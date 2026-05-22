Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Preview and Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur face an ultimate test of character on Sunday as they must win, or at least draw, against Everton to stand a chance of survival.

Roberto De Zerbi would have rued the lack of ruthlessness against Chelsea on Tuesday as he saw his Tottenham side succumb to yet another loss at Stamford Bridge. It has been a venue of despair for Spurs over many years, and this team could not get the job done when it mattered the most.

Even a draw at Stamford Bridge would have virtually guaranteed safety from relegation, but the loss has taken the race to the wire on the final day of the season. De Zerbi will certainly hope Leeds United can get the job done against West Ham United in their final fixture, as he will also want his team to deliver.

The goal difference is a major advantage for Spurs in this final-day fixture, but a loss against Everton, combined with a West Ham win, will cause trouble. Relegation is beyond fathomable for those associated with Tottenham, and the home fans, who have seen their team win just twice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium all season, will certainly hope for a third.

Everton are virtually out of the running for a European place despite their rising hopes only a few weeks ago, when they defeated Chelsea on home soil. However, their failure to win their six subsequent games has dashed all chances of continental football, as even a miracle on the final day involving losses for all the teams above them would not bring European football to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

There is also a narrative in the media around David Moyes potentially providing a helping hand to his former club, West Ham. The idea of the Everton boss aiding the Hammers by beating Spurs has been discussed, but their form and the pressure on the North Londoners may not produce a favourable environment for the Toffees.

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Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison will remember the time when he played a key role in helping Everton beat the drop, and he will hope to score his 12th goal of the season when he takes on his former club. Dominic Solanke has also returned from a hamstring problem, thus providing Roberto De Zerbi with a fresh option up front if needed.

Spurs’ injury list remains long, with key members, including skipper Cristian Romero, set to miss out. The club captain has come under scrutiny following reports of his potential absence from the stands for the final game, as the defender is set for a trip to Argentina.

De Zerbi will make his best efforts to field a strong team, with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur forming a midfield partnership. Kevin Danso will continue deputising for the injured Romero to partner Micky van de Ven at the back, while Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie will be preferred in the full-back roles. Richarlison is expected to lead the line, while Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel will feature on the wings.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Muani, Maddison, Tel; Richarlison

Everton

There are not many positives in Everton’s injury list, as Idrissa Gueye remains a key absentee. What was supposed to be a minor injury has seen the experienced midfielder miss nearly a month of games, which has coincided with the Toffees failing to win any matches during that period.

Tim Iroegbunam is best placed to replace the Senegalese midfielder, while James Garner will retain his place in midfield. Moyes will also be without Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite. Meanwhile, Michael Keane will continue to be James Tarkowski’s central defensive partner.

In the attacking third, Beto will lead the line for Everton against Tottenham, while Merlin Rohl and Iliman Ndiaye will operate out wide, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall featuring in the attacking midfield role.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Key Stats

Tottenham have only won twice on home soil in the Premier League all season. They are winless in their last 10 home league games (D4 L6), their second-longest run in their league history after a 14-game streak between October 1993 and April 1994.

Everton have led at some point in each of their last three Premier League games, but have failed to win any of them (D2 L1). Only in October 1999 have they led in but failed to win four consecutive matches in the competition.

Everton have only won once away at Tottenham since November 2008, a run of only one victory in 16 meetings (D4 L11).

Everton are winless in their last six Premier League games (D3 L3), but haven’t gone longer without victory since April 2024 under Sean Dyche (13). Indeed, David Moyes last went seven without a win in the competition in January 2023 as West Ham boss (7), and last did so with the Toffees in December 2010 (7).

This is the 10th time Everton are playing their final Premier League match of the season away to a London side, with the Toffees winning just one of the previous nine (2-0 at Fulham in 2008/09 – D2 L6).

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Richarlison

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Richarlison will have a feeling of deja vu as he finds himself in a position reminiscent of his final season with Everton. At the time, the Toffees were battling relegation, and he was instrumental in their survival, scoring twice in his final two games and ensuring their safety.

The player is one of the most in-form teams for Tottenham, having been involved in 15 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, 4 assists), only having a hand in more in 2019/20 (13 goals, 3 assists). The Brazilian has also been involved in five goals in his last five league games against his former side Everton (4 goals, 1 assist).

Roberto De Zerbi will hope the Brazilian can recreate that impact and help Tottenham survive relegation. He has been in decent goalscoring form, and nothing would lift the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium more than a goal against his former side on Sunday.

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

There is certainly jeopardy in this clash, as things could go either way. However, the analysis begins with Tottenham and their poor home form this season, which will give Everton some hope of securing a result, possibly even a win.

However, Everton themselves come into this clash on the back of a six-game winless run, and that streak could continue if they fail to deliver here. Given the pressure surrounding this fixture, it has all the hallmarks of an intense draw, which would see Spurs survive in the Premier League at the expense of West Ham United.