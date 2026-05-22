Hull City vs Middlesbrough: Preview and Prediction.

English football’s most lucrative result awaits as Hull City face Middlesbrough at Wembley for a spot in the Premier League.

Wembley Stadium will host one of the most emotionally charged matches in English football on Saturday afternoon as Hull City and Middlesbrough battle in the Championship playoff final for a place in the Premier League.

Often labelled “the richest game in football,” the playoff final already carried enormous significance. However, the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Southampton F.C.’s expulsion following the spygate scandal have added even greater drama and unpredictability to this year’s showdown.

For Hull City, the buildup has been comparatively stable on the pitch and Sergej Jakirovic’s side booked their place at Wembley over a week ago after an impressive 2-0 aggregate victory over Millwall in the semifinals. Yet even the Tigers have found themselves dragged into the chaos surrounding Southampton’s removal from the playoffs.

Jakirovic recently admitted his squad felt like “collateral damage” amid the off-field controversy, but Hull now have the opportunity to complete one of the Championship’s most remarkable transformations. The Tigers narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season and even began the current campaign under a transfer embargo. Despite those difficulties, Jakirovic has built an organised, resilient and increasingly confident side capable of challenging for promotion.

Their late-season recovery was especially impressive as a run of just two wins in 11 matches threatened to derail Hull’s playoff hopes entirely before a crucial final-day victory over Norwich City secured sixth place. Since then, momentum and belief have continued growing inside the squad.

History also offers encouragement for Hull supporters as the Tigers have won both of their previous Championship playoff finals, in 2008 and 2016, and both victories arrived via 1-0 scorelines. Even more importantly, Hull defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 in their most recent meeting earlier this season.

Middlesbrough’s path to Wembley, meanwhile, has been unlike anything normally seen in English football so far. Initially eliminated after losing their semifinal tie against Southampton, Boro were suddenly handed an extraordinary reprieve when Southampton’s appeal against expulsion was officially rejected earlier this week.

The emotional impact of that situation has clearly affected the club and head coach Kim Hellberg openly admitted it became impossible for players to focus properly during the uncertainty. Training schedules, preparation and emotional recovery were all heavily disrupted as Middlesbrough waited anxiously for legal decisions to unfold.

Now, though, Boro have a second chance few expected they would receive. Promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17 suddenly feels possible again, although the psychological challenge of refocusing for such a massive match cannot be underestimated.

Historically, Middlesbrough’s record at Wembley remains concerning as they have never won at Wembley in five previous visits and have lost four of those matches in normal time without scoring. Their last appearance there ended in defeat to Norwich in the 2014-15 playoff final. Still, recent playoff history offers some optimism as teams finishing fifth in the Championship table, Middlesbrough’s position this season, have enjoyed strong recent success in playoff finals, winning three of the last four appearances from that spot.

Hull are likely to remain compact, disciplined and patient, relying on defensive structure and controlled transitions. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, may initially struggle emotionally after such a chaotic week but still possess enough attacking quality to create dangerous moments if they settle into the contest.

The mental side of the final could ultimately prove decisive as Hull arrive with stability, momentum and preparation fully focused on Wembley. Middlesbrough arrive carrying emotional exhaustion but also an enormous sense of opportunity after receiving an unexpected second life. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Hull City

Hull City head into the Championship playoff final with a handful of injury concerns, although Sergej Jakirovic has received several timely boosts ahead of the biggest game of the club’s season. The Tigers will definitely be without striker Kyle Joseph, who sustained an ankle injury during the semi-final second-leg victory over Millwall.

Midfielder Eliot Matazo also remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while Toby Collyer is unavailable because of an ankle issue. Despite missing the final, the Manchester United loanee is still expected to travel and support the squad at Wembley. There is more positive news elsewhere for Hull, however as both Cody Drameh and Amir Hadziahmetovic have resumed training and are considered fit enough to compete for involvement after recovering from injury problems.

Hull have also received EFL approval to register David Akintola in the first-team squad following Matazo’s absence. Much of Hull’s attacking responsibility will once again fall on Oliver McBurnie, who has enjoyed an outstanding Championship campaign. Only Zan Vipotnik of Swansea City has recorded more combined goals and assists this season than McBurnie’s 24 direct goal involvements.

The Tigers are expected to continue using their disciplined and compact 3-4-2-1 system that has helped drive their late-season surge toward promotion contention. Ivor Pandur should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Charlie Hughes, John Egan, and Semi Ajayi.

The wing-back positions are expected to be occupied by Lewie Coyle on the right side and Ryan Giles on the left. Both players will be heavily involved in providing width and supporting transitions, particularly when Hull look to counter quickly.

In central midfield, Regan Slater should pair up with Matt Crooks. Slater’s work rate and energy remain important in protecting the defensive structure, while Crooks offers aerial strength and attacking presence from midfield.

Up forward, Mohamed Belloumi and Liam Millar are expected to operate behind the striker in fluid attacking roles. Belloumi’s dribbling ability and Millar’s pace in transition could become especially important against Middlesbrough’s defensive setup.

