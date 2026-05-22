Liverpool vs Brentford: Preview and Prediction

Liverpool will host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday evening, with both teams eager to meet their objectives for European qualification.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table, and they will look to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign with a victory vs Brentford on Sunday.

On the other hand, Brentford has been quite poor in recent weeks, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They have picked up just one win from the last six Premier League matches. They are ninth in the league table and still have a chance of securing European football next season.

They will be desperate for a victory here. They beat Liverpool earlier in the season and will look to complete a league double over the Reds. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Team News & Tactics

Liverpool

The home team will be without Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), and Joe Gomez (muscle). Liverpool are likely to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker in goal.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will start in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Ryan Gravenberch will start alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, aiming to add control and composure to the team. Alexis Mac Allister will look to create opportunities for teammates in the final third.

Alexander Isak will lead the Liverpool attack here, with Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah on either side of him.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Isak

Brentford

Fabio Carvalho is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Antoni Milambo and Rico Henry are also ruled out. Brentford will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter will start as the full-backs. They will look to keep things tight defensively and hit Manchester City on the counter. Nathan Collins will start at the heart of the defence alongside Sepp van den Berg.

As for the midfield unit, Jordan Henderson and Yehor Yarmolyuk will look to protect the back four and win the ball back for their side. Mikkel Damsgaard will start as the central attacking midfielder and help create opportunities in the final third.

Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade will feature on the flanks. They will look to open up the opposition defence with their pace, flair, and movement.

Igor Thiago will lead the Brentford attack here.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Key Stats

Mohamed Salah has scored in 5 of his last 6 appearances vs Brentford (English Premier League).

in of his last appearances vs Brentford (English Premier League). Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in 5 of his last 6 appearances vs Brentford (English Premier League).

in of his last appearances vs Brentford (English Premier League). Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 5 Liverpool matches (English Premier League).

in of the last Liverpool matches (English Premier League). Brentford have drawn 6 of their last 9 matches (English Premier League).

Player to watch out for

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian will play his final match for Liverpool this weekend, and he is our player to watch out for. He will look to create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

He has an excellent record against Brentford in the Premier League. He has scored in five of the last six appearances against them. Salah has been an exceptional performer for Liverpool over the years, and he will look to sign off on a high. Brentford will need to keep him quiet if they want to get a good result here.

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Both teams will be desperate for a victory here, and this is likely to be a close contest. Neither team is defensive in their approach, and they will look to outscore each other. There is likely to be plenty of chances on offer. The two teams will get on the score sheet, but Liverpool will be fully motivated to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they should be able to grind out a narrow victory.