most capable of producing decisive moments in tense matches. Against a Torino defence that has struggled badly throughout the season, opportunities should emerge for him if the Bianconeri establish attacking rhythm early.

Turin derbies are always fiercely contested, but with Juventus fighting to save their season, the intensity surrounding Sunday’s encounter will likely feel even greater than usual. Players capable of handling pressure often become the difference in such matches, and Vlahovic has repeatedly shown he thrives when responsibility increases. If the Bianconeri are to keep their Champions League hopes alive until the very end, expect Dusan Vlahovic to be central to that effort.

Prediction

Torino 1-2 Juventus

Torino’s defensive weaknesses and Juventus’s desperation for victory suggest the visitors should create numerous opportunities throughout the contest.

The emotional pressure surrounding the occasion may initially make Juventus tense, but their superior quality and experience in high-stakes matches should eventually prove decisive. Torino are capable of making life uncomfortable for their rivals, especially with home support behind them, but the away side’s need for three points may ultimately drive them over the line.