Leading the line, Oli McBurnie should once again spearhead the attack. His physical presence, hold-up play and finishing ability make him Hull’s biggest attacking threat entering a playoff final where fine margins are almost certain to decide the outcome.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Pandur; Hughes, Egan, Ayari; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Millar; McBurnie

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough head into the Championship playoff final with several important fitness concerns, although Kim Hellberg has also received a massive boost ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Wembley.

Striker Tommy Conway has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury during the semi-final clash against Southampton. The injury is serious enough to require surgery, meaning the forward will miss the playoff final entirely. Former Hull City defender Alfie Jones is also unavailable because of an ankle issue, while Alex Bangura remains doubtful due to a muscle problem.

The biggest positive for Middlesbrough, however, concerns Hayden Hackney. The Championship Player of the Season has not featured since March because of a calf injury, but Kim Hellberg confirmed this week that the midfielder is now fully fit and available after returning to training.

Hackney’s return could completely transform Middlesbrough’s midfield balance and control. His composure in possession, passing range and intelligence between defensive and attacking phases have made him one of the Championship’s standout players this season. Further forward, much of Middlesbrough’s attacking responsibility is expected to fall on Morgan Whittaker, who leads the team with 14 goals this season. The winger’s creativity and ability to produce decisive moments remain central to Boro’s attacking structure.

Middlesbrough are expected to continue using a flexible 3-4-2-1 system similar to the setup deployed during the semi-final against Southampton. Sol Brynn should continue in goal behind a back three featuring veteran Luke Ayling, alongside Adilson Malanda and Dael Fry in central defence. The wing-back positions are expected to be occupied by Callum Brittain on the right side and Matt Targett on the left. Both players will have major defensive and attacking responsibilities, particularly during transition moments.

In midfield, Hayden Hackney is likely to partner Aidan Morris if fully fit enough to start. Hackney’s technical quality and tempo control could be crucial in helping Middlesbrough settle emotionally after such a chaotic week, while Morris brings energy, pressing intensity and defensive discipline to the centre of the pitch.

Going forward, Riley McGree and Morgan Whittaker are expected to operate behind the striker in creative attacking roles. McGree’s movement between the lines and Whittaker’s ability to cut inside and shoot make them Middlesbrough’s most dangerous attacking outlets.

Leading the line, David Strelec should spearhead the attack in Conway’s absence. The Slovakian striker’s physical presence and movement inside the box could become especially important in what is expected to be a tense and physically demanding playoff final at Wembley.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Brynn; Ayling, Malanda, Fry; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; McGree, Whittaker; Strelec

Key Stats

Hull City are aiming to win their third Championship playoff final after previous triumphs in 2008 and 2016.

Middlesbrough have never won at Wembley Stadium in five previous visits, losing four of those matches without scoring in normal time.

Hull defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 in their most recent meeting earlier this season at the Riverside Stadium.

Oliver McBurnie has recorded 24 Championship goal involvements this season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists.

Teams finishing fifth in the Championship table have won three of the last four playoff final appearances, a statistic that offers encouragement to Middlesbrough.

Player to Watch

Oli McBurnie

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When matches become tense, physical and emotionally overwhelming, exactly the type of atmosphere expected in a Championship playoff final, players capable of turning half-chances into decisive moments become invaluable. For Hull City, Oliver McBurnie is that player.

The Scottish striker has been one of the driving forces behind Hull’s remarkable rise this season. After the club narrowly avoided relegation only a year ago, McBurnie’s goals, leadership and relentless work rate have helped transform the Tigers into genuine promotion contenders and his numbers highlight just how influential he has been.

McBurnie has contributed 24 direct goal involvements this season, including 17 goals and seven assists, making him one of the Championship’s most productive forwards. Only Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik has recorded more combined goal contributions in the division and this matchup appears perfectly suited to McBurnie’s strengths.

Playoff finals are rarely open, free-flowing contests. They are often decided by physical battles, aerial duels, set pieces and moments of composure under pressure. McBurnie excels in exactly those conditions.

His ability to hold up the ball, bring teammates into play and occupy central defenders could become especially important against Middlesbrough’s back-three system. He also provides Hull with a constant outlet when they need to relieve pressure or attack directly.

Emotionally, McBurnie’s experience could be just as important as his goals as Wembley occasions can overwhelm teams, particularly those lacking composure in key moments. McBurnie’s leadership and presence in high-pressure situations may help Hull remain calm during what is expected to be an extremely tense contest. If Hull City are to complete their unlikely journey back to the Premier League, expect Oliver McBurnie to play a central role in making that dream a reality.

Prediction

Hull City 1-0 Middlesbrough

Championship playoff finals are often tight, nervous and defined by moments rather than flowing football, and this contest feels likely to follow a similar pattern. Hull appear slightly more settled emotionally and tactically after a smoother buildup to Wembley, while Middlesbrough may still be recovering mentally from one of the strangest weeks in recent Championship history.

However, Boro’s second chance could also fuel an inspired performance. Expect a tense and closely fought battle with very little separating the sides, but the Tigers’ organisation and momentum may just give them the edge in another narrow playoff final.