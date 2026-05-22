Valencia vs Barcelona: Preview and Prediction

European hopefuls Valencia will host newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona in their final game of the season at the Mestalla on Saturday night.

While Barcelona have nothing to play for heading into the final game of the season, there is a lot at stake for Valencia as they can still secure a European spot with a win and a few results going their way.

The home team are ninth on the points table with 46 points in their 37 matches. They are only two points behind seventh-placed Getafe, who currently occupy the Europa Conference League spot. Securing all three points against Barcelona will give them a chance of qualifying for Europe.

But Los Che will also have to hope that both Getafe and Rayo Vallecano fail to win on matchday 38. Valencia have won three out of their last five games, and they are heading into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought 4-3 win over Real Sociedad, despite going down to ten men.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are top of the table with 94 points in their 37 outings. The Catalan giants secured the league title with a win over Real Madrid. While they did drop points against Deportivo Alaves in the very next game, it did not really have any impact on their season.

Barcelona bounced back with a dominating 3-1 win over Real Betis last week, and they will look to finish the season with yet another win. They will look to give Robert Lewandowski the perfect farewell in his final game for the club. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Valencia

Valencia will be without the services of quite a few important first-team players in this fixture. Eray Comert (suspended), Arnaut Danjuma (muscle injury), Jose Copete (meniscus), Dimitri Foulquier (knee), Jose Gaya (thigh), Renzo Saravia (hamstring), and Lucas Beltran (muscle) will all be unavailable.

The home team will stick to the 4-4-2 formation, where Stole Dimitrievski will continue in goal. Thierry Correia and Jesus Vazquez will be the full-backs, while Cesar Tarrega will pair up with Unai Nunez in the heart of the defence.

Luis Rioja and Diego Lopez will feature on the flanks in midfield, while Filip Ugrinic and Guido Rodriguez will be the two central midfielders. The midfield four will look to ensure Barcelona midfielders do not run the show.

In the final third, Javier Guerra will partner with Hugo Duro. The duo will look to pounce on every opportunity that comes their way in this must-win fixture.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Correia, Nunez, Tarrega, Vazquez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Rodriguez, Lopez; Guerra, Duro

Barcelona

The away side will head into this fixture without Fermin Lopez (unspecified), Ferran Torres (thigh), Frenkie de Jong (physical), and Lamine Yamal (thigh).

Barcelona will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Joan Garcia will take charge between the sticks. Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo will be the full-backs, while Gerard Martin could line up alongside Eric Garcia in the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Pedri could form the double pivot alongside Marc Bernal in the centre of the park. The duo will look to shield the backline and control the tempo of the game.

Gavi could feature in the number ten role, with Marcus Rashford and Raphinha on the flanks. The trio will look to link up with star striker Robert Lewandowski, who will be playing his final game for the Catalan giants.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Kounde, Eric Garcia, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Bernal; Raphinha, Gavi, Rashford; Lewandowski

Key Stats

Valencia have only won one out of their last 19 home games against Barcelona. A run that started back in 2010.

Barcelona won all 19 of their home games this season, a perfect record in a 38-game La Liga season for the first time in history.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Barcelona have bagged 24 goals, while Valencia have found the back of the net just four times.

A win here will help Barcelona post the fourth-highest points tally in La Liga history.

Robert Lewandowski is gearing up for his final appearance as a Barcelona player. During his four-year spell, he found the back of the net on 119 occasions.

Player to Watch

Marcus Rashford

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While Rashford is hoping to secure a permanent move to Barcelona, this could actually turn out to be his last match for the Spanish club. During his loan spell, he has been involved in 48 matches, while racking up over 2,500 minutes and contributing towards 28 goals.

The English international did not feature in the game against Real Betis, but could return to the starting XI here. With five goal contributions in his last seven league outings, the Manchester United graduate is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Prediction

Valencia 2-3 Barcelona

Valencia will certainly throw everything at Barcelona in this fixture, considering a European spot is still within reach for them. Los Che have shown great fighting spirit in recent weeks, and their comeback win over Real Sociedad despite being reduced to ten men will give them a lot of confidence heading into this clash.

Playing at the Mestalla in such a crucial fixture could also work in their favour. Meanwhile, Barcelona will be eager to finish their title-winning campaign on a high and give Robert Lewandowski the perfect send-off in what could be his final appearance for the club.

Despite missing a few key players, they should still have enough quality in the final third to hurt Valencia. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 3-2 win for Barcelona.