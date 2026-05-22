Fulham vs Newcastle United: Preview and Prediction

Fulham will host Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on Sunday, looking to get back to winning ways and end the season on a strong note.

They have picked up just one from the last six Premier League matches, and they will look to finish the season strongly. They are 13th in the league table, and they will look to push for a place in the top half. They will look to give the fan something to cheer about, and it remains to be seen whether they can come out on top.

On the other hand, Newcastle United have bounced back from their disappointing run with two wins from the last three Premier League matches. They are level on points with Fulham, and they will look to push for a place in the top half as well. Both teams are capable of grinding out a positive result here, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Team News & Tactics

Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) and Joachim Andersen (suspension) are ruled out of the game. Fulham will shape up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bernd Leno in goal.

Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson will start as the full-backs here, and they will look to help the team at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey will start alongside Jorge Cuenca in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi will add defensive cover and control in the middle of the park. They will look to win the ball back for their side.

Joshua King will start as the attacking midfielder here, and he will look to create opportunities for his teammates in the final third.

Oscar Bobb and Harry Wilson will start on the flanks, and they will look to add pace and flair to the side.

Rodrigo Muniz will lead the Fulham attack here.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno, Castagne, Cuenca, Andersen, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Bobb; Muniz

Newcastle United

Lewis Miley (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Joelinton (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle) are all ruled out for the away side.

Newcastle United will shape up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Nick Pope in goal.

Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw will start in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Bruno Guimaraes will start in the middle of the park alongside Sandro Tonali and Jacob Ramsey. Ramsey and Guimaraes will look to add creativity and drive to the side, while Tonali looks to provide defensive cover.

Anthony Gordon will start as the attacking midfielder, and he will look to create openings in the final third.

Nick Woltemade will lead the Newcastle United attack alongside William Osula.

Probable Lineup (4-3-1-2): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Gordon; Woltemade, Osula

Key Stats

Anthony Gordon has scored in 3 of his last 4 appearances (English Premier League).

in of his last appearances (English Premier League). Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 Newcastle matches (English Premier League).

in of the last Newcastle matches (English Premier League). 16 goals have been scored in the last 6 matches between these two teams.

Newcastle have picked up 4 wins from the last 6 matches against Fulham.

Player to Watch

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has carried the Newcastle United attack this season, and they will depend on him to produce another strong performance here. They will need him to step up and deliver in the final third if they want to pick up all three points. Finishing in the top half should be a bare minimum for a team of their calibre. It remains to be seen whether the England International can step up and help his team get a good result.

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United

Both teams will be looking to pick up all three points here, and this is likely to be a close game. The two teams are quite evenly matched on current form, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Newcastle have picked up a win over Fulham in the last two meetings, and they will certainly look to make it three wins in a row against the London club. On the other hand, Fulham will look to avenge the two defeats against Newcastle from earlier this season.

They managed to win their last home Premier League game against Newcastle, and it will be difficult to separate the two teams. They are likely to cancel each other out in a draw.