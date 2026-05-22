Burnley vs Wolves: Preview and Prediction

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League, and they will take on Wolves at Turf Moor on Sunday evening, as both sides look to bow out of the top flight with a bang.

Burnley will look to give the home fans something to cheer about in the season-ending match vs Wolves on Sunday. They are without a win in the last six Premier League matches, and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the campaign strongly.

On the other hand, Wolves are at the bottom of the league table and have been relegated. They are in similar form and will look to deliver a strong performance here. The two teams have nothing to play for, and they will look to salvage some pride here. They are quite evenly matched, and this should be a close contest. It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Both sets of fans will expect a fighting performance from the players, and it remains to be seen whether they can give their fans a deserved send-off.

Team News & Tactics

Burnley

The home team will be without Connor Roberts (Achilles), and Jordan Beyer (hamstring). Josh Cullen is out for the season with ACL damage. Burnley will shape up in the 3-4-3 formation, with Martin Dubravka in goal.

In the back three, Kyle Walker will start alongside Maxime Esteve and Joe Worrall.

Oliver Sonne and Quilindschy Hartman will start in the wing-back roles. They will look to keep things right at the back and hit Wolves on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Florentino Luis will start alongside James Ward-Prowse in the middle of the park. The two players will look to keep things tight in the middle and protect the defensive unit.

Zian Flemming will lead the line for Burnley vs Aston Villa, with Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jaidon Anthony on either side of him.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Dubravka; Walker, Worrall, Esteve; Sonne, Florentino Luis, Ward-Prowse, Hartman; Larsen, Flemming, Anthony

Wolves

The away side will be without Leon Chiwome (knee), Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee), and Sam Johnstone (shoulder). Wolves are likely to shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Dan Bentley in goal.

In the back three, Toti Gomes will start alongside Pedro Lima and Santiago Bueno.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno will start as the wing-backs here. They will look to keep things tight at the back and hit the Clarets on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Joao Gomes and Andre Trindade will add defensive cover and control from the middle of the park.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Mateus Mane will start as the attacking midfielders here. They will add width, pace and flair to the team and help create opportunities for their teammates.

Adam Armstrong will lead the line for Wolves.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Lima, Toti Gomes, Santiago Bueno; Tchatchoua, Joao Gomes, Andre, Hugo Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Key Stats

11 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

The last six matches between these two teams have seen both teams win two games each.

Neither side has picked up a win in the last six Premier League matches.

Ashley Barnes has scored in 2 of his last 3 appearances vs Wolves (English Premier League).

Player to Watch

Zian Flemming

The Burnley attacker is our key player to watch out for. He will look to make his mark in the final third and find the back of the net here. He will look to link up with the midfield and create opportunities for his teammates in the final third. He will look to add to his goal tally for the season as well.

Wolves have been quite poor defensively, and Flemming could cause all sorts of problems for them with his physicality and movement. The visitors will need to keep him quiet if they want to get a good result here.

Prediction

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Both teams will look to pick up a positive result here, and this is likely to be a close game. It will be difficult to separate them. Neither team is in particularly good form, and it is fair to assume they will cancel each other out. Given the two teams’ defensive performances, they are likely to get on the score sheet, but they are set to share the spoils here. A draw seems quite likely.