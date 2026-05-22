SSC Napoli vs Udinese Calcio: Preview and Prediction.

Antonio Conte will be keen to sign off on a high when SSC Napoli host Udinese Calcio this Sunday night

SSC Napoli will bring the curtain down on their 2025/26 Serie A campaign on Sunday evening when Udinese Calcio arrive at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Although Napoli surrendered the Scudetto crown to Inter Milan weeks ago, Antonio Conte’s side still have important business to complete. A single point would officially secure second place in Serie A and confirm another highly respectable domestic campaign despite the frustrations that ultimately prevented a successful title defence.

The mood around Napoli remains slightly complicated as on one hand, a sixth top-two finish since 2016 and another UEFA Champions League qualification underline the club’s consistency across the last decade. On the other, expectations were significantly higher after lifting the Scudetto last season.

Conte’s second year in Naples has been defined by inconsistency, injuries and European disappointment. While the Partenopei did manage to win the Supercoppa Italiana earlier in the season by defeating Bologna, their Champions League collapse before the knockout stages represented a major setback and perhaps the lowest point of the campaign.

Questions surrounding Conte’s future have now been answered, and he will be leaving the club at the end of the campaign. The veteran tactician will naturally want to sign off with a victory in front of the home supporters before he embarks on his next quest.

Recent home form has shown signs of vulnerability after Napoli surprisingly lost two of their last three league games at the Maradona following a remarkable 26-match unbeaten run there. However, their convincing 3-0 victory against Pisa SC last weekend restored confidence heading into the final day. Napoli are unbeaten in 14 home matches against Udinese since 2011, winning 12 of those encounters. Overall, the Partenopei have suffered only one defeat across the clubs’ last 19 Serie A meetings.

Still, Udinese will travel south carrying belief after already defeating Napoli earlier this season. A solitary strike from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp secured a 1-0 victory for the Friulians in the reverse fixture, and another positive result this weekend would see Udinese complete only their second-ever Serie A double over Napoli.

After narrowly avoiding relegation in 2024, Udinese have comfortably secured survival and can still finish inside Serie A’s top 10 heading into the final round of fixtures. The Friulians have won 14 league matches and lost 15, perfectly capturing the unpredictable nature of their campaign. That inconsistency was evident again last weekend when they suffered a disappointing defeat against struggling US Cremonese.

Conte’s side will likely dominate possession and territorial control, while Udinese may prefer a more reactive approach built around compact defending and counterattacks through physical forwards and transitional runners. Napoli’s attacking quality at home still makes them extremely dangerous, particularly when they play with emotional freedom and confidence in front of their own supporters.

Emotionally, there may also be extra motivation surrounding the occasion if Conte’s future remains uncertain heading into the summer. The Maradona crowd will expect a strong final performance, and Napoli generally respond well to big atmospheres at home. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

SSC Napoli

Napoli head into their final match of the Serie A season with only one confirmed absentee, although Antonio Conte still has a minor fitness concern to monitor in attacking areas. Striker Romelu Lukaku is definitely ruled out for Sunday’s clash, while winger David Neres remains doubtful because of an ankle problem. Aside from those concerns, Conte appears to have a strong squad available for what could potentially become his final game in charge at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli are also boosted by the return of Matteo Politano following suspension, giving Conte additional attacking and tactical flexibility. Competition for places remains extremely strong within the squad, highlighted by the fact that even Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench during last weekend’s victory.

Napoli are expected to continue using Conte’s preferred 3-4-2-1 structure, a system built around defensive organisation, aggressive wing-back play and fluid movement behind the striker. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic should continue in goal behind a back three featuring captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, alongside Amir Rrahmani and Alessandro Buongiorno in central defence.

The wing-back roles are expected to be occupied by Matteo Politano on the right side and Leonardo Spinazzola on the left. Both players will be heavily involved in Napoli’s attacking structure, particularly when Conte’s side look to overload wide areas and create crossing opportunities.

In midfield, Stanislav Lobotka should partner Scott McTominay centrally. The former’s composure and ball progression remain vital to Napoli’s build-up play, while the latter provides physicality, late attacking runs and goal threat from deeper positions.

Further forward, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to operate in an advanced creative role alongside Alisson Santos behind the striker. De Bruyne’s passing range and vision could become especially dangerous against an Udinese side that has often struggled defensively away from home. Leading the line, Rasmus Hojlund should once again spearhead the attack.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Alisson; Hojlund

Udinese Calcio

Udinese travel to Naples with a mixture of positive attacking form and several important absences as Kosta Runjaic prepares his side for the final match of the Serie A campaign. There is encouraging news regarding striker Keinan Davis, who recently returned from injury and is expected to lead the attack despite only recently regaining full fitness.

However, Udinese are without several important players for Sunday’s encounter. Midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, who scored the winning goal in the reverse fixture earlier this season, is unavailable because of injury. Defender Hassane Kamara is suspended, while both Alessandro Zanoli and Nicolo Zaniolo are also sidelined.

Udinese are expected to continue with their compact and physical 3-5-2 system, and Maduka Okoye should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Thomas Kristensen, Christian Kabasele and Oumar Solet. The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Kingsley Ehizibue on the right side and Jordan Zemura on the left. Both players will be expected to contribute heavily defensively while also supporting counterattacks when space opens up behind Napoli’s wing-backs.

In midfield, Arthur Atta should feature alongside Jesper Karlstrom and Jakub Piotrowski. Karlstrom’s defensive work and positional discipline will be especially important in trying to contain Napoli’s technically gifted-midfield unit, while Piotrowski adds energy and forward-running ability. Up front, Idrissa Gueye is expected to partner Keinan Davis in attack.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Atta, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Zemura; Gueye, Davis

Key Stats

Napoli are unbeaten in 14 consecutive home Serie A matches against Udinese, winning 12 of those games.

Napoli have suffered only one defeat across their last 19 league meetings with Udinese.

Scott McTominay has now reached double figures for league goals in consecutive seasons.

Arthur Atta has scored three goals in his last three away appearances for Udinese.

Udinese could surpass the 50-point mark in Serie A for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign with a positive result on Sunday.

Player to Watch

Scott McTominay

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The Scottish midfielder has become one of Antonio Conte’s most influential players during the 2025/26 campaign, combining physical intensity, tactical discipline and a growing eye for goal from midfield. Heading into the final day of the season, McTominay once again looks capable of making the decisive difference.

McTominay has now reached double figures for league goals in consecutive seasons, a remarkable achievement for a midfielder whose game is built just as much around work rate and defensive contribution as attacking production.

Udinese are expected to defend compactly and concede large spells of possession, meaning Napoli’s midfielders will likely spend significant time operating around the edge of the penalty area. the Scot’s late runs into the box and ability to attack second balls in dangerous areas could therefore become extremely important.

McTominay scored in the equivalent matchup last season and has consistently proven effective in high-pressure home matches where Napoli require leadership and physical dominance in midfield. Emotionally, since this is Antonio Conte’s final home game in charge of Napoli, which may further motivate players like McTominay to deliver one final statement performance in front of the Maradona crowd.

Prediction

SSC Napoli 2-0 Udinese Calcio

Udinese have already shown this season that they are capable of frustrating Napoli, and their physical style can occasionally cause problems for technically dominant sides.

However, Napoli’s superior quality, home advantage and desire to finish the season strongly should ultimately prove decisive. Expect Udinese to compete aggressively and create moments on the counterattack, but Napoli’s attacking talent and overall control of the game may eventually overwhelm the visitors.