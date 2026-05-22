Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Preview and Prediction

Real Madrid will look to end the season on a high with a win when they host Athletic Club at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

While there is nothing at stake for Real Madrid or Athletic Club in this fixture, it still holds a lot of importance as Los Blancos will hope to give skipper Dani Carvajal the best possible farewell, while the visitors will look to stun the home team and allow manager Ernesto Valverde to leave with his head held high.

The home team are second on the table with 83 points in their 37 outings. While the season started with a lot of promise under Xabi Alonso, it has collapsed in some fashion over the last six months. With the club going trophyless, the atmosphere at the Bernabeu might not be that pleasing for the players.

Since the defeat to Barcelona in the Clasico, Real Madrid have won their last two league outings, and they will look to build on those results. Alvaro Arbeloa will hope he can finish his turbulent interim spell with a win.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 12th on the table with 45 points in their 37 outings. While they can go level on points with 7th-placed Getafe if they win here, and quite a few results go their way. However, it still won’t be enough to qualify for Europe. The Basque outfit have only won one out of their last five league games, which hasn’t helped their cause.

Athletic Club are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo. Given their recent form, they won’t find it easy against Real Madrid, but since this is Valverde’s final game, the players might push harder. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Real Madrid

Real Madrid won’t be able to call up Ferland Mendy (ligament), Rodrygo (knee), Eder Militao (hamstring), and Arda Guler (thigh) for this fixture. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is back in training but is unlikely to be a part of the squad as his relationship with Alvaro Arbeloa has completely broken down.

Los Blancos could line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will be in goal. Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia are expected to be the full-backs, while Dean Huijsen should pair up with Antonio Rudiger in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Federico Valverde could make a return after being sidelined after a clash with Aurelien Tchouameni. The duo could actually form the double pivot in the centre of the park in this fixture.

Jude Bellingham will take up the number ten role, while Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz will feature on the flanks. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is expected to be the one leading the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Fran Garcia, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carvajal; Valverde, Tchouameni; Vinicius Jr., Bellingham, Brahim Diaz; Mbappe

Athletic Club

The visitors will be without the services of Unai Egiluz (ligament), Dani Vivian (ankle), Benat Prados (ligament), (suspended), Oihan Sancet (hamstring), and Nico Williams (hamstring).

Ernesto Valverde’s team will also line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Unai Simon will take charge in goal. Adama Boiro and Andoni Gorosabel will feature as the full-backs, while Aymeric Laporte will line up alongside Yeray Alvarez in the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Mikel Jauregizar will form the double pivot in the centre of the park. The duo will look to ensure they do not allow the Real Madrid midfielders to run the show.

Alex Berenguer and Inaki Williams will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Robert Navarro will be the chief creator behind Gorka Guruzeta, who will continue to lead the line for Athletic Club against Real Madrid.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Boiro, Laporte, Yeray, Gorosabel; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Navarro, Inaki Williams; Guruzeta

Key Stats

Kylian Mbappe is the highest goal scorer in La Liga with 24 goals to his name, and he is on course to become the first back-to-back Pichichi winner since Kempes in 1978.

Los Blancos have not lost any of their last 14 home games against Athletic Club.

Athletic Club and Real Madrid haven’t played a goalless draw in any of their last 15 meetings.

The visitors have failed to win any of their last three league outings.

Los Blancos have kept a clean sheet in three out of their last four games.

Player to Watch

Dani Carvajal

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The 34-year-old has endured a very disappointing end to his Real Madrid career. The skipper was integral to all the success they had over the years. However, he became Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deputy this season. While a knee injury kept the Spaniard out for a significant amount of time, he has not started games even when fit.

He has just over 1,000 minutes in 22 outings. In simple terms, it has been a disastrous end to a stellar career. When Carvajal takes the field as a Real Madrid player for one final time, the six-time Champions League winner will look to remind the Bernabeu what he offered them for well over a decade on the right flank.

Prediction

Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Club

Real Madrid will certainly be eager to end a disappointing campaign on a positive note, especially in what will be Dani Carvajal’s final appearance for the club. Despite all the off-field drama and inconsistency throughout the season, Los Blancos have still managed to win their last two league outings and should head into this fixture with confidence.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and are heading into this fixture without some of their key players. While Ernesto Valverde’s men will certainly be motivated to give their manager a memorable farewell, taking down Real Madrid at the Bernabeu has rarely been easy.

Given the attacking quality at the disposal of the home team and Athletic Club’s recent defensive struggles, Los Blancos should have enough to secure all three points. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for Real Madrid.