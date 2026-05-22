Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Preview and Prediction.

VfB Stuttgart will hope to make it two cup wins in a row when they take on Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host another massive chapter in German football history on Saturday evening as FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart collide in the DFB-Pokal final.

For Bayern Munich, the objective is simple: complete a domestic double and finally reclaim the DFB-Pokal after a six-year absence from the competition’s summit while for Stuttgart, the mission is equally historic.

Sebastian Hoeness’s side are attempting to defend the trophy successfully and win back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles for the first time in club history but as expected, Bayern arrive in Berlin as the overwhelming favourites. Vincent Kompany’s first full season in charge has been close to flawless domestically. The Bavarians once again stormed through the Bundesliga, winning 28 of their 34 league matches while scoring a staggering 122 goals, numbers that underline their complete attacking dominance throughout the campaign.

Their season ended in fitting fashion last weekend with a ruthless 5-1 demolition of 1. FC Koln at the Allianz Arena and now, Bayern are appearing in their first DFB-Pokal final since 2020 and continue to stand alone as the competition’s most successful club. Their 20 titles remain comfortably the highest total in German football history, 14 more than any other side.

Much attention once again falls on Harry Kane with the England captain is enjoying the most prolific scoring season of his career, producing an astonishing 58 goals across all competitions. After years of frustrating near-misses earlier in his career, Kane now has another opportunity to continue building his silverware collection since arriving in Munich.

Yet despite Bayern’s dominance, Stuttgart arrive with enormous confidence of their own as Sebastian Hoeness has overseen another remarkable season for the Swabians, guiding the club back into the Champions League places while simultaneously reaching a second consecutive DFB-Pokal final.

Their dramatic 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend secured a top-four Bundesliga finish and capped another hugely successful domestic campaign and now Stuttgart have the chance to elevate it into something truly historic.

Last season, they embraced the role of villains by ending Arminia Bielefeld’s fairy-tale run in the final. This year, however, Stuttgart head to Berlin as the underdogs attempting to upset German football’s ultimate powerhouse. Bayern’s recent record against Stuttgart has been brutally one-sided. The Bavarians have won seven of the clubs’ last eight meetings, while Stuttgart have managed only one victory against Bayern since 2018.

Still, Die Schwaben possess enough quality to remain dangerous and players like Deniz Undav, Chris Führich and Serhou Guirassy have repeatedly shown throughout the season that Stuttgart can punish opponents quickly in transition and attack with real aggression.

Vincent Kompany’s men will dominate possession, push their defensive line high and attempt to overwhelm Stuttgart through sustained attacking pressure. The DFB-Pokal holders, meanwhile, are likely to remain compact before looking to break quickly through wide areas and vertical transitions.

The key battle may ultimately revolve around whether Stuttgart can survive Bayern’s relentless attacking waves long enough to create meaningful counterattacking opportunities. Emotionally, the pressure sits far more heavily on Die Roten as anything less than victory would be considered a major disappointment after such a dominant domestic season.

Stuttgart, by contrast, arrive with freedom, confidence and the belief that they have already exceeded expectations. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

The major talking point surrounding Bayern Munich ahead of the DFB-Pokal final concerns legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is expected to miss Saturday’s clash because of an ongoing calf problem.

Neuer was absent from training sessions earlier this week, and multiple reports in Germany now strongly suggest that young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will be handed the responsibility of starting in Berlin. While Urbig remains highly rated within the club, replacing a figure as experienced and influential as Neuer in a major final naturally adds an additional layer of pressure.

Bayern are also expected to remain without Alphonso Davies, who has missed the club’s last two matches because of a hamstring injury. The explosive left-back is not anticipated to recover in time for the final. Further forward, Serge Gnabry continues recovering from adductor injury and has not featured since April, meaning he will also miss the opportunity to compete for silverware in Berlin.

Despite those absences, Vincent Kompany still possesses enormous depth and attacking quality throughout the squad. Bayern Munich are expected to continue with their dominant and aggressive 4-2-3-1 structure that has overwhelmed Bundesliga opponents throughout the season.

Jonas Urbig should start in goal behind a back four featuring Josip Stanisic at right-back, alongside Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in central defence. Konrad Laimer is expected to operate from left-back in Alphonso Davies’s absence.

In midfield, captain Joshua Kimmich should partner Aleksandar Pavlovic in the double pivot. The former’s leadership, passing range and tactical intelligence remain absolutely central to Bayern’s ability to control matches, while the latter adds composure and mobility alongside him.

Further forward, Michael Olise is expected to start from the right wing, with Jamal Musiala occupying the no. 10 role. The latter’s dribbling ability and creativity between defensive lines could become especially important against Stuttgart’s compact defensive setup.

On the left flank, Luis Diaz should provide direct pace and attacking penetration, while Harry Kane once again leads the line. Kane enters the final in extraordinary form after scoring 58 goals across all competitions this season, the highest tally of his career. His movement, finishing and ability to influence decisive matches make him Bayern’s biggest attacking threat as the Bavarians chase a domestic double in Berlin.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart head into the DFB-Pokal final in an extremely positive position from a fitness perspective, with Sebastian Hoeness expected to have virtually his entire squad available for the showdown against Bayern Munich in Berlin.

One of the biggest boosts for the Swabians is the expected return of influential attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss to the starting lineup. His creativity, technical quality and movement between midfield and attack have been hugely important throughout Stuttgart’s impressive season.

Unlike Bayern Munich, Die Schwaben are not dealing with any major injury concerns ahead of the final, allowing Hoeness to deploy what is effectively his strongest available lineup for the club’s attempt to defend the DFB-Pokal successfully.

Much of Stuttgart’s attacking responsibility will once again fall on Deniz Undav, who has enjoyed a superb campaign with 25 goals across all competitions. The striker’s intelligent movement, finishing ability and chemistry with the team’s supporting attackers have made him one of the Bundesliga’s most dangerous forwards this season.

The DFB-Pokal holders are expected to continue using their energetic and tactically flexible 3-4-1-2 system, designed to remain compact defensively while attacking aggressively through transitions and central combinations.

Alexander Nubel should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Ramon Hendriks, Jeff Chabot and Maximilian Mittelstadt. The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Jamie Leweling on the right side and Chris Fuhrich on the left. Both players are expected to provide width, pace and direct attacking support during counterattacking situations against Bayern’s aggressive defensive line.

In central midfield, captain Atakan Karazor should partner Angelo Stiller. Karazor’s defensive intensity and leadership will be crucial in helping Stuttgart cope with Bayern’s midfield dominance, while Stiller’s passing quality and composure in possession may help the Swabians play through pressure when opportunities arise.

Up the field, Bilal El Khannouss is expected to operate in the central attacking midfield role behind the front two. His ability to receive the ball in tight spaces and link attacking transitions quickly could become especially important against Bayern’s high defensive line.

Leading the attack, Ermedin Demirovic should line up alongside Deniz Undav up front. The former’s physical presence and work rate complement the latter’s movement and finishing instincts, giving Stuttgart a dangerous strike partnership capable of exploiting space during transition moments.

Although Stuttgart enter the final as underdogs, the availability of a full-strength squad gives Sebastian Hoeness every reason to believe his side can compete aggressively against Bayern Munich on one of the biggest stages in German football.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Nubel; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; El Khannouss; Demirovic, Undav

Key Stats

Bayern Munich have won the DFB-Pokal a record 20 times, 14 more than any other club in the competition’s history.

Harry Kane has scored 58 goals across all competitions this season, the highest tally of his professional career.

Stuttgart have lost seven of their last eight meetings against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich scored 122 Bundesliga goals during the 2025-26 campaign, comfortably the highest total in Germany.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

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Big finals are often shaped by elite forwards delivering in decisive moments, and few players in world football enter this match in better form than Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker has produced the most prolific season of his career, scoring an astonishing 58 goals across all competitions. His consistency, movement and finishing ability have made him the central figure in Bayern’s domestic dominance under Vincent Kompany this season.

This final presents another enormous opportunity for Kane to continue building his growing collection of silverware in Germany. After years of frustration earlier in his career regarding trophies, the England captain now stands one victory away from helping the Bavarian giants complete a domestic double. The motivation and confidence surrounding him heading into Berlin could hardly be higher.

From a tactical perspective, Kane’s influence extends far beyond goals and his ability to drop into midfield, create space for runners like Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, and link Bayern’s attacking combinations makes him extremely difficult to defend. Stuttgart’s back three will face a constant challenge deciding whether to follow him deeper or hold their defensive line.

Stuttgart may also struggle with Kane’s movement inside the box during sustained possession phases. Bayern are likely to dominate territory and deliver large volumes of crosses and cut-backs into dangerous areas, situations where Kane remains one of the deadliest finishers in Europe. With Bayern chasing another trophy and Stuttgart attempting to produce a major upset, expect the England captain to remain at the centre of everything dangerous the Bavarians create in Berlin.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart are talented enough to create problems for Bayern Munich, especially in transition, and Sebastian Hoeness has built a side capable of competing fearlessly against elite opposition.

However, the Bavarian outfit’s attacking power, experience and sheer depth across the squad remain extremely difficult to ignore. Over 90 minutes, Vincent Kompany’s side should eventually find the quality needed to break Stuttgart down. Expect an entertaining and high-tempo final with chances at both ends, but Bayern’s superior firepower may ultimately prove decisive in Berlin